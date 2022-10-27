Read full article on original website
Trade winds must blow in Bucs’ direction to save Tom Brady’s likely final season
TAMPA, Fla. ― Tom Brady’s likely final season with the Bucs and perhaps his last in the NFL is on the verge of turning into an embarrassing exit for arguably the greatest football player of all time. Sending the player who brought so much relevance and success to...
Browns Haunt Bengals in Halloween Matchup
View the original article to see embedded media. Myles Garrett tipped a pass that resulted in an A.J. Green interception on the opening drive of the game and never looked back against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals wouldn't find their way onto the scoreboard until the fourth quarter as the Browns slaughtered a Bengals team without wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, 32-13.
Report: ‘Odds are Good’ Colts Trade Nyheim Hines Tuesday
On Monday night, the eve of the NFL's trade deadline, it was reported that teams were reaching out to the Indianapolis Colts to check on the availability of running back Nyheim Hines. ESPN's Colts reporter Stephen Holder added even more context later, saying that the "odds are good" that Hines...
Look: Bengals QB Joe Burrow Wears Funny Halloween Fit Ahead of Monday Night Football
CLEVELAND — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is known for having unique pregame outfits. The 25-year-old kept it simple on Monday ahead of Cincinnati's primetime matchup against the Browns. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!. You May Also...
Cowboys Trade Rumors? Jerry Jones ‘Has The Itch’ - Fish Column
ARLINGTON - There is a science when it comes to drilling for oil. Jerry Jones knows that, and before he became a billionaire owner of the Dallas Cowboys, he was a multi-millionaire owner of a series of successes in the oil business. "But,'' Jones has often told me, "there is...
Cleveland Browns Sign two Cornerbacks to Active Roster Ahead of Bengals Game
Cleveland Browns have made some roster moves ahead of Monday Night Football with the Cincinnati Bengals. With Denzel Ward out, the Browns have added two cornerbacks to the active roster. Both Herb Miller and Thomas Graham Jr. were sent to the active roster. Miller has appeared in 12 games with...
Sooners in the NFL: Week 8
Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 8 now in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns. As the midway point of the season approaches, former Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys are looking to find their groove with quarterback Dak Prescott back into the fold after missing several weeks due to injury.
Why the Giants Will Beat Seattle, Why They Won’t, and a Prediction
The New York Giants head to Seattle for perhaps their biggest yet most underrated game on their 2022 schedule this far. A win would allow the Giants to keep pace with the still-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, where just a game separates the two division foes. A win would also give the...
Kenny Pickett Says Steelers Are ‘Insane’ to Not Make Changes
The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their struggles on both sides of the football, but in back-to-back weeks, the team failed to score more than 14 points. Now, heading into the bye week, quarterback Kenny Pickett says something needs to change. "Something's got to change, right? It's insane to do the same...
Las Vegas Strip Gets Good News About Capturing Major League Team
Las Vegas Strip hotels and casinos can get ready to roll out the red carpet for a third major sports team after the head of a major league signaled that it looks like a club might soon be coming to Sin City. The National Hockey League was the first major...
Miami Heat Looking To Gain More Consistency
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is well aware of the talent on his team. He just wants to see it on a consistent basis. “We’ve seen the vision of what it can look like,” Spoelstra said after Monday's practice. “We just have to get to that more consistently. And it takes intentional thought and collective commitment to do that, which we’re fully capable of."
What Kyle Shanahan Wants to see More out of Danny Gray With his Snaps
Danny Gray has been a whiff so far for the 49ers. It really shouldn't be shocking. He was ultimately drafted to pair with Trey Lance so that taking shots down the field would be utilized more with Lance's cannon arm. However, with Lance out for the year, Gray doesn't really serve a purpose anymore. Jimmy Garoppolo is not a quarterback who will take the shots down the field nor is he capable of being accurate with them either.
Watch: Chase Claypool Finds Derek Watt for Steelers First TD
The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't get outside linebacker T.J. Watt back for their Week 8 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. But his brother, fullback Derek Watt, made an instant impression on this game. Watt caught the Steelers' first touchdown of the game, but it wasn't from Kenny Pickett. Lined up at...
How To Watch The Golden State At Miami Heat Game, Betting Odd, Etc
View the original article to see embedded media. VITALS: : The Heat and Warriors meet for the second and final time this regular season. This matchup marks as the quickest the teams will complete the series in their history, beating the previous earliest date of Dec. 3, 2017. Miami has scored at least 100 points against the Warriors in their last nine consecutive games. The Heat are 32-36 all-time versus Golden State during the regular season, including 19-14 in home games and 13-22 in road games. ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out.
Miami Heat Will See A More Confident Steph Curry Tuesday Night
View the original article to see embedded media. LeBron James is often credited for his ability to get better with age. Like James, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, too, has improved with time. Curry enters Tuesday's game against the Miami Heat still playing at his best despite this being his 14th season.
Dick Vitale says Auburn should hire Jackson State’s Deion Sanders
Auburn made a move on Monday afternoon that didn't surprise anyone when the Tigers elected to fire head coach Bryan Harsin after less than two seasons. He wasn't with the program long, but there was plenty of drama throughout his tenure and a 9-12 overall record with just four SEC wins didn't help his cause.
Podcast: The Pistons Off To A Rough Start This Season
NOTE: This episode was recorded last week prior to the Pistons' weekend slate. The guys discuss the 1-4 start the Detroit Pistons had at the time. While expectations weren't high after the preseason, the opening win against Orlando had injected much hope for the Pistons' season. Fans were excited to learn more about this team full of youth all over with first, second, or third-year players dominating the depth chart at each position.
Broncos Player Grades for Week 8’s 21-17 Win Over Jaguars
While the playoffs still seem out of reach, the Denver Broncos pulled off a much-needed win in London over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The product wasn't perfect, but there were changes made by the Broncos' coaching staff that worked out for the better on the offensive side of the ball. As...
Stefon Diggs ‘Finishes’ Jaire Alexander in Beef, Buffalo Bills Top Packers
The Buffalo Bills opened Sunday NFL Week 8 by getting into the face of the Green Bay Packers ... and then "finished'' them for a 27-17 victory. Part of the conflict: Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander each claiming they "finished" the ongoing back-and-forth between the two players that seemed to last all Sunday night.
Bears by the Numbers: Time for Young Edges Has Arrived
Bears coach Matt Eberflus had a few parting words with Robert Quinn after news of the trade filtered out this week. "The relationship that him and I built during the time he was here was outstanding," Eberflus said. "His leadership was great. His work ethic was unbelievable on the field. And he certainly did a lot of great things for the Bears when he was here, so I just want to thank him for that."
