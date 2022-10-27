Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Myles Turner Explains Why The Lakers Should Trade For Him
Myles Turner has been paying close attention to the Lakers. While the Lakers were able to get a win last night, there is no doubt that they could probably benefit from a trade. Of course, it would make the most sense to trade Russell Westbrook, who hasn’t been a great fit for the Los Angeles Lakers. There are some amazing potential deals they could go after, and the Pacers have some players of interest.
hotnewhiphop.com
Spurs Release Josh Primo Following Allegations That He Exposed Himself To Women
The 19-year-old baller issued a statement saying he take some time to focus on his mental health. He fumbled a multi-million bag. Things have shaken up in Texas after it was announced that the Spurs released Josh Primo following troublesome allegations. Primo is a newer name to the league, but both he and the San Antonio team looked forward to a promising future. However, those plans were thwarted after the 19-year-old faced accusations of exposing himself to multiple women.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James & Lakers Celebrate Like They Won The Title After First Win
The Lakers are no longer winless. It has been a difficult start to the season for the Los Angeles Lakers. They have largely been terrible as Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis have failed to find chemistry. Poor shooting has truly plagued the Lakers in every single sense of the word, and it has fans already calling for an early-season trade.
hotnewhiphop.com
Anthony Davis’ Latest Comments About His Back Are Concerning
AD has been injury prone over the years. Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers have been a solid partnership, at least for the most part. AD’s first season with the Lakers resulted in a championship, while his second and third years were less successful. This is mostly because he has suffered from injuries that continue to give him problems.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kyrie Irving & Nick Friedell Have Heated Exchange Over Anti-Semitism
Kyrie says he wishes black reproductive rights were also taken this seriously. Last week, Brooklyn Nets Guard, Kyrie Irving, was condemned for making an antisemitic post. Irving shared a picture on his social media platforms that featured a link to the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.” Based on a book published in 2015, the movie outlines antisemitic conspiracy theories created by Black Israelites.
Brandin Cooks likes tweet imploring Vikings to trade for him
The veteran wide receiver would apparently love to come to Minnesota.
hotnewhiphop.com
Sixers Hit With Stiff Punishment After Tampering Investigation
The Sixers were being investigated for their PJ Tucker signing. Tampering is something that every NBA team is guilty of. We know this because a slew of player contracts are announced as soon as free agency begins. Technically, teams cannot talk to players before the free agency period. Yet, they all have their contracts finalized at 6 PM on free agency day.
hotnewhiphop.com
Bronny James Jr’s Sierra Canyon Game Canceled After Man Pulled Gun In The Stands
Bronny reacted to the scary incident, following the game. Bronny James Jr. is currently in his senior year at Sierra Canyon. This is a massive year for the eldest son of LeBron James as he is looking to get recruited to a top-tier college program. It seems like Bronny has a spot at Ohio State if he wants it, although it remains to be seen where he will actually wind up.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ben Simmons Gets Real About Nets’ Players-Only Meeting
The Nets are a disaster right now. While much of the negative attention has been on the Los Angeles Lakers as of late, there is no doubt that the Brooklyn Nets are just as bad. They only have one win on the season, and they seem to have no chemistry. Their defense is awful, and things keep going from bad to worse.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jaylen Brown Wants Donda Academy Athletes To Thrive: “We Don’t Cancel Our Kids”
The Celtics star cut ties with Donda Sports but doesn’t believe student-athletes should suffer due to Ye’s scandal. He may have ended his professional relationship with Donda Sports, but Jaylen Brown doesn’t believe Donda Academy athletes should be punished. After allegedly losing $2 billion worth of deals in days, Kanye West has returned with an apology to the Black community…sort of. While this may be a good look for some, the fallout from West’s recent remarks has affected others under his umbrella.
Comments / 0