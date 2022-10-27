Erin Noha joins EagleHerald news team

MARINETTE—The EagleHerald has hired a local woman to help generate more local news in our publication.

Erin Noha, a Menominee native, joined our team as a staff writer earlier this month. She is Menominee High School graduate, who went on to earn a journalism and political science degree from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, where she served as editor in chief of the school newspaper, the Western Herald.

Noha worked in the journalism field downstate for a couple of years before turning to marketing and working with iBeAuthentic in Menominee from 2015-2022.

Her journalism experience, coupled with her marketing and social media skills, will suit her well at the EagleHerald.

“We are thrilled to have Erin on our staff,” editor Dan Kitkowski said. “In just a couple of weeks, Erin has shown the enthusiasm, drive and determination that will make her a great asset. Our local news coverage just received a tremendous shot of adrenaline.”

Noha hit the ground running with a dramatic front page photo of the Menominee industrial fire at Resolute Forest Products her first day on the job. She will cover a variety of hard news areas such as city and county government and schools. She also will write enterprise and business stories, along with two things she really enjoys, feature stories and photos.

Noha won’t be tied to one particular “beat.” You will see her in Marinette, Menominee and in both counties.

Noha and her husband, Steven, live in Menominee. She is the daughter of Tim and the late Sharon Gignac.

If anyone has story ideas for Noha, please reach out to her at enoha@eagleherald.com or at (906) 290-9214.

Dan Kitkowski can be reached by email at dkitkowski@eagleherald.com