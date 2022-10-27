Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
HIDDEN HAUNTS: Powhatan State Park explains annual ‘Ghost Walks’
POWHATAN, Ark. (KAIT) - Halloween is on Monday, and all across Northeast Arkansas, some spots have stories, and sometimes, those stories involve the unseen. The Powhatan State Park hosts annual ghost walks highlighting some of those stories. There is a chance of encountering something supernatural with historic buildings such as...
Kait 8
Haunts: Senath Light and Crybaby Bridge
SENATH, Mo. (KAIT) - A short drive across the Arkansas border sits Senath, Missouri. A town with the slogan “Cotton Country”, but also a town where scary rumors float around or even light up the sky. “I’ve never seen the light, but I’ve talked to a lot of...
Kait 8
HIDDEN HAUNTS: A man whose passion became a museum
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A short drive off Highway 67 in Newport lies a one-of-a-kind funeral home. The roots of Jackson’s Funeral Home date back to the 1940′s when Alvis Jackson and his son, Bob, purchased the Newport Farmers Union Funeral Home, and it became the Jackson’s Funeral Home.
jonesbororadiogroup.com
House Payment (Mortgage or Rent) Paid for a Year!
Have your mortgage or rent paid for an entire year!. It’s House Payment Holiday! From Elite Senior Care and Jonesboro Radio Group!. Register below for your chance to have your mortgage or rent paid for an entire year!. Plus, Elite Senior Care guarantees local one month mortgage payment winners...
Kait 8
“We are trying to protect our students”: a Northeast Arkansas school participates in Red Ribbon Week
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Red Ribbon Campaign is the most extensive drug-abuse prevention campaign in the United States and is one in which the Paragould School District is participating. There are different themes throughout the week to show kids how dangerous drugs are as the campaign goes on in...
Kait 8
HIDDEN HAUNTS: The girl who roams the Bono bridge
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Natural State is known for its haunted places. Some people say what they have experienced is anything but normal. In Bono, there is a hidden spot where some believe they are not alone. “Right down there, I creeped out,” paranormal investigator Doug Cousins said...
Kait 8
Food truck offering a taste of the Big Easy
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new Jonesboro food truck is serving up a taste of New Orleans. Big Easy AR held a ribbon cutting recently, marking the opening of its new location at 2925 S. Caraway Rd. According to a news release shared by the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce,...
Soldier on leave found guilty in Missouri murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A soldier is now facing life in prison after being found guilty of murder by a Dunklin County, Missouri jury. Brant Winkle, 28, of Hornersville, MO has been sentenced on first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges by a jury on October 28. Winkle was found guilty in the shooting death of […]
Nearly 2k acres across Arkansas fall victim to wildfire over the weekend
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — This past weekend, Oct. 22-23, 2022, nearly two dozen wildfires broke out across Arkansas. Much of the state is still under a burn ban, and officials say this is an important reminder that the fire danger isn’t over just yet. Arkansas State Forester, Joe Fox, said, “From 3:30 Saturday afternoon […]
KHBS
New counties in Arkansas where chronic wasting disease detected
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Leaders with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are telling hunters to watch out for signs of chronic wasting disease in deer. This year they've added several counties to their list of areas where chronic wasting disease is a concern. Those counties include Union, Ashley, Bradley and Randolph.
Kait 8
Jury acquits man of rape
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County jury Thursday acquitted a 29-year-old man accused of rape. According to a news release from his attorney, a jury found Matthew Gunter Travis of Harrisburg not guilty following a two-day trial. Travis had been charged with two counts of rape in 2020....
neareport.com
Jewelry, cash stolen in Jonesboro burglary
JONESBORO, Ark. – A burglary victim is missing several items of jewelry and even more cash after a break-in this week in Jonesboro. It happened on Tuesday at the 400-block of Calion Street at an apartment unit. The resident reported sometime between 7 AM and 8 PM Tuesday, October 25, someone kicked the door down and began stealing items. A maintenance man for the apartment complex had replaced the door before the victims arrived back at their home. Officers observed the old damaged door.
Kait 8
M 2.7 quake recorded Wednesday morning
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Wednesday morning. The magnitude 2.7 quake was recorded at 8:10 a.m. Oct. 26. It was located about 4 kilometers (2.9 miles) north-northeast of Ridgely, Tennessee, and 53 kilometers (33 miles) east of Kennett, Missouri. At least 7 people...
Kait 8
Why you should keep leaves out of the trash
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Throwing away leaves might be on the to-do list, but keeping leaves on the lawn can have positive effects. Michelle Mobley, Independence County extension agent, said leaves have nutrients that can help a lawn. “If you do a three-inch layer and have those leaves shredded down,...
Arkansas fire chief on paid leave after argument with neighbors
TRUMANN, Ark.– An Arkansas fire chief is now on paid administrative leave after an argument with neighbors that went viral on video, according to Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen. Trumann’s Fire Chief Revis Kemper is accused of fanning the flames from his own front yard.A video circulating online appears to show Kemper and his wife involved […]
KTLO
Izard County man non-compliant during arrest for domestic battery
An Izard County man has been arrested for domestic battering and refusal to submit to arrest after a physical altercation. According to the probable cause affidavit, a report of a physical altercation was reported to law enforcement between 37-year-old Christopher D. Hallowell and the victim in the early morning hours on October 23.
Kait 8
Damon Dickey’s mother speaks out after arrest
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Dinesa Poe can rest a little easier after police arrested her son on Oct. 27 in Greene County. Poe said she had not spoken to her son in nearly a month. During that time, police said a Paragould woman shot him when he tried to rob...
KTLO
Business owners help law enforcement capture man who shot out windows
A Fulton County man has been arrested for vandalizing a Mountain Home area business thanks to some investigative work by the business owners. Baxter County deputies have arrested 20-year-old Jordan Allen Pewitt of Elizabeth for allegedly shooting out multiple windows of the Masketeers business on U.S. Highway 62/412 East. According...
neareport.com
Woman arrested after child beaten with cord
JONESBORO, Ark. – A case of alleged abuse involving a child with cuts, bruises, and swelling all over his body was reported to police on Monday in Jonesboro. Most of the report is masked but it was taken Monday afternoon by authorities after a social worker at the Nettleton School District reported learning of a woman allegedly beating a male victim, 5, with an extension cord at her residence. The report states the victim had a “large number of cuts and bruises and swelling all over his face, neck, and body.”
Kait 8
Emergency crews respond to fiery crash on I-555
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple state and local agencies responded Thursday afternoon to a fiery vehicle crash on Interstate 555. Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder told Region 8 News that a vehicle slammed into a concrete barrier near Payneway. Following the crash, the vehicle burst into flames. A sheriff’s...
Comments / 0