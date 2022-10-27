Read full article on original website
DJ Akademiks Says He Would Testify Against Lil Baby If He Goes to Court After It’s Only Me Disses
DJ Akademiks says if Lil Baby were to ever go to court, he would testify against the Atlanta rapper. The blogger has come out to say this after his name appeared in two diss lines on Baby's new album, It's Only Me. On Monday (Oct. 17), DJ Akademiks hit up...
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug Gives Lil Baby Ultimatum Over ‘It’s Only Me’ Album From Jail
Young Thug has given Lil Baby an ultimatum over the release of his upcoming album It’s Only Me from behind bars. Taking to Twitter on Monday (October 10), the currently incarcerated rapper told Baby to release his new album this week. If not, their friendship could be jeopardized. “Wham...
Lil Baby Says BBLs Are Becoming Played Out
Lil Baby believes the Brazilian butt lift craze is getting slightly out of hand. The Atlanta rapper is currently on a promo run for his It's Only Me album, which drops on Friday (Oct. 14). On Wednesday (Oct. 11), Lil Baby was a guest on Big Loon's The Experience Podcast. During the talk, the "In a Minute" rapper was asked about his preference in a woman's body type.
DJ Akademiks Willing To Snitch On Lil Baby After Alleged Threats
DJ Akademiks has expressed his willingness to take his feud with Lil Baby to a legal level. The former Everyday Struggle co-host believes the Atlanta rapper threatened him on his latest album, It’s Only Me. Ak is referenced on two occasions throughout the LP that was released on Friday (Oct. 14). On the Future-assisted track “From Now On,” Baby says “Akademiks know he ain’t as rich as me,” in reference to the media personality’s claims that he makes more money than the Grammy winner.More from VIBE.comKanye West Calls Out Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Akademiks, And Peter RosenbergLil Baby Denies Migos...
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B Left Speechless By GloRilla's Birthday Gifts: 'Now You My Woman'
Cardi B and GloRilla have developed quite the friendship since the Bronx rap star shouted her out, and now they’re exchanging gifts. On Friday (October 14), Cardi shared a video on Instagram of her and GloRilla having a studio session when the Memphis native surprised her new bestie with some new jewelry for her 30th birthday — including a Patek Phillipe watch.
50 Cent’s Son Marquise, 25, Slams Rapper As ‘Entitled’ For His Previous Low Child Support Payments
50 Cent, 47, may brag about living large, but his son Marquise, 25, says the “In Da Club” rapper should be embarrassed by how little he was paying in child support. The rapper’s son slammed his Grammy-winning dad as “entitled” in an Oct. 10, 2022 Instagram post, where he also mocked his pop by offering him $6700 (or one child support payment) in exchange for an entire day of his time.
Kodak Black Shoots His Shot At GloRilla On Instagram
Kodak Black apparently has the hots for rapper GloRilla, as he recently revealed with his public display of affection toward the “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” creator on social media. During GloRilla’s Instagram Live session on Tuesday (Oct. 18), the Floridian hopped in the comment section to seemingly let his feelings be known. “You prolly aint my girl today but that’s why I love tomorrow,” Kodak wrote, referencing lyrics from GloRilla’s Cardi B-assisted hit “Tomorrow 2.” In the song, the Memphis rep raps, “Every day the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrows.”More from VIBE.comGloRilla Says She's Made No Money...
Kash Doll Reveals Photos Of Her “Billion Dollar Baby”
Kash Doll has shared photos of her infant son with the public for the first time. The Detroit-bred rapper, her boyfriend Tracy T, and their 9-month-old Kashton Prophet posed for the cover of Sheen Magazine‘s Nov/Dec Life Of Luxury issue. Previously, she had only revealed images with the baby’s face covered or hidden.More from VIBE.comSkylar Diggins-Smith Reveals Baby Bump In Pregnancy AnnouncementKash Doll Signs Deal With MNRK Music Group, Aims To Launch Record LabelLeslie Jones Lands Recurring Role On 'BMF' The glowing parents stand proudly in front of a vintage luxury vehicle while their “billion dollar baby” peeks up from a...
As Tia Mowry Moves On, Cory Hardrict Responds to Rumors of Infidelity, Calls them ‘Lies’
Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict‘s divorce announcement has many on social media feeling deflated and shaking their heads, wondering what happened to cause the uncoupling of one of their favorite couples. As news traveled quickly of the pending divorce, fans started speculating about the cause of the marriage crumbling...
Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
Complex
YoungBoy Never Broke Has Signed a Deal With Motown
Fresh off releasing his fifth solo full-length project of 2022, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has signed a deal with the Universal Music Group-owned Motown. According to Billboard, the Baton Rouge rapper will begin releasing music through Motown in 2023. Complex reached to a YoungBoy rep, who confirmed the signing. The news arrives a year after he announced a joint venture with Motown Records and his Never Broke Again collective.
Kanye West Calls Out Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Akademiks, And Peter Rosenberg
Kanye West alleges that DJ Akademiks, Peter Rosenberg, and Charlamagne tha God are all being controlled by “Jewish media.”. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), Daily Mail uploaded a video of the fashion designer discussing N.O.R.E’s recent decision to apologize for Ye’s false claims regarding George Floyd. During his...
Find out why Jay-Z wants out of his partnership with major brand
When most people think of D’Ussé, they think of Jay-Z, but apparently the rapper doesn’t want any parts of the brand in the future. According to TMZ, Jay-Z is selling the brand to his partners at Bacardi, but he thinks the company is playing games. Earlier this...
thesource.com
Yung Joc Accidentally Sends Money to Wrong Person, Asks Followers to help him get it back
Financial apps like Venmo, CashApp, and Zelle have made life easier for millions of people. However, they are still not foolproof from human error- a lesson that hip-hop artist Yung Joc learned the hard way earlier this week. Joc reportedly sent $1800 to the wrong person on Zelle. He shared...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
HipHopDX.com
Latto Addresses Rumors Lil Wayne Rejected Her 'Lollipop' Sample Request
Latto has addressed rumors that Lil Wayne turned down her request to sample his 2008 hit “Lollipop.”. Over the weekend, a tweet from a fake Pop Base account claimed Weezy rejected the Atlanta rapper’s request to sample his Carter III smash on her upcoming single, citing a report from HITS Daily Double.
Eminem’s Drug Addiction ‘Skyrocketed’ After Proof Died: ’75 to 80 Valiums a Night’
Eminem and fellow Detroit rapper Proof were friends since childhood. When Proof died in 2006, Eminem had a hard time dealing with the loss — and his drug addiction 'skyrocketed' as a result.
Lil Baby Says He Lost $600,000 In One Night While Gambling With Drake
The 4PF founder said it happened when they were partying in the Bahamas.
Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon
Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
Offset Seemingly Shaded By Quavo & Takeoff After Migos’ Breakup Rumors: ‘It’s About Loyalty’
Family first. Rappers Quavo and Takeoff don’t seem to miss their Migos bandmate Offset. In fact, the pair of rappers seemed to totally write off the “CODE” rapper, 30, while appearing on the Big Facts podcast on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. During the show, which you can see here, Quavo, 31, and Takeoff, 28, sent a message about “family” and “loyalty” while carefully avoiding any direct mention of Offset.
