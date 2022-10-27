ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WJLA

Man found dead following reports of gunshots in southeast DC, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday on 9th St. southeast D.C. Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead and was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical examiner where he was later identified as 56-year-old Andre Evans of Oxon Hill, Md, police said.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

PHOTOS: NICU babies at DC hospital go 'under the sea' for Halloween

WASHINGTON (7News) — The tiniest of humans at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital are getting into the Halloween spirit by dressing up in cute costumes on Monday. The D.C. hospital shared photos of babies from their Level 4 NICU wearing adorable under-the-sea-themed costumes. The hospital staff said the costumes were "made with love by their Magnet nurses."
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DC leaders cut ribbon for new playground at Oyster-Adams Bilingual School

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Oyster-Adams Bilingual School officials gathered Monday morning to cut the ribbon on the school’s new playground. A $1.5 million project replaced two playgrounds and renovated the school’s turf field, according to Bowser's office. Students and families also hosted a...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Fairfax County processing thousands of voter registrations delayed by the state

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax county election workers are working hard to fix mistakes they believe came from the Virginia State Election Department. For the second time in a month, they have received 11,000 voter registration forms, that voters submitted at the Department of Moving Vehicles. “How do...
WJLA

Fairfax pediatrician's tip for parents during amoxicillin shortage

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A first-line antibiotic for kids is becoming hard to come by. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says amoxicillin oral solution, the pink medicine, is in shortage. Five amoxicillin manufacturers reported shortages to the FDA. One company cites “stronger demand than anticipated” as a...
FAIRFAX, VA

