ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menominee, MI

Erin Noha joins EagleHerald news team

By By DAN KITKOWSKI EagleHerald Editor
Eagle Herald
Eagle Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n0cOm_0ipGqPbb00

MARINETTE—The EagleHerald has hired a local woman to help generate more local news in our publication.

Erin Noha, a Menominee native, joined our team as a staff writer earlier this month. She is Menominee High School graduate, who went on to earn a journalism and political science degree from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, where she served as editor in chief of the school newspaper, the Western Herald.

Noha worked in the journalism field downstate for a couple of years before turning to marketing and working with iBeAuthentic in Menominee from 2015-2022.

Her journalism experience, coupled with her marketing and social media skills, will suit her well at the EagleHerald.

“We are thrilled to have Erin on our staff,” editor Dan Kitkowski said. “In just a couple of weeks, Erin has shown the enthusiasm, drive and determination that will make her a great asset. Our local news coverage just received a tremendous shot of adrenaline.”

Noha hit the ground running with a dramatic front page photo of the Menominee industrial fire at Resolute Forest Products her first day on the job. She will cover a variety of hard news areas such as city and county government and schools. She also will write enterprise and business stories, along with two things she really enjoys, feature stories and photos.

Noha won’t be tied to one particular “beat.” You will see her in Marinette, Menominee and in both counties.

Noha and her husband, Steven, live in Menominee. She is the daughter of Tim and the late Sharon Gignac.

If anyone has story ideas for Noha, please reach out to her at enoha@eagleherald.com or at (906) 290-9214.

Dan Kitkowski can be reached by email at dkitkowski@eagleherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSAW

Hunter discovers human remains in Florence County

FLORENCE, Wis. (WSAW) - Human remains were discovered Friday in Florence County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation. During the morning of Oct. 28 a hunter came across human skeletal remains in a rural wooded area in Florence County. Forensic experts responded to the scene and determined the unidentified human skeletal remains belong to an adult female.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Skeletal Remains Of Woman Found In Florence County, Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating human skeletal remains discovered in Florence County, Wisconsin, on Friday, Oct. 28. A hunter came across human skeletal remains in a rural wooded area in Florence County, Wis. Forensic experts responded to the scene and determined the...
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Sheriff: Four still hospitalized as a result of Wisconsin bonfire incident

MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has given an update on the Pulaski Bonfire incident back on October 14. According to deputies, detectives are continuing to meet with individuals who were at the October bonfire. Additional statements and information has been obtained since the last update.
PULASKI, WI
The Grand Rapids Press

3 dead, 3 injured in Upper Peninsula crash

DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – Three people are dead and three are injured after a crash in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports the two-vehicle crash occurred in Dickinson County when a 2013 Ford Taurus was traveling north on Foster City Road, crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2006 Buick Rendezvous at 3:07 p.m. on Oct. 30.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
wpr.org

Wisconsin receives $10M to redevelop the Port of Green Bay and revitalize riverwalk

A more than $10 million federal grant will help Brown County transform a decommissioned power plant into a new state-of-the-art port facility. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Port of Green Bay's grant Friday. The Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development grant is paid for by the bipartisan infrastructure law and appropriations from Congress.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Driver sought in fatal Green Bay crash

What to know about mailing ballots, in-person absentee voting, and voting in person. WPS submitted a request that's twice as much as the proposal this summer for homeowners, renters and small businesses. School buses hit by catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 4 hours ago. The latest thefts were at Lamers in...
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding Evolves as Big Employer, Better Neighbor

Sturgeon Bay’s largest employer keeps expanding the business and doing so in a tidier fashion than it did during the 20th century. Since buying and uniting the 63-acre dry dock, repair and construction facility in January 2009, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding (FBS) has retained historical lines of business and expanded into new markets.
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

After months of delays, new Green Bay Popeyes set to open

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After months of delays, a new Popeyes on Green Bay’s east side is set to finally open. It’s on the site of a former popular Supper Club. “It’s been a challenge and uphill battle,” said Brian Smith, the franchisee owner of the new fast-food restaurant.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Support local industries and employ thousands’: Port of Green Bay to develop state-of-the-art facility

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port of Green Bay is receiving a $10.1 million grant and has now secured a majority of the funding to develop a state-of-the-art port facility. The grant is through the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT), Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program, which will be used to transform the former Pulliam Power Plant property into a 40-acre port facility.
GREEN BAY, WI
wisconsinexaminer.com

Nitrate groundwater contamination widespread in De Pere

Groundwater pollution in several parts of Assembly District 2 have reached unsafe levels, according to data collected in Brown and Mantiwoc counties. Wells around Greenlake, Cooperstown, Maribel, and north of Kellnersville and Francis Creek have all tested for high levels of nitrate. Nitrate is the state’s most common groundwater contaminant....
DE PERE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Inmate killed in assault in Green Bay prison

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says a man in its care died after an assault at the Green Bay Correctional Institution. Corrections officials say Timothy Nabors was attacked last Friday and taken to a local medical facility, where he later died. The DOC says the “other...
GREEN BAY, WI
WLUC

Downtown Iron Mountain hosts new Pumpkin Walk

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority is getting into the Halloween spirit this weekend. Downtown Iron Mountain hosted a new Pumpkin Walk on Saturday. There were costume contests, trick or treating, and a window decorating contest. The Dickinson County Library also hosted Ghouly Glowing Golfing and a Spooky Story Stroll through downtown.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
WLUC

Pine Mountain hosts Ski Swap

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s almost time to dust off those skis and hit the slopes. Pine Mountain held a Ski Swap this weekend to kick off the season. Skiers sold and swapped new and used skiing and snowboarding equipment. Skiers could find everything from downhill skis and snowboards to helmets and clothing. A portion of the event’s proceeds went to ski teams in the area.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
wisconsinrightnow.com

JUST DAYS AGO: Evers’ Parole Board Freed Green Bay YMCA Double Killer Without Victim’s Family Knowing

A murder victim’s sister expressed shock when Wisconsin Right Now told her that her loved one’s killer was paroled on Oct. 4, 2022. She DIDN’T KNOW. Even AFTER the Evers’ administration was put on notice that multiple victims’ families were not notified of paroles, and despite the law requiring a reasonable effort to notify victims, IT HAPPENED AGAIN.
GREEN BAY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - October 27, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, October 27, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Eagle Herald

Eagle Herald

Menomonie, WI
416
Followers
691
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle Herald has been serving the Marinette and Menominee area since 1872. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.ehextra.com

 https://www.ehextra.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy