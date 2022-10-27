Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Steak House to Occupy Dallas Landmark Reunion TowerLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks IgnoredTom HandyDallas, TX
The XFL is Returning to Arlington, Texas in 2023Larry LeaseArlington, TX
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas Observer
Feds Pop Dallas Lawyer Over Alleged $1 Billion Tax Shelter Scheme
Federal authorities say they’ve charged Joseph Garza, a 79-year-old Dallas lawyer, with creating tax shelters to hide more than $1 billion of money from the Internal Revenue Service for his big-dollar clients. Arrested at his home on Oct. 25, he appeared in court the following day, facing 18 counts...
Inmate walks away from federal prison in Seagoville, officials say
SEAGOVILLE, Texas — The Bureau of Prisons is searching for an inmate it says walked away from a satellite camp in North Texas. Salvador Gallegos, 31, was discovered missing from a satellite camp next to the Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville. Gallegos was serving a 160-month sentence for possession...
Progressive Prosecutor on Trial in Dallas Election
Incumbent John Creuzot's policies could reduce incarceration rates in his county, but a GOP challenger seeks to dismantle his efforts. To his Republican opposition, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot’s policies look “soft” on crime. Within a year of taking office in 2019, he stated his office wouldn’t prosecute certain crimes including shoplifting baby formula and, in many cases, first-time marijuana possession. Creuzot clearly signaled that decarceration was his goal, making him one of a small but visible contingent of reformist DAs to win over voters nationwide in the past decade. Creuzot is up for reelection this November, and the race will serve as a referendum on these progressive policies.
$54 Million Fraud Scheme Linked To Flower Mound Doctor
A Texas Doctor has pleaded guilty to playing a role in a $54 million scheme to defraud Medicare. Dr. Daniel R. Canchola, 49, of Flower Mound submitted multiple unnecessary claims to Medicare for cancer screenings genetic tests (CGx). According to the Flower Mount Leader, Canchola was charged on October 21...
Man left paralyzed by botched surgery awarded $9.2M by North Texas jury
FORT WORTH, Texas — A 52-year-old man was awarded $9.2 million after a North Texas jury determined the negligence of a surgeon led to him becoming paralyzed. In a press release, spokespeople for the Law Offices of Laird & McCloskey said a jury in Tarrant County heard the case regarding a botched surgery in 2017.
dallasexpress.com
Creuzot Points Fingers in Methodist Hospital Killings
As the Dallas community reflects on the tragic murder of two hospital employees gunned down by a parolee while at work at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, many, including Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, are directing their outrage at what they call a “broken” criminal justice system. The two...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BREWSTER, DELINDA LYNN; FEMALE; POB: MARSHALL TX; AGE: 58; ADDRESS: ROWLETT TX; OCCUPATION: DISABLED;...
ktoy1047.com
Former teacher released on $50,000 bond
40-year-old Jason Delezen was arrested in Richardson, Texas, after allegations that he had a relationship with a student in 2019 while teaching at Texarkana. Delezen’s bond was set at $50,000. He faces two to 20 years in prison if convicted. A shooting has been reported in the 2000 block...
Fort Worth man sentenced to 5 years for robbing USPS employee, taking mail
The letter carrier had only been on the job a month when 22-year old Abdirashid Omar jammed a gun in her gut and took her mail. Postal inspector Paul Ecker says they developed a lead and began following Omar.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. LOVING, MELANIE ELESE; B/F; POB: SALINAS CA; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; OCCUPATION: PRESCHOOL...
Man sentenced to more than 5 years in prison for robbing USPS employee at gunpoint in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — A man convicted of robbing a United State Postal Service (USPS) employee at gunpoint in Fort Worth was sentenced to more than five years in prison, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham announced. Abdirashid Omar, 22, was charged in May...
Can Democrats in Tarrant County replicate the success they had in 2018 and 2020?
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Eight years after voting for Gov. Greg Abbott, Angela Martinez found herself waiting in line Tuesday to snap a photo with Beto O’Rourke, his challenger in this year’s nail-biting gubernatorial contest. Martinez, a 33-year-old marketer for a pediatric home health agency, has never...
2 shot at Dallas County drag racing track, officials say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two people were shot at a drag strip racetrack in Grand Prairie on Sunday night, officials said. Both victims survived the shooting and were listed in stable condition, though more information on their injuries was not yet available Monday morning. No arrests have been made.
First week of Texas voting has lower turnout than expected
DALLAS — Last week, Texas voters got their first chance to line up and cast a ballot, but across the state those lines have been shorter than expected. Dallas County Republican Chair Jennifer Stoddard Hajdu says the party is feeling confident about numbers they’ve seen so far. “This...
Decriminalization of low-level marijuana on Nov. 8 ballot for city of Denton
DENTON, Texas — North Texas voters can expect plenty of signs outside of polling locations for the 2022 midterm elections. In the city of Denton, you'll see many signs related to “Prop B," which is promoting Proposition B that would end citations and arrests for Class A and Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana. This includes up to four ounces of marijuana.
tpr.org
Billboards and 'hate mail' with anti-LGBTQ+ messages target Texas candidates
WARNING: This story describes anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and ideas that some readers may find offensive. Earlier this fall, a billboard stood tall above the highway right outside downtown Fort Worth. Alongside a photo of Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate for governor, the billboard said: “STOP GROOMING OUR CHILDREN. VOTE NO TO...
dmagazine.com
ACLU: ‘Very Possible’ Someone Could Sue Over Dallas’ New Median Panhandling Ordinance
The City Council voted 14-1 Wednesday to approve an ordinance that makes standing in the median a $500 fine. But questions about the constitutionality of that ordinance could land the city in court. Cities can’t ban panhandling outright because of a Supreme Court ruling that considers the act protected speech...
Study: Millennials are moving to these Texas cities more than most in US
Every generation has had its time to shine or at least will in the soon-to-be future, all eyes are on Millennials in this day and age as the up-and-comers.
Study shows average income needed to afford rent in Texas’ largest cities
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you know how much you need to make in order to afford rent in the biggest cities across the United States, or even just in Texas?. A study conducted by SmartAsset checked out what your income needs to look like, on average, in order to pay rent in the largest U.S. cities in 2022.
Turmoil inside American Airlines pilot union puts possible deal in jeopardy
DALLAS — This article originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news content partner. A potential long-awaited deal between American Airlines Group Inc. and its pilots could be on the brink of collapse due to turmoil within the Allied Pilots Association. After more than three years of...
