Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Look: Bengals QB Joe Burrow Wears Funny Halloween Fit Ahead of Monday Night Football
CLEVELAND — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is known for having unique pregame outfits. The 25-year-old kept it simple on Monday ahead of Cincinnati's primetime matchup against the Browns. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!. You May Also...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cleveland Browns Sign two Cornerbacks to Active Roster Ahead of Bengals Game
Cleveland Browns have made some roster moves ahead of Monday Night Football with the Cincinnati Bengals. With Denzel Ward out, the Browns have added two cornerbacks to the active roster. Both Herb Miller and Thomas Graham Jr. were sent to the active roster. Miller has appeared in 12 games with...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Trade winds must blow in Bucs’ direction to save Tom Brady’s likely final season
TAMPA, Fla. ― Tom Brady’s likely final season with the Bucs and perhaps his last in the NFL is on the verge of turning into an embarrassing exit for arguably the greatest football player of all time. Sending the player who brought so much relevance and success to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Browns Haunt Bengals in Halloween Matchup
View the original article to see embedded media. Myles Garrett tipped a pass that resulted in an A.J. Green interception on the opening drive of the game and never looked back against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals wouldn't find their way onto the scoreboard until the fourth quarter as the Browns slaughtered a Bengals team without wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, 32-13.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sooners in the NFL: Week 8
Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 8 now in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns. As the midway point of the season approaches, former Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys are looking to find their groove with quarterback Dak Prescott back into the fold after missing several weeks due to injury.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Trade Rumors? Jerry Jones ‘Has The Itch’ - Fish Column
ARLINGTON - There is a science when it comes to drilling for oil. Jerry Jones knows that, and before he became a billionaire owner of the Dallas Cowboys, he was a multi-millionaire owner of a series of successes in the oil business. "But,'' Jones has often told me, "there is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Miami Dolphins Reportedly Interesting in Trading for Bradley Chubb
The Miami Dolphins brought in some big-name players in the offseason, and they reportedly are looking to land another one before the NFL trading deadline. The Dolphins were one of two teams, along with the New York Jets, mentioned by name in longtime NFL writer Peter King's weekly Monday morning column as being interested in making a deal for Denver Broncos edge defender Bradley Chubb.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kenny Pickett Says Steelers Are ‘Insane’ to Not Make Changes
The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their struggles on both sides of the football, but in back-to-back weeks, the team failed to score more than 14 points. Now, heading into the bye week, quarterback Kenny Pickett says something needs to change. "Something's got to change, right? It's insane to do the same...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why the Giants Will Beat Seattle, Why They Won’t, and a Prediction
The New York Giants head to Seattle for perhaps their biggest yet most underrated game on their 2022 schedule this far. A win would allow the Giants to keep pace with the still-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, where just a game separates the two division foes. A win would also give the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Jets, Dolphins Could Deal 1st-Rd Pick for Bradley Chubb
On the eve of the league's trade deadline, there remains a burning question encircling the 3-5 Denver Broncos, fresh off a season-saving victory over the Jaguars. There were reports in the lead-up to the London game that "a lot of teams” are pursuing Chubb, a former Pro Bowler at his prime. One NFL general manager even admitted (albeit anonymously) to offering a "competitive" package for his services.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What Kyle Shanahan Wants to see More out of Danny Gray With his Snaps
Danny Gray has been a whiff so far for the 49ers. It really shouldn't be shocking. He was ultimately drafted to pair with Trey Lance so that taking shots down the field would be utilized more with Lance's cannon arm. However, with Lance out for the year, Gray doesn't really serve a purpose anymore. Jimmy Garoppolo is not a quarterback who will take the shots down the field nor is he capable of being accurate with them either.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dick Vitale says Auburn should hire Jackson State’s Deion Sanders
Auburn made a move on Monday afternoon that didn't surprise anyone when the Tigers elected to fire head coach Bryan Harsin after less than two seasons. He wasn't with the program long, but there was plenty of drama throughout his tenure and a 9-12 overall record with just four SEC wins didn't help his cause.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys James Washington ‘Close to Return’ - The Non-Trade WR Dallas Needs?
FRISCO - Before Sunday's impressive win over the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys had struggled at the wideout position. Lost from last season's roster were Amari Cooper (trade) and Cedrick Wilson (free agency), and those holes have been difficult to fill, especially with the considerable injury issues Dallas has suffered at that position.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos Player Grades for Week 8’s 21-17 Win Over Jaguars
While the playoffs still seem out of reach, the Denver Broncos pulled off a much-needed win in London over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The product wasn't perfect, but there were changes made by the Broncos' coaching staff that worked out for the better on the offensive side of the ball. As...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Packers vs. Bills Injury Report: OT Spencer Brown OUT; Who Replaces Him?
The Buffalo Bills are exiting their bye week relatively fresh and healthy ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, but one key player won't suit up. Starting offensive lineman Spencer Brown, who left the team's Week 6 contest early against the Kansas...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys WR Trade Talk; What’s Wrong With Rookie Jalen Tolbert?
Dallas Cowboys rookie receiver Jalen Tolbert has been climbing a hill since being drafted. The 23-year-old was thought to be able to come straight in and make plays. That hasn’t happened. Having only appeared in three games and having just one reception for four yards, the jury is out...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears by the Numbers: Time for Young Edges Has Arrived
Bears coach Matt Eberflus had a few parting words with Robert Quinn after news of the trade filtered out this week. "The relationship that him and I built during the time he was here was outstanding," Eberflus said. "His leadership was great. His work ethic was unbelievable on the field. And he certainly did a lot of great things for the Bears when he was here, so I just want to thank him for that."
Comments / 0