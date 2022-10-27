The Toronto Raptors will be without Fred VanVleet when they take the court Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks. View the original article to see embedded media. The 28-year-old VanVleet has been ruled out with lower back stiffness after popping up as a surprise addition on Toronto's injury report Monday morning. VanVleet had said he was healthy at Sunday's practice following one of the worst performances of his career on Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. He recorded just one point on 0-for-11 shooting but was adamant he was healthy.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO