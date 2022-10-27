Read full article on original website
WVNews
A look further at West Virginia’s failed fourth down
Analytics, game plans and old-school feel all collided in Neal Brown’s decision to go for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the TCU four-yard line with 5:15 to play in the third quarter and trailing 28-24. Going into the game, Brown and the coaching staff believed it needed touchdowns, not...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Charles Woods TCU Postgame 10/29/22
West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods battled back from injury to play against TCU, and despite a heavy brace did well in helping his team combat some of the Horned Frogs' shorter passing plays. Big strikes on deep crosses and angle routes were tougher sledding, and contributed heavily to WVU's defeat.
WVNews
Team effort from Philip Barbour girls soccer nets Play of Week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Philip Barbour is headed to the West Virginia Class A/AA girls soccer state tournament for the third straight year. A great team goal put the Colts in front for good in Thursday’s tense regional final against Elkins at Grafton’s McKinney Field.
WVNews
Bucs top Knights, 25-12
KINGWOOD — The Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers controlled the game on the ground and ran past the Preston Knights, 25-12, in Friday night’s high school football game in Kingwood. All four of B-U’s touchdowns came from its rushing attack, which garnered 285 yards. B-U’s defense also kept Preston off the...
WVNews
Doddridge downs South Harrison in opener of sectionals
BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — The team wearing orange and black couldn’t pull out a win on Halloween night. In the winners’ bracket semifinals of the Class A Region II, Section 2 volleyball tournament at Clay-Battelle, No. 2 South Harrison fell in four sets to No. 3 seed Doddridge County on Monday. The Hawks drop into the elimination bracket with the loss while the Bulldogs advance in the double-elimination event.
WVNews
2 children released, 1 still hospitalized in wake of I-79 wreck earlier this month near Lost Creek, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A young girl remains hospitalized, but two young boys have been released. nearly two weeks after a single-vehicle rollover accident that occurred on Interstate 79 in Harrison County, according to a law enforcement official. Although still hospitalized, there has been some improvement in the...
WVNews
A Covered Bridge Christmas tree fundraiser coming back to Courthouse Plaza in Philippi, West Virginia
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Philippi’s A Covered Bridge Christmas Committee Christmas tree fundraiser is scheduled to begin Nov. 14 on the Courthouse Square. To reserve a tree, contact Linda Menear at 304-457-3481 or text 304-669-6933.
WVNews
One transported for minor injuries after single vehicle accident in Lumberport, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One patient was transported for minor injuries following a single-vehicle accident on Jones Run Road in Lumberport Monday morning, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. The vehicle left the roadway and became stuck in a roadside ditch.
WVNews
Keyser City Seal copy.jpeg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - As they continue to strive to get owners to clean up their unkempt…
WVNews
Man pleads guilty to Harrison County, West Virginia, crimes against health care personnel
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 46-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday in connection with crimes against a paramedic and a nurse at the VA hospital, as well as fleeing recklessly following a B&E caper at an area warehouse. Arthur Woodrow Pritt Jr. entered Alford pleas to misdemeanor battery on...
WVNews
Ribbon cutting held for Lucky Omen Tattoo
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lucky Omen Tattoo officials celebrated their ribbon cutting ceremony Monday. The business is located at 209 N. Fourth St., Clarksburg. Operating the shop are Jason Ramirez and Caitlyn Paugh.
