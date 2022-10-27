ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police Trooper buys Halloween costumes for kids

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A state trooper saved a family’s Halloween when he purchased the kids’ costumes when their delivery never arrived. MSP posted this story on Twitter Monday afternoon. Michigan State Trooper Martin was sent to a house where a single parent of three children called about her order of costumes being delivered to the wrong address. In the past, her deliveries would sometimes get shipped to her old neighbor’s house but were always brought back to her.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police brings back Cadet Program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) is bringing back its Cadet Program. This program was designed for young people that have an interest in law enforcement. MSP is returning with its Cadet Program to help fill a statewide trooper shortage. The following minimum requirements must be met...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837

According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
MUSKEGON, MI
WILX-TV

Celebrating bats across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every year at the end of October, one mammal is celebrated by raising awareness of population decline and dispelling myths. October 24-31 is Bat Week, an annual, international celebration of the role bats play in nature, including controlling the population of mosquitoes and moths. John DePue,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Trunk-Or-Treating on the rise in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Halloween trend is taking over, Trunk-or-treats are becoming just as popular as door-to-door trick-or-treating. Trunk or treating is like trick or treating, but it is where families go from car to car to get a sweet treat. Amber Pitts takes her kid out to both trunk-or-treats and door-to-door. She said being out in the daylight offers a sense of security.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Mid-Michigan families dealing with RSV earlier in season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kids are filling up hospital beds in Mid-Michigan with a respiratory illness that can cause difficulty breathing. right now local hospitals are fighting RSV earlier than normal pushing both Covid-19 and Influenza out of first place for most children infected. Just last week, McLaren Health had...
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Winning $1M Powerball tickets sold at two Michigan locations, including Redford

LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two lottery players in Michigan scored $1 million Powerball awards during this weekend's massive jackpot drawing. And there's still more to play as the winning numbers for the $800 million jackpot remains elusive. The next drawing, with total potential winnings now up to $1 billion in cash, is scheduled for Monday.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Next phase of rebuilding US-127 begins just south of Mason

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be closing both the northbound US-127 ramp at Kipp Road and the southbound US-127ramp to Barnes Road. These closures are part of the MDOT’s ongoing project to resurface 12.5 miles of pavement and to repair bridges along US-127....
MASON, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Showers for Halloween and the rattiest cities in America

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the Halloween forecast - will the showers scare away trick-or-treaters?. Then Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to talk about a new study on nightmares, the rattiest cities in America, and a dad makes a “cool” costume for his son. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.
LANSING, MI
1051thebounce.com

10 Michigan Cities Among America’s Most Violent

The FBI has released its annual report looking at the latest crime statistics reported by police agencies across America. Personally, I feel like Michigan is a safe state, but it’s partly because I grew up in Michigan in a safe area, so I realized that there are areas you have to be careful.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Editorial: Biden EV funding snubs Detroit

There should be no automotive belt — or Battery Belt — that doesn’t include Michigan as its buckle. But that’s not what the Biden administration’s Department of Energy, led by Energy Secretary and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, seems to think. The DOE announced last...
MICHIGAN STATE
stockbridgecommunitynews.com

New Lansing electric battery plant back on track

A new Ultium Cells battery plant near Lansing will be moving forward after receiving approval from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Announced in January, the $2.6 billion plant in Delta Township is a joint venture between the General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solution Michigan Inc. The factory will produce battery cells for GM electric vehicles. It is expected to create more than 1,700 jobs when it becomes operational in late 2024.
LANSING, MI

