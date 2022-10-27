Tru Med Spa opened in McKinney on Sept. 22. (Courtesy Tru Med Spa) Tru Med Spa opened at 4275 Highlands Drive in McKinney on Sept. 22, according to Marketing Coordinator Hannah Borg. The medical spa offers “effective and high-end aesthetics treatments,” according to its website. The spa’s services include laser hair removal, botox, IV hydration, body contouring and more, according to its website. 972-200-9994. www.trumedspa.com.

