ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Booker T. Washington Center hosts food drive for families in need

By Chelsea Swift
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26g277_0ipGqqF600

Hundreds of meals were given to Erie County families in need on Thursday. The Booker T. Washington Center on Holland Street hosted a food drive.

With high prices at the grocery store, representatives from the center are organizing food drives to help local families.

Volunteers, donations make Edinboro Food Pantry

On Thursday, about 400 meals were distributed to those who signed up.

The program coordinator said the center is a place where people have access to services, adding that families should feel welcome.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

“The Booker T. Washington is home for a lot of people. In the center we have a lot of access to a lot of things to help people, help families, as well as after school programs,” said Terry Jackson, program coordinator, Booker T. Washington Center.

Jackson said they plan to host food drives for the holidays including Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 3

Related
YourErie

Erie community celebrates Halloween, paying more expenses

Trick or treat! Families celebrated Halloween on Monday as people of all ages filled the streets looking for sweets. With everything rising in price, however, has Halloween been hit by the effects of inflation? Expenses were not much of a deterrent as people said they valued what Halloween means for the community, but they acknowledged […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Two Erie friends join forces for elaborate Halloween tradition

A frightening tradition continues along East 35th Street. Jerry Waidley and his friend have been putting together elaborate Halloween displays for the last nine years. The pair used to have separate displays but joined forces to create something the community could enjoy. “We change different themes every year. Try to make it fresh and keep […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Community of Caring honors community member with humanitarian award

“Caring is always in season.” That’s the message of the Community of Caring at its inaugural Director’s Luncheon Fundraiser on Saturday. The organization looks to help Erie’s homeless population and share love and kindness with the Erie community. They recognized Dr. Ross Anthony for some of his efforts locally and shared his message with the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Aquarium Society holds fall auction at Perry Hi-Way Hose Co.

The Erie Aquarium Society held its fall auction on Sunday at Perry Hi-Way Hose Company. People came from far and wide to the auction, as some came from Pittsburgh, Buffalo and Akron. Items for bidding included exotic fish, aquatic plants and other supplies for maintaining a fish tank. The society’s president said owning fish is […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Wayne Street ‘House of Fear’ returns for a night of fright

It’s 19 years and counting for a thrilling tradition at one Erie home. The Wayne Street “House of Fear” is up and running once again to help neighborhood kids get a fright and the fun of the Halloween spirit. The homeowner said the entire attraction takes weeks to build, and he calls it all just […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Maritime Museum to celebrate Veterans Day 2022, with PA Trails of History Sites

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Several historic sites and museums along the Pennsylvania Trails of History will be open on Veterans Day, including the Erie Maritime Museum, offering special programming celebrating Pennsylvania veterans. The Erie Maritime Museum will participate in the national Bells of PeaceOpens In A New Window initiative, a remembrance of the 4.7 million who put on an American uniform […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie County proposed budget could affect GECAC programs

The Erie County proposed 2023 budget could put several elderly and minority programs at risk. The proposed budget could cut almost $1 million from the Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC). It would target three GECAC programs including Summer Jam, the GED testing site and its area agency on aging. The CEO of GECAC said […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Night of remembrance takes place at Cauldron and Thorne

All Hallows’ Eve is not only a night for fun but also a time of remembrance for some people. A traditional ceremony honoring those who have passed away took place at Cauldron and Thorne on West 8th Street. Those in attendance could participate in several activities to remember their loved ones. The co-owners said it’s […]
EDINBORO, PA
YourErie

Harborcreek Youth Services cuts ribbon on newest building

A celebration marked the completion of a project designed to help kids who need behavioral health care. Harborcreek Youth Services held a ribbon cutting at its newest building called The Hudson House. The project was done to fill a huge gap in the number of available beds for kids needing care. The facility is named […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Kids celebrate Halloween season at ‘Trail-of-Treats’

Kids got a chance to put on those costumes another time with a “Trail-of-Treats” at the Franklin Township Fire Department. People parked at the fire department, popped their trunks and greeted children eager for some candy. People also set up inside of the building to pass out treats to kids as they came through. One […]
ERIE, PA
Titusville Herald

Titusville teen chosen as library card contest winner

Two new library cards were recently unveiled for the Crawford County Federated Library System (CCFLS). When the current supply of cards began to run low, CCFLS Administrators Jess Hilburn and Dan Slozat thought it the perfect time to inject some excitement with fresh new designs. For the children’s card, a...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Local students compete in journalism competition

Local students are competing in a student journalism competition while having the opportunity to hear from guest speakers and professionals critiquing their skills. The sessions in the competition give students the opportunity to explore other areas of journalism to decide where they want to take their talents. Students participating have submitted sports stories, feature stories, […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Meadville Families Enjoy Trick or Treating at Juniper Village

Crawford County kicked off Halloween with some Trick or Treating on Thursday night. In Meadville, families, of course decked out in costumes, traversed neighborhoods, picking up candy and goodies from neighbors. Many homes are decorated for the holiday. And the kids aren't the only ones getting into the holiday spirit,...
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Meadville celebrates 55th annual Halloween Parade

One of the biggest Halloween parades in the state of Pennsylvania rolled down the streets of Meadville on Saturday. The 55th Meadville Halloween Parade featured a circus theme called “Under the Big Top”. The family-friendly event allowed children to get candy as hundreds of vehicles drove along and passed out candy. One of them was […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Donated PPE to go to Erie Public Schools, Erie VA

The same group bringing tiny homes for veterans to Erie is helping another company donate needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the area. On Thursday, 24 pallets of various PPE was donated by Ocean State Job Lot, a company out of Rhode Island. The truck dropped off the PPE at the Erie Sports Center where […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Two major Erie projects set to receive combined $8 million

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two Erie projects are set to receive a combined $8 million in funding. International Recycling Group (IRG) of Erie will receive $5 million, and Enterprise Development Center of Erie County will receive $3 million for the former Erie Malleable Iron (EMI) property. IRG is a proposed $200 million plastic recycling facility that will […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Millcreek Police advise residents on trick-or-treating safety

Trick-or-treating is right around the corner in Erie. It’s a time filled with fun, but you need to stay safe while doing so. Millcreek Police shared some tips and advice for residents that will be filling the streets for Halloween this year. The Millcreek Police Department shared some words of wisdom ahead of trick-or-treating on […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy