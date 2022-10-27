West Memphis, Ark. – A woman was murdered Saturday night in West Memphis and police are looking for answers. The release from the West Memphis Police Department says that at approximately 10:54 pm on October 29, officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Wilson Road in reference to shots being fired. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a black female underneath the carport that had been shot. EMS was called to the scene, but she did not survive her injuries.

