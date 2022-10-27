ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Heat Will See A More Confident Steph Curry Tuesday Night

LeBron James is often credited for his ability to get better with age. Like James, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, too, has improved with time. Curry enters Tuesday's game against the Miami Heat still playing at his best despite this being his 14th season.
Clippers vs. Rockets Injury Report Revealed

The LA Clippers will once again be shorthanded on Monday night against the Houston Rockets. Without Kawhi Leonard, John Wall, and Robert Covington, the team will be looking to snap a four-game skid against a rebuilding Rockets team. For Houston, they will...
Raptors Rule Out Fred VanVleet vs. Hawks

The Toronto Raptors will be without Fred VanVleet when they take the court Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks. The 28-year-old VanVleet has been ruled out with lower back stiffness after popping up as a surprise addition on Toronto's injury report Monday morning. VanVleet had said he was healthy at Sunday's practice following one of the worst performances of his career on Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. He recorded just one point on 0-for-11 shooting but was adamant he was healthy.
Miami Heat Looking To Gain More Consistency

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is well aware of the talent on his team. He just wants to see it on a consistent basis. "We've seen the vision of what it can look like," Spoelstra said after Monday's practice. "We just have to get to that more consistently. And it takes intentional thought and collective commitment to do that, which we're fully capable of."
How To Watch The Golden State At Miami Heat Game, Betting Odd, Etc

VITALS: : The Heat and Warriors meet for the second and final time this regular season. This matchup marks as the quickest the teams will complete the series in their history, beating the previous earliest date of Dec. 3, 2017. Miami has scored at least 100 points against the Warriors in their last nine consecutive games. The Heat are 32-36 all-time versus Golden State during the regular season, including 19-14 in home games and 13-22 in road games. ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out.
Should Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry Come Off The Bench?

At 36, Kyle Lowry is no longer the point guard he was when he was a perennial All-Star. He hasn't been as dominant as in year's past because of age. While Lowry was a solid addition last year, there are some who think he would be better suited to come off the bench.
76ers vs. Bulls: Joel Embiid’s Injury Status on Saturday

Since the start of the 2022-2023 NBA season, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been in an uphill battle to get fully healthy and in optimal shape. After undergoing two surgeries in the offseason, recovering from a facial injury, and battling plantar fasciitis, Embiid is slowly working his way back to normal.
