Fort Worth, TX

WVNews

A look further at West Virginia’s failed fourth down

Analytics, game plans and old-school feel all collided in Neal Brown’s decision to go for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the TCU four-yard line with 5:15 to play in the third quarter and trailing 28-24. Going into the game, Brown and the coaching staff believed it needed touchdowns, not...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Charles Woods TCU Postgame 10/29/22

West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods battled back from injury to play against TCU, and despite a heavy brace did well in helping his team combat some of the Horned Frogs' shorter passing plays. Big strikes on deep crosses and angle routes were tougher sledding, and contributed heavily to WVU's defeat.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Team effort from Philip Barbour girls soccer nets Play of Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Philip Barbour is headed to the West Virginia Class A/AA girls soccer state tournament for the third straight year. A great team goal put the Colts in front for good in Thursday’s tense regional final against Elkins at Grafton’s McKinney Field.
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

Bucs top Knights, 25-12

KINGWOOD — The Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers controlled the game on the ground and ran past the Preston Knights, 25-12, in Friday night’s high school football game in Kingwood. All four of B-U’s touchdowns came from its rushing attack, which garnered 285 yards. B-U’s defense also kept Preston off the...
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Doddridge downs South Harrison in opener of sectionals

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — The team wearing orange and black couldn’t pull out a win on Halloween night. In the winners’ bracket semifinals of the Class A Region II, Section 2 volleyball tournament at Clay-Battelle, No. 2 South Harrison fell in four sets to No. 3 seed Doddridge County on Monday. The Hawks drop into the elimination bracket with the loss while the Bulldogs advance in the double-elimination event.
LOST CREEK, WV
WVNews

Ribbon cutting held for Lucky Omen Tattoo

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lucky Omen Tattoo officials celebrated their ribbon cutting ceremony Monday. The business is located at 209 N. Fourth St., Clarksburg. Operating the shop are Jason Ramirez and Caitlyn Paugh.
CLARKSBURG, WV

