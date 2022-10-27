ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario, OH

Poll champ Copley awaits Lady Lex in regional semifinals

LEXINGTON — Lady Lex’s fairytale run through the postseason included wins over five-time defending district champ Madison and state-ranked Clear Fork and Ontario. Those obstacles pale in comparison to the one awaiting Lexington in the Sweet 16.
LEXINGTON, OH
Lexington upsets Ontario for first district title since 2010

LEXINGTON — It was a victory more than a decade in the making. Lexington’s Josalynn Patterson scored off a Makenna Arnholt assist in the second overtime as third-seeded Lady Lex stunned top-seeded Ontario 2-1 in the Division II district championship match Saturday at Lexington High School. GALLERY: Lexington...
LEXINGTON, OH
No. 6 Ashland suffers first loss of season at Hillsdale

HILLSDALE, Mich. — Ashland’s perfect season fell off the rails Saturday afternoon. Two costly fourth-quarter turnovers by the Eagles led to Hillsdale touchdowns and the Chargers shook up the Great Midwest Athletic Conference standings with a 36-20 win at Muddy Waters Stadium.
HILLSDALE, MI
Section of E. 5th St. to close this week in Mansfield

MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close the following road while repairs are being completed. East Fifth Street from North Main Street to North Diamond Street.
MANSFIELD, OH
New Albany escapes Dublin Coffman in thin win

New Albany eventually plied victory away from Dublin Coffman 3-2 in Ohio girls soccer on October 29. Recently on October 22, Dublin Coffman squared off with Mt Vernon in a soccer game. For more, click here.
NEW ALBANY, OH
Dublin Jerome stonewalls Powell Olentangy Liberty

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Dublin Jerome proved that in blanking Powell Olentangy Liberty 1-0 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Dublin Jerome stormed in front of Powell Olentangy Liberty 1-0 to begin the final half.
DUBLIN, OH
Halt: Creston Norwayne refuses to yield to Burton Berkshire

Creston Norwayne played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 4-0 verdict over Burton Berkshire in Ohio boys soccer on October 29. Recently on October 25, Burton Berkshire squared off with Independence in a soccer game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
CRESTON, OH
Ontario still working to restore water on city's southeast side

ONTARIO -- Ontario's city crews are at Park Avenue West, Sunset Road and South Lexington-Springmill Road continued working Monday afternoon to repair breaks in water lines, according to a statement from Mayor Randy Hutchinson. The whole City of Ontario was without water starting at 4:30 p.m. Sunday for the city...
ONTARIO, OH
Panchos Tacos opens Bellville location with larger menu

BELLVILLE -- The Bellville Panchos Tacos menu has the best of both worlds — tacos from the Panchos Tacos Mansfield location and fajitas and specials from El Campestre in Ontario. General manager Alejandro Carrizal Ramos said restaurant staff have combined those two menus and also added new drinks. All...
BELLVILLE, OH
GALLERY: Ontario Trick or Treat

Ontario Trick or Treaters hit the streets Saturday night. Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com.
ONTARIO, OH
Destination Moon exhibit at Mansfield/Richland County Public Library Nov. 1-18

MANSFIELD -- The Main Library location of the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library (MRCPL) will display Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission in the 2nd-floor lobby Nov. 1 to 18. The poster exhibition from the Smithsonian celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission and explores the birth and development...
MANSFIELD, OH
GALLERY: Mansfield Trick or Treat

Trick or treaters descended on the streets of Mansfield Saturday afternoon. Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com.
MANSFIELD, OH
Theaker: All options being considered in Mansfield's codes and permits department

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council is expected to discuss Tuesday during caucus a 2023 temporary appropriations budget that includes a $33.7 million general fund. That's about a 3 percent increase over the final general fund budget for 2022. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a...
MANSFIELD, OH
Scholarships available through Daughters of the American Revolution

MANSFIELD -- Various local, state and national scholarships are available through the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Each has separate requirements. The Jared Mansfield Chapter local scholarship is open to all students, both genders, who will be attending OSU-Mansfield, NCSC, or the Dwight Schar College of Nursing, Mansfield and pursuing any field of study.
MANSFIELD, OH

