Man found dead following reports of gunshots in southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday on 9th St. southeast D.C. Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead and was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical examiner where he was later identified as 56-year-old Andre Evans of Oxon Hill, Md, police said.
Police pursuit of robbery suspects leads to major crash on Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring
WASHINGTON (7News) — Montgomery County Police Department and EMS crews are at the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles in Silver Spring following a police pursuit. The crash was located in the area of Georgia Avenue and East-West Highway, according to Montgomery County Public Information Officer Pete Piringer.
Car stolen with 5-year-old child inside in Adams Morgan; child was found, is safe: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A car was stolen with a 5-year-old child inside in the Adams Morgan neighborhood Monday night. Shortly after DC Police tweeted about the theft and kidnapping, the child was found and is safe, police said. A 2014 Green Kia Soul with a Virginia license plate of...
Cause of death for 3 men found dead outside Hyattsville apartment revealed: Police
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — A mix of fentanyl and alcohol intoxication was revealed as the cause of death for three men found unconscious outside a Hyattsville apartment building in August, according to the Hyattsville Police Department. Autopsy results show Julian Martinez Aguirrez, 45, and Walter Cáceres Fuentes, 37, died...
3-alarm fire at Rockville apartment complex caused by malfunctioning HVAC, displacing 120
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — At least two people were injured and a total of 120 people were displaced after an accidental fire started in an HVAC unit Monday morning at a three-story garden-style apartment building in Rockville. Fire officials told 7News that flooring burned through under an HVAC...
'Trick or Trash' | This company recycles old candy wrappers, turns them into plastic bags
WASHINGTON (7News) — There is now a way to recycle the small plastic wrappers with candy that are given to trick-or-treaters each year. It’s called “Trick or Trash,” and there are boxes at schools and businesses throughout the D.C. area where the small wrappers can be turned in.
Jack Russell Terrier missing after it escapes Maryland arena still wearing racing muzzle
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — While competing in a Jack Russell Terrier Race at The Washington International Horse Show in Prince George's County on Friday, Evangeline, a British Grit breed, ran from the arena with her racing muzzle on, racing officials said. Officials are asking for help locating her...
PHOTOS: NICU babies at DC hospital go 'under the sea' for Halloween
WASHINGTON (7News) — The tiniest of humans at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital are getting into the Halloween spirit by dressing up in cute costumes on Monday. The D.C. hospital shared photos of babies from their Level 4 NICU wearing adorable under-the-sea-themed costumes. The hospital staff said the costumes were "made with love by their Magnet nurses."
New I-95 electronic speed limit signs may be helping with safety, Virginia officials say
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — Virginia state officials say electronic variable speed limit signs – which can change what the speed limit is based on conditions – seem to be helping with safety on a stretch of I-95. But they caution that the results are preliminary and need more study.
'This keeps people alive': Marine Corps Marathon is back in person
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — For the first time since 2019 the Marine Corps Marathon kicked off in person and the runners and their families were excited to be back. “We’re back!” said Wendy Willis of South Carolina. “[Mike] is my sweetheart,” Deborah Beebe told 7News at the...
DC leaders cut ribbon for new playground at Oyster-Adams Bilingual School
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Oyster-Adams Bilingual School officials gathered Monday morning to cut the ribbon on the school’s new playground. A $1.5 million project replaced two playgrounds and renovated the school’s turf field, according to Bowser's office. Students and families also hosted a...
Fairfax County processing thousands of voter registrations delayed by the state
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax county election workers are working hard to fix mistakes they believe came from the Virginia State Election Department. For the second time in a month, they have received 11,000 voter registration forms, that voters submitted at the Department of Moving Vehicles. “How do...
Fairfax pediatrician's tip for parents during amoxicillin shortage
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A first-line antibiotic for kids is becoming hard to come by. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says amoxicillin oral solution, the pink medicine, is in shortage. Five amoxicillin manufacturers reported shortages to the FDA. One company cites “stronger demand than anticipated” as a...
At the 47th Marine Corps Marathon, all are winners. Here are the top finishers and times.
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The post-pandemic Marine Corps Marathon (MCM) returned to the D.C. area Sunday for the first time since 2019. Frank Shorter, 1972 Olympic Marathon Gold Medalist was the MCM ceremonial starter in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of his big win in Munich. More than 16,700...
Fairfax County organization Kids Give Back wins Governor's award
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A local organization, Kids Give Back, announced it won an award for their efforts to give back to the community. 7News surprised Kids Give Back in July with a 7News Helping Hand. Denise Gavilan started the nonprofit as a way to give back to...
DC Councilmember Silverman accused of misusing campaign funds, asked to resign
WASHINGTON (7News) — At-Large DC Councilmember Elissa Silverman, running as an Independent, is on the hot seat. The Washington Post, not only has not endorsed her, but has editorialized against her. Activist Ron Moten is leading a rally at the Wilson Building Tuesday calling on her to resign. This...
