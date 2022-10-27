ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Semiconductor company announces $4M investment in MHK

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that Radiation Detection Technologies Inc., a semiconductor device manufacturer, is expanding its operations around Manhattan. The company will create 30 new jobs over the next five years with a $4 million investment to construct a new facility and purchase new semiconductor processing equipment.
Police report more counterfeit cash in Kansas

COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. On Thursday, the Arkansas City Police Department learned of counterfeit bills making their way through vendors and other local businesses during the Arkalalah Festival, according to the police department. The bill is similar to others recovered in...
AAA Kansas: Demand causing lower gas prices for now

HUTCHINSON — The up and down of gas prices continues, but for now, it's on the downslope. "Volatile is the perfect word to describe all of this year," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "We've seen so many fluctuations in oil prices on the global market and then, obviously, that translates to prices we see at the pumps. Right now, we're again seeing some good news at the pumps. Gas demand has been running about 400,000 barrels lower than this same time last year."
