Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
New CBS Series Moving to Paramount+ in the Middle of Its First Season
CBS's reality dating show The Real Love Boat is making a major change halfway through its first season. Beginning with the series' fifth episode on November 2nd, The Real Love Boat will now air exclusively on Paramount+, Variety reports. The first four episodes are already streaming on the platform. The series had previously been airing Wednesdays on CBS.
ComicBook
HBO Max Is Losing More Movies in November
To say that HBO Max has been in the middle of a challenging period would be an understatement. The new leadership at Warner Bros. Discovery has drastically changed the streaming plans designed by the previous regime, axing entire movies that have already been filmed and removing existing original content from HBO Max in effort to save on taxes. The removals have been tough on subscribers, and unfortunately even more titles are preparing to exit the streamer in November.
ComicBook
Interview With the Vampire: Could Rashid Really Be a Major Novel Character in Disguise?
AMC's Interview With the Vampire is nearing the end of its first season and as the season moves towards its conclusion, fans of both the adaptation and Anne Rice's Vampire Chronicles series of novels have been trying to figure out how some of the various pieces of the puzzle come together — particularly when it comes to one specific character, Rashid. Played by Assad Zaman, Rashid is a character that doesn't appear in Rice's Interview With the Vampire novel, but is very present in the AMC series, serving as Louis de Pointe du Lac's (Jacob Anderson) companion in the present day. Now, with just two episodes left in the first season (one if you consider that Episode 6 is already available for AMC+ subscribers ahead of its broadcast premiere on Sunday, November 6th), fans have even more questions than ever about this mysterious figure that is so fiercely protective of Louis — so much so that some even think that he could be a major novel character in disguise.
ComicBook
Willow: New Trailer for Disney+ Series Released
Lucasfilm is bringing back some of their most beloved characters with Indiana Jones 5 on the way as well as a new Willow series for DIsney+. Set in the world of the beloved fantasy film of the same name, Willow will bring back members of the 1980s cast and team them with new faces. Warwick Davis is returning to the titular role and it was revealed at D23 Expo last month that Christian Slater is also coming back. During the event, a trailer for the series was released, and now Lucasfilm has shared another new teaser.
ComicBook
HBO Max Adding One of the Best Christmas Movies Just in Time for the Holidays
Movie fans have spent the month of October binging through spooky horror titles in anticipation for Halloween. Once November arrives, and Halloween is behind us, a lot of folks will immediately start turning their attention to the holidays. A lot of the various Christmas classics are easy to find on streaming services, especially with so many on Disney+. At the start of November, one of the most popular Christmas movies of all time is being added to HBO Max, making it easy to track down this holiday season.
ComicBook
The Witcher Season 4: Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth Break Silence on Geralt Recasting
Henry Cavill, the current star of Netflix's The Witcher, shared his first comments on news of the actor being recast in Season 4. Cavill's comments followed Netflix's surprise announcement that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and said that he'd be laying down his swords for Season 4. Hemsworth himself shared a post about the topic wherein he said he was "over the moon" to be able to take on a role like this one.
ComicBook
What to Do About Star Wars?
Ten years after the world first learned that Disney was acquiring Lucasflm, we find Star Wars in a state of being one of the most imbalanced (though still beloved) franchises around. So what's to be done about it?. Sunday, October 30, 2022 marked the ten-year mark since Disney announced that...
ComicBook
Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party
Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
ComicBook
The Witcher Season 4 Replacing Henry Cavill's Geralt, New Actor Revealed
Netflix has announced Season 4 of The Witcher, but with the caveat of a major change. For the fourth season of the hit TV show, Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia, the show's protagonist. Rather, the role will be played by fellow Hollywood star Liam Hemsworth. As you would expect, the change has come as a massive surprise to fans who never expected Cavill, a Mega fan of the series, to step down from the role. Cavill doesn't say why he's leaving the role behind, but notes the White Wolf is in good hands with Liam Hemsworth.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Acolyte Begins Filming in the UK
Andor is currently in the midst of its first season on Disney+, and it's not the only Star Wars series fans have to look forward to. The long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian is debuting in February, and the Rosario Dawson-led Ahsoka is also coming soon. Both Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew with Jude Law have started production, and they're not the only ones. The slate of upcoming live-action shows will also include The Acolyte, which has begun production in the UK. The Acolyte hails from showrunner Leslye Headland, who is the co-creator of Russian Doll.
ComicBook
The White Lotus Season 2 Gets Massive Ratings Boost on HBO
HBO's The White Lotus is officially a bonafide hit. On Monday, the premium cable platform announced that the sophomore season premiere of The White Lotus drew in 1.5 million viewers on Sunday night, across both HBO and HBO Max. This is a 63% increase from the show's Season 1 premiere in July of 2021. Season 1 of The White Lotus ultimately averaged 9.3 million total viewers per episode across all platforms, and went on to win 10 Emmy awards, out of 20 nominations, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The series is created, written, and directed by Enlightened and Survivor alum Mike White.
