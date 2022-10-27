ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UVM unveils next-generation medical research center

By Isabel Schonemann
 4 days ago

UVM’s Larner College of Medicine unveiled a $45 million research center that will house multidisciplinary teams focusing on heart, brain and lung health.

At Thursday’s ribbon cutting for the new Firestone Medical Research Building, Larner College of Medicine Dean Richard Page said the center will train the next generation of biomedical students at UVM.

“This project was too important to delay,” Page said. “On September 29th, 2020, the construction trailers moved in, the fences went up, we lost 80 parking spots, and the Firestone building was underway.”

Officially named the Dr. Frederick and Mrs. Bobbie Firestone Medical Research Building, the building will have 150 laboratories, lab support facilities, office spaces and conference rooms.

“It’s providing the necessary space for all that cross-disciplinary research, to which we know is so important to advancing the lives and livelihoods of people in Vermont,” UVM President Suresh Garimella said.

Vermonters filled over 90% of the construction jobs, and the building was outfitted with state of the art technology.

Professor of Neurological Sciences Dr. Marilyn Cipolla said the new building advances biomedical research and education, as well as the prospects of students.

“They’re actually going to be our future, because they’re the ones who are going to be learning the new technology and the new ways of doing things that will further their career,” she said.

UVM has raised $11.5 million toward its fundraising goal is $20 million.

