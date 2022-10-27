Dr. Ravi Thadhani discusses innovation, Wellstar closure and growing Emory Healthcare's influence

Read full article on original website
Southern Crescent Women In Business Funds Fifth Woman-Owned Business in Yearly Funding Pitch on October 26thSouthern Crescent WomenStockbridge, GA
My Top 7 Luxury Restaurant Picks In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
A Conversation with Actress, Dancer, and Singer-Songwriter Mia DelamarMeikhel PhilogeneAtlanta, GA
Piedmont earns Hospital of the Year award
The Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals has awarded Piedmont Atlanta Hospital with the Large Hospital of the Year distinction. The Hospital of the Year award is an annual distinction that recognizes member hospitals for their impact on individual patients, the health and wellness of Georgia residents, as well as the quality of life of their […] The post Piedmont earns Hospital of the Year award appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
After weeks of drama, disappointment, Atlanta Medical Center to close
The doors to Atlanta Medical Center in downtown will be locked at 12 a.m. Tuesday, ending a century of health care for t...
beckershospitalreview.com
Atlanta hospital to close at midnight; neighboring Grady overcrowds, plans 'help line'
Two months after Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center announced it would lock its doors for good, the hospital will shutter at midnight on Nov. 1 — its future, and the future of the neighboring hospitals it leaves behind, remain uncertain. The closure of the 460-bed hospital has drawn concern from...
Andrew Young, McGraw Hill link for HBCU scholarship program
ATLANTA — A new scholarship program for students at historically black colleges and universities bears the name of former United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young. Young, along with Georgia legislators, civil rights leaders, students and others gathered Friday on the steps of the Woodruff Library at Atlanta University Center to celebrate the creation of the new Andrew Young HBCU Scholarship program.
Your voice can help predict disease, mental health issues
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Your voice could help diagnose everything from cancer to Alzheimer’s disease to depression. The technology is already in use in Georgia. An Atlanta start-up TQIntelligence created an app that uses voice samples and artificial intelligence to help diagnose mental health issues in children. There...
Is Atlanta Worth It?
I moved to Atlanta from Brooklyn, New York in 2006 and realized early on that there was no place in America like it. From the food to the cost of living to the entertainment options to the music scene to, well everything. Atlanta is a unique slice of Americana that has been the scene of […] The post Is Atlanta Worth It? appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Warnock prepares for final Sunday of early voting in church, Decatur and Marietta
MARIETTA, Ga. — The final week of early voting begins Monday but Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) wasted no time trying to get more souls to the polls Sunday. With nearly 1.5 million Georgians having voted early as of Sunday, according to the Secretary of State’s Office, there are still many more voters to speak […] The post Warnock prepares for final Sunday of early voting in church, Decatur and Marietta appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Stonecrest passes abortion resolution
Stonecrest City Council approved a resolution that prohibits the use of city funds to “investigate, store, or catalog reports of abortion care,” according to a news release. The news release says that “the resolution to support women’s reproductive rights,” was passed during a city council meeting on Oct....
Stacey Abrams campaigns in Douglasville, focusing on teacher pay, moving Georgia forward
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — It's just 10 days away from Election Day, and here in Georgia, the push for votes remains strong as candidates continue to hit the campaign trail. One of the most high-profiles races is for governor. Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams rallied in Douglas County Saturday for her "Let’s Get It Done Bus Tour."
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 31 - Nov. 6
ATLANTA - Whether you're looking for something traditional or want to keep it simple, we've got our eyes on a ton of events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. Start off the week with spooky Halloween plans, and end it with a rockin' benefit concert. Or, how about a taste of Kennesaw and a complete immersion into Native American culture? We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
New project Terminal South to become ‘social and commercial hub’ for Peoplestown, featuring a new food hall
The project will include more than 45,000 square feet of mixed-use space, including a food hall called Switchman Hall.
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID cases among Cobb County’s school-aged residents for the 14-day period ending October 27
The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending October 27, 2022, for Cobb County and statewide. Cobb County. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,000 residents14-day rate categoryChange. 0-46,5451430ModerateIncreasing. 5-1727,4883627ModerateIncreasing.
Westminster named best private high school in Georgia
Faith in America’s public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
spoonuniversity.com
Navigating Atlanta's Freedom Farmers Market
Freedom Farmers Market has been serving Atlanta fresh produce, dairy, baked goods, and more for eight years. The market runs year-round from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm every Saturday. Freedom Farmers Market's namesake is literal in two senses. First, the market operates in a mutually independent manner, meaning customers hold...
'It’s sticky at the bottom' | Man living on the street explains why it’s so hard to end homelessness
The Way Home: The Problem is part one of an 11Alive Investigates series examining why tents line our freeways and families struggle to find stable housing. Rebecca Lindstrom, Kristin Crowley ((11Alive)) Published: 1:35 PM EDT October 28, 2022. Updated: 2:18 PM EDT October 28, 2022. ATLANTA. Atlanta has an easy...
Mayor announces permanent Atlanta Police Chief
ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced that the city has named a permanent police chief. Darin Schierbaum, who had been serving as an interim chief since May, was named the 26th chief of the department on Monday. Schierbaum has served in several roles while advancing through the department,...
Daily Beast
Atlanta Preacher Gives Herschel Walker the Business in Fiery Sunday Sermon
“Y’all ain’t ready for me today.” That’s how the raucous crowd listening to Atlanta-area pastor Jamal Bryant knew he was on one during his fiery sermon on Sunday, one in which he did not exactly practice pure separation between church and state. Instead, Bryant told the faithful at Newbirth Missionary Baptist what he thought about GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker. “Ladies and gentlemen, when the Republican Party of Georgia moved Herschel Walker from Texas to Georgia so that he could run for Senate, it’s because change was taken too fast in the post-Antebellum South,” the pastor rumbled ahead of next week’s midterm election. “They thought we was so slow, that we was so stupid, that we would elect the lowest caricature of a stereotypical, broken Black man.... Since Herschel Walker was 16 years old, white men been telling him what to do, telling him what school to go to, where to live… where to pay for abortions, where to buy a gun, and you think they not gon’ tell him how to vote? In 2022, we don’t need a Walker, we need a runner. We need somebody to run and tell the truth about Jan. 6.... Georgia, I need you to know, the slave Negro y’all are used to don’t live here no more. We can think for ourselves, function for ourselves, and vote for ourselves!”
cobbcountycourier.com
What is the state of COVID in Cobb County and Georgia over the past week?
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday October 26, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
atlantafi.com
Best Jazz Brunches In Atlanta: 7 Places With Great Music And Food
What could be better than live music and a smorgasbord of all the best foods? Atlanta, Georgia has some of the coolest jazz brunches In Atlanta. If you didn’t know, brunch is a big thing here. Let’s take a culinary tour of some of the best venues for a...
WSB-TV Channel 2 announces Brad Nitz as new chief meteorologist
ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2 announced the promotion of Brad Nitz to Chief Meteorologist and leader of Severe Weather Team 2. “There was never a question about who WSB-TV’s next Chief Meteorologist would be,” said Carter. “Brad brings years of experience guiding Georgians through countless severe weather situations. His commitment to covering North Georgia’s weather is second to none and so many people count on his forecasting expertise, accuracy, and technical knowledge to keep their families safe. We are excited to watch Brad continue to serve the community in this important role for years to come.”