ComicBook
Scarlett Johansson Movie Lucy Getting TV Series Spinoff With Morgan Freeman Returning
Lucy, the 2014 sci-fi film starring Scarlett Johansson is getting a new TV series spinoff, one that will see Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman reprise his role from the original film. EuropaCorp and Village Roadshow (both owned by Vine Alternative Investments) have partnered for the Lucy TV series; EuropaCorp partnered with Universal Pictures on the original film. While Lucy writer/director Luc Besson isn't directly mentioned as being involved, EuropaCorp is his production venture so it's reasonable to expect he will be involved in some capacity.
ComicBook
Dynamite's Gargoyles Reboot Sales Wild Number of Copies
Before too long at all, the Defenders of the Night will return. This December, Dynamite Entertainment is launching Gargoyles, a comic series picking up from the events of the animated series. Not only has the upcoming comics launch refueled the fandom behind the cult classic, but it is also officially Dynamite's highest selling comic of the year. While attending the annual Diamond Retailer Summit at Baltimore Comic Con on Saturday, executives with the publisher revealed over 100,000 copies have been sold across the various covers for Gargoyles #1.
ComicBook
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Creator Discusses Possibility of a Spin-Off Following the Finale
Kaguya-sama: Love is War will be ending its long running manga series with its next big chapter, and the creator behind the series has opened up about the potential spin-off rumors following the manga's big ending! Aka Akasaka's romantic comedy manga series first began its run with Shueisha's Miracle Jump (then Weekly Young Jump) magazine back in 2015, and over 280 chapters later the series will finally be coming to an end. But for as many characters that fans have loved to see, it's hard to accept that this might be the end. It might even be the same for the creator too.
ComicBook
Peacock Reaches Massive Streaming Deal With Hallmark Ahead of Holiday Movie Season
Streaming Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas is going to be a lot easier this year, especially for everyone who doesn't have any sort of cable. Peacock has entered into a massive streaming deal with Hallmark Media, which will see its live channels and back catalogue available on the streaming service. Peacock will now be the streaming home for Hallmark's movie and TV library, next-day titles, and live channels.
ComicBook
Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover
Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
ComicBook
Jared Padalecki Wants a Walker Crossover With Series Prequel
More than a century separates the stories on Walker and its prequel, Walker Independence, but if Jared Padalecki has his way, he'll manage to pull off a crossover between the two shows. Speaking with TVLine, Padalecki, who stars as Cordell Walker on Walker and serves as executive producer for that series as well as Walker Independence, says that the idea of some sort of crossover or cameo between the two shows is something that they've talked about from the start, and they have a variety of interesting ideas to work with.
ComicBook
Halloween Horror Nights Announces First 2023 Maze
The East Coast of the U.S. is gearing up for Trick-or-Treating right now, but Universal Orlando just announced something spookier than plastic bats and ghosts hanging from your neighbor's tree: Chucky will take over the first haunted maze of 2023's Halloween Horror Nights lineup. The deadly doll, who stars in a hit series on USA Network and Syfy, has experienced a huge resurgence in popularity over the last couple of years as a result. In what seems like a good sign for the future of the series, Chucky will be well represented next spooky season.
ComicBook
New Mass Effect Tease Shared by Commander Shepard Actor
A new Mass Effect tease from the actress behind the female version of Commander Shepard, Jennifer Hale, has fans of the BioWare series boarding the hype train en masse ahead of N7 day, also known as November 7. The seventh day of November is a special day for the Mass Effect series that is always capped by a special celebration from BioWare and sometimes a special announcement as well. With the new Mass Effect game years away, and thus seemingly unlikely to be involved with this year's N7 day, many fans of the RPG series have no clue what to expect from the celebration. And because of this, there hasn't been a ton of hype heading into the occasion, but the aforementioned Hale has changed that with a very simple, yet cryptic tweet.
ComicBook
Evil Dead Rise: First Look at Sequel Unleashed
What better way to celebrate Halloween than with a look at one of the most beloved horror series of all time? Warner Bros. and New Line have released a new look at Evil Dead Rise, a new film set in the world of The Evil Dead, and starring a whole new batch of beautiful young people facing off with Deadites...this time in the city, rather than in the country as with almost every previous iteration of the franchise. This installment comes following Ash vs. the Evil Dead, a TV series that brought Bruce Campbell back to the series, and was greenlit after failed attempts to make a follow-up that would have tied together the stories of 1992's Army of Darkness and the 2013 remake of Evil Dead.
Comments / 0