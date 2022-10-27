AMC's Interview With the Vampire is nearing the end of its first season and as the season moves towards its conclusion, fans of both the adaptation and Anne Rice's Vampire Chronicles series of novels have been trying to figure out how some of the various pieces of the puzzle come together — particularly when it comes to one specific character, Rashid. Played by Assad Zaman, Rashid is a character that doesn't appear in Rice's Interview With the Vampire novel, but is very present in the AMC series, serving as Louis de Pointe du Lac's (Jacob Anderson) companion in the present day. Now, with just two episodes left in the first season (one if you consider that Episode 6 is already available for AMC+ subscribers ahead of its broadcast premiere on Sunday, November 6th), fans have even more questions than ever about this mysterious figure that is so fiercely protective of Louis — so much so that some even think that he could be a major novel character in disguise.

5 HOURS AGO