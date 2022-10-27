ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WNYT

Cafe Monocle now closed

A popular cafe in Cohoes has closed. Cafe Monocle has been in business for three years. The owner announced on Facebook that today would be the last day. Landlord troubles, staffing shortages and the cost of food were among the reasons the owner gave.
COHOES, NY
WNYT

Father Kenneth Doyle dies at 82

Sunday morning, the church community is saying prayers for Father Kenneth Doyle, who died on Friday at the age of 82. There was a mass Saturday morning in his honor. He was a priest at the Roman Catholic diocese of Albany. He grew up in troy and was ordained in...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Two people shot in Troy

Troy police say a shooting has landed two people in the hospital. Police say that the shooting happened at the intersection of 4th street and Fulton Street, at 8:42 p.m. Both victims, an adult male and adult female were transported to Albany Med with what’s described as non-life-threatening injuries.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Shooting in Albany under investigation

The Albany Police Department is currently investigating a shooting. Police tell us the shooting happened at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and First Street around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. We have been told one person was shot in the leg. There is no word on what led up to the shooting,...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Fulton County forest fire finally contained

The forest fire in Fulton County has finally been put out. The fire started on Lilly Lake Road in Bleecker. We spoke to the chief of the Meco Volunteer Fire Department, who tells us it started as a brush fire just after 12 p.m. Sunday. The fire quickly spread to...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Sobriety check leads to deadly crash in Saratoga County

A stop at a sobriety check point Saturday night ended with a deadly crash. State Police told us this occurred just after 10 p.m. in Moreau. Vincent Mancuso, 23, of Fort Edward stopped at the check point, spoke to an officer, and then sped off. Police say they followed him...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Dinosaur adventure comes to Albany

It’s no Jurassic Park – but it’s pretty close. This weekend the dinosaur adventure is taking over the Altamont Fairgrounds. Kids can try a realistic fossil search, race in a dinosaur themed Jeep, play on obstacle courses, ride dinosaurs and meet baby dinos. Tickets are sold on...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Two hurt in two car crash

A Schenectady man is recovering after getting into a crash with a mom and her toddler, this weekend. State police say a 30 year old woman from Killington, Vermont crossed the double line yesterday on route four in Mendon. Troopers say 52 year old Ian Killer was driving in the...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Woman arrested in connection With Bennington Homicide

New details have been released regarding Wednesday night’s deadly shooting in Bennington, Vermont. Police told us the girlfriend of the alleged shooter was arrested in connection with the homicide. Bennington police also confirmed Elliot Russel’s alleged girlfriend, Erin Wilson, is in jail tonight. She’s being charged as an accessory...
BENNINGTON, VT
WNYT

Ted’s Fish Fry to close North Troy location

Saturday’s the last day you can stop by to get Ted’s Fish Fry in Troy. We told you a couple weeks ago this would be coming. The owners aren’t really saying why they are closing its North Troy location. We’re told they may re-open on a seasonal...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Man faces charges after rollover crash

A man from Schenectady is facing charges after a crash in Albany last night. Take a look at this, the car rolled over on the sidewalk. We’re told it happened on 10 Broeck Street. Police say Ptolemy Sutherland Junior drove away from a traffic stop and hit a tree.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Man indicted on drug and gun charges

An Albany man is facing federal drug and weapons charges. Emmanuel Medina was indicted in federal court, on charges including unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition, possessing and intending to distribute heroin and fentanyl. The U.S. attorney’s office says medina was caught putting a loaded gun in a car back...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Fire crews respond to apartment fire

This is video sent to our newsroom of the blaze at the Park Hill Lane apartments. Details are limited at this time, but we are told thankfully nobody was hurt. A representative from the Menands Fire Station says the flames are believed to have been confined to one unit. We’ll...
MENANDS, NY
WNYT

Crashed vehicle leaves one injured in Troy

A crash occurred in Troy this evening at the intersection of 113th St. and 5th Ave. There was an injury reported at this location, but we have no other information at this time. We will update you with the latest here as soon as the information is available.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Glenville road closed due to water main break

A water main break closed a portion of a road in Glenville on Monday. The water main broke just before 2 p.m., Monday. Glenridge Road was closed between town hall and the roundabout until further notice. No boil water advisory has been issued yet.
GLENVILLE, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: Arthur Wall Jr.

Please join us in saluting Navy PO2 Arthur Wall Jr. of Palatine Bridge. He served as an officer aboard a Virginia-Class nuclear-powered guided missile cruiser during the early 1980s. His family says he is a loving husband and father. Thank you for your service.
PALATINE BRIDGE, NY

