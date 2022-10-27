North Central named Great Lakes Eight Conference Team of the Year

POWERS, Mich.—The Great Lakes Eight Conference recognized the North Central Jets as the conference’s best team with the release of the 2022 Great Lakes Eight All-Conference selections on Thursday.

North Central, the two-time defending 8-player State champions, dominated the All-Conference list with 14 selections.

The Jets finished the season 7-0 in the Great Lakes Eight Conference and 9-0 overall, making them an easy choice for Team of the Year.

North Central has not lost a game since Nov. 8, 2019, going 33-0 since then.

A large part of North Central’s success can be traced to the play of two-way standout Luke Gorzinski, who was named the conference’s Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year.

North Central’s Leo Gorzinski was honored as the conference’s Coach of the Year.

Dillon Raab was a two-time All-Conference selection at both linebacker and offensive hybrid.

Offensive lineman Max Nelson, defensive linemen Jordan Messenger and Drew Webber, defensive back Dylan Plunger, defensive hybrid Owen Eichmeier, kicker Adrian Mercier and return specialist Wyatt Spade represented the Jets on the First Team.

Elijah Gorzinski was a Second-Team choice at wide receiver, with Collin Cordy (offensive line), Max Nason (defensive line) and Jacob Gorzinski (defensive back) also receiving Second-Team honors.

Lane Gorzinski was Honorable Mention.

Stephenson went 6-3 in the regular season, giving the Eagles their best finish since going 9-3 in 2017 and earning four players spots on the All-Conference list.

Senior linebacker Devon Groleau (linebacker) was Stephenson’s lone First-Team selection, while fellow senior Tristan Kacynski (running back) and junior Ethan Anderson (defensive back) were Second-Team choices.

Senior Connor Dahl was Honorable Mention.

Great Lakes Eight All Conference

Team of the Year—North Central Jets (7-0 Great Lakes Eight, 9-0 overall)

Coach of the Year—Leo Gorzinski, North Central

Offensive Player of the Year—Luke Gorzinski, Sr., North Central

Defensive Player of the Year—Luke Gorzinski, Sr., North Central

First Team

Quarterback—Cole Baij, Soph., Norway

Running back—Sam McMissack, Sr., Forest Park; James Milkey, Sr., Lake Linden-Hubbell

Wide receiver—Michael Peterson, Sr., Norway; Bryce Buzzo, Sr., Ontonagon

Hybrid—Dillon Raab, Sr., North Central

Offensive line—Max Nelson, Jr., North Central; Mason Totzke, Sr., Ontonagon; Kirby Koskela, Sr., Lake Linden-Hubbell; Gabe Popko, Jr., Lake Linden-Hubbell

Linebacker—Dillon Raab, Sr., North Central; Devon Groleau, Sr., Stephenson

Defensive line—Kirby Koskela, Sr., Lake Linden-Hubbell; Jordan Messenger, Sr., North Central; Drew Webber, Sr., North Central; Kevin Giuliani, Soph., Forest Park

Defensive back—Dylan Plunger, Sr., North Central; Ian Popp, Jr., Norway; James Milkey, Sr., Lake Linden-Hubbell; Cody Dabb, Sr., Ironwood

Hybrid—Owen Eichmeier, Sr., North Central

Kicker—Adrian Mercier, Jr., North Central

Punter—Riccardo Moauro, Sr., Gogebic

Return specialist—Wyatt Spade, Jr., Norway

Second Team

Quarterback—Austin Gordon, Soph., Ontonagon

Running back—Tristan Kacynski, Sr., Stephenson; Tyler Neuens, Sr., Norway

Wide receiver—Elijah Gorzinski, Sr., North Central; Spencer Kramer, Fr., North Dickinson

Hybrid—Cody Dabb, Sr., Ironwood

Offensive line—Adrian Bruette, Sr., Forest Park; Collin Cordy, Sr., North Central; Isaac Lorenzoni, Sr., Norway

Linebacker—Sam McKissack, Sr., Forest Park; Kyle Napientek, Sr., Norway; Antonio Inglese, Jr., North Dickinson

Defensive line—Isaac Lorenzoni, Sr., Norway; Max Nason, Jr., North Central; Mason Totske, Sr., Ontonagon

Defensive back—Jacob Gorzinski, Jr., North Central; Ethan Anderson, Jr., Stephenson; Felix Quevedo, Jr., Forest Park; Leo Imhoff, Sr., Gogebic

Hybrid—Gabe Harju, Soph., Gogebic

Honorable Mention — Caden Besonnen, Soph., Ontonagon; Connor Dahl, Sr., Stephenson; Antonio DelFavero, Sr., Gogebic; Lane Gorzinski, Soph., North Central; Danny Marcottte, Lake Linden-Hubbell; Elijah Sprague, Jr., Ironwood; Matthew Steinbrecher, Sr., North Dickinson; Shane Swanson, Sr., Norway; Payton Woollard, Sr., Forest Park