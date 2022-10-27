Read full article on original website
Mississippi County candidate’s husband tries to finish campaign
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A husband in Mississippi County is trying to win an election, but not for himself. Dewayne Seaton is finishing the campaign for his wife, Tracy, who lost her battle with cancer on Thursday, Oct. 6, and was running for Mississippi County Coroner. Many thought Tracy’s name...
Freedom Prep parent accused of threatening to shoot school officer
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis school was put on lockdown after a parent allegedly threatened to shoot a school security officer Friday afternoon. Not long before school let out for the day, a parent and a school security guard at Freedom Preparatory Academy on Millbranch got into a disagreement. The report says the student’s mother got upset because […]
Jury acquits man of rape
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County jury Thursday acquitted a 29-year-old man accused of rape. According to a news release from his attorney, a jury found Matthew Gunter Travis of Harrisburg not guilty following a two-day trial. Travis had been charged with two counts of rape in 2020....
Jonesboro man arrested for pointing gun at traffic
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A 43-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested in Poinsett County after deputies said he was pointing a gun at people driving past him on the highway. Spencer Jones was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 29 for several charges including aggravated assault, and drug and firearm possession.
Arkansas State Police investigating homicide in Brinkley
Arkansas state police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a homicide.
Brinkley woman found dead; homeless man charged with capital murder
A 73 year old Brinkley woman found dead in her apartment late Friday is believed to be the victim of a homicide, and Arkansas State Police Special Agents have arrested a local homeless man on charges of capital murder, aggravated robbery and burglary. Brinkley police officers were dispatched to the...
Two arrested for theft by receiving in storage break-in
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – A pair of Jonesboro residents are behind bars after Brookland police said they stole about $45,000 from a storage facility. According to a news release, Donald McKinney and Brandy Langston were arrested for one count each of theft by receiving greater than $25,000. On Saturday,...
Man sentenced to prison for fentanyl crime
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Tennessee man was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for the distribution of fentanyl. According to court documents, Mario Lavonta Ward, 47, of Memphis, admitted that on June 8, 2021, he sold fentanyl to an undercover officer for […]
Suspect stole vehicle, wrecked, and resisted arrest, reports say
A suspect faces a felony terroristic threatening charge along with a list of other charges after a report says he wrecked a stolen vehicle, left the scene, then fled from officers and resisted arrest before finally being taken into custody. It happened on October 30. Initially, at about 2:27 AM,...
Police arrest homeless man for homicide of Brinkley woman, who was found inside apartment
BRINKLEY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police arrested a homeless man on charges of capital murder, aggravated robbery, and burglary after a 73-year-old Brinkley woman was found dead inside her apartment on Friday. According to reports, officers with the Brinkley Police Department were dispatched to the Sunset Apartments on Thursday...
Police investigate murder in West Memphis
West Memphis, Ark. – A woman was murdered Saturday night in West Memphis and police are looking for answers. The release from the West Memphis Police Department says that at approximately 10:54 pm on October 29, officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Wilson Road in reference to shots being fired. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a black female underneath the carport that had been shot. EMS was called to the scene, but she did not survive her injuries.
IRS worker who stole COVID relief funds sentenced to house arrest, ordered to pay over $139K
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis IRS worker accused of using COVID-19 relief money on jewelry and a trip to Las Vegas will avoid prison time, records show. A federal court judge sentenced Tina Rochelle Humes to six months of house arrest with electronic monitoring and three years of supervised release.
Weekend Street Racer Enforcement by MNPD and THP Leads to Multiple Arrests
(NASHVILLE, TENN.) Two Rutherford County men, along with subjects from Memphis, Humboldt, Gallatin and Nashville are facing charges after a coordinated street racer enforcement operation took place in Davidson County. The initiative, that involved Nashville Metro Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, occurred on October 28th and 29th. 21-Year-old Tyler...
Two people shot during Halloween robbery in Cordova, SCSO says
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people were shot during a robbery in Cordova on Halloween night, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). SCSO said the robbery happened on Carlton Ridge around 8:30 p.m. That robbery ended in gunfire, leading a man and woman to both be...
Damon Dickey’s mother speaks out after arrest
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Dinesa Poe can rest a little easier after police arrested her son on Oct. 27 in Greene County. Poe said she had not spoken to her son in nearly a month. During that time, police said a Paragould woman shot him when he tried to rob...
One critical after shooting on Barron and Getwell
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon in Southeast Memphis area. Police said they responded at approximately 1:58 p.m. to a shooting near Barron Avenue and Getwell Road. A man was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. There is no suspect information available at this time. MPD is investigating.
Woman loose after mistaken release from Lauderdale County jail
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who they say pretended to be another inmate and was mistakenly released from jail Friday. Tabitha Chilcutt was being held in the Lauderdale County Jail on misdemeanor drug charges but could not make a bond. Chief Deputy Garrison Taylor said while another […]
Convicted felon shoots and robs cousin at family funeral, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convicted felon is behind bars again after allegedly shooting and robbing his cousin at a family funeral. Officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting victim at Regional One’s ER on July 27. The victim was taken directly into surgery and...
20-year-old Arkansas woman wanted for murder, surrenders to police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Blytheville woman who investigators say shot and killed a family member has surrendered to police, according to our content partner Region 8 News. Harliyah Walker, 20, surrendered without incident, said Blytheville assistant chief of police Ricky Jefferson. Region 8 News said an arrest warrant...
Woman injured in North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting Saturday night in North Memphis. MPD found a woman on the 2100 block of Griggs Avenue in critical condition. She was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Police said the a male suspect was driving a white vehicle. This is now an active investigation.
