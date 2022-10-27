ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tru Med Spa offers aesthetics treatments in McKinney

Tru Med Spa opened in McKinney on Sept. 22. (Courtesy Tru Med Spa) Tru Med Spa opened at 4275 Highlands Drive in McKinney on Sept. 22, according to Marketing Coordinator Hannah Borg. The medical spa offers “effective and high-end aesthetics treatments,” according to its website. The spa’s services include laser hair removal, botox, IV hydration, body contouring and more, according to its website. 972-200-9994. www.trumedspa.com.
Bond committee reviews potential economics of McKinney National Airport expansion

McKinney Chief Financial Officer Mark Holloway presented information about the city’s debt capacity over the next 20 years. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The McKinney National Airport bond committee continued discussions at an Oct. 26 meeting regarding potentially calling a May 2023 bond election that would help fund a commercial terminal at the airport.
