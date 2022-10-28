ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Miami Beach orders immediate evacuation of condo tower

By Najahe Sherman
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EWavK_0ipGpF3m00

Miami Beach residents evacuate condo towers 02:50

MIAMI BEACH -- CBS4 is learning new information after tenants at the  Port Royale Condominium in Miami Beach had to evacuate.

CBS4 spoke with unit owner Marash Markaj who has owned a unit at the location for seven years. He said he has been a contractor for 20 years and while doing renovations on his unit he started to see red flags.

"I see some parts of the slab falling apart. I see inside and I was very concerned. I see some cracks and then I drive into the parking spot and water came inside the building and it stayed there for a couple of days," said Markaj.

Thursday, Miami Beach engineers recommended that everyone who lives at the condominium evacuate by 7 p.m.  When CBS4 arrived, we saw people loading up their cars with their belongings.

Tenants learned they must find another place for a least 10 days.

CBS4 obtained the letter engineers sent to building officials.

In it, they say they noticed several areas of concern about 10 months ago.

Four weeks ago, they were supervising repairs when they discovered a badly damaged beam. Their concern is the beam is part of the support system for the entire building. Another tenant we spoke with told us he was first alerted to the problem Wednesday.

"I got an email saying the construction has problems and we might have to evacuate. So, the engineers confirmed today to the city that we need to do that and now we are here," said Angel Vargas who was evacuating the building.

Markaj showed CBS4 several pictures he took of the damage. He says he showed them to building management and says he discovered issues with the foundation, concerns about standing water, and issues with the foundation wall. He also took pictures of cracks he found in the concrete beams.

In 10 days, there will be another inspection to determine whether it's safe for tenants to return.

Read the complete building inspection report:

Comments / 49

Kim Alexander
3d ago

hats off to the owner!! These condo's need monthly inspections due to the constant change in weather!! This could've been another catastrophe!!

Reply
12
Tonya Barbee
3d ago

So glad they caught it. This could have been devastating as the last time. All of these buildings need to be inspected thoroughly that are near water. We should have learned our lesson by now. Perhaps this is an indication, we have.

Reply(2)
14
RED Iris
3d ago

Well, almost every inch of FL from Kissimmee down is swamp that was filled in by developers....so......

Reply
23
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelnoire.com

Yacht Party Goes Up In Flames In Miami

A company retreat goes all bad when their chartered yacht catches fire off the coast of Miami Beach. The group was just hanging out 30 feet away from the Miami Beach Marina when the boat caught a blaze in the afternoon. Everybody Jump. As the passengers caught wind of the...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Beach condo residents forced to evacuate glad needed repairs are being done

MIAMI - A Miami Beach condominium sat empty Friday morning after engineers deemed it unsafe and residents were forced to abruptly evacuate.Thursday, Miami Beach engineers recommended that everyone who lives in the Port Royale building evacuate by 7 p.m. after serious structural issues were found with one of the support beams.The need for repairs at Port Royale were actually documented as far back as July 2021. Documents released Friday – showed engineers proceeding with the "utmost precautions so that there are no safety concerns to unit owners and workers."  That record came just weeks after the Surfside collapse, as 6969...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

700 Euclid: Another Slice of Miami Beach History Crumbles

The Annell apartment building in Miami Beach — once a booming hotel known for its Mediterranean revival architecture and rich history — is now shuttered and uninhabited. In June, city officials found the 87-year-old building to be unsafe to house tenants. Following a partial ceiling collapse and a...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Delray Beach’s Atlantic Crossing will finally open. What you’ll see: restaurants, apartments and lots more.

After a decade of planning, the doors are close to finally opening on the $300 million Atlantic Crossing development in downtown Delray Beach. Spanning nine acres along Atlantic Avenue just east of Federal Highway, Atlantic Crossing will feature restaurants, shops, 83,000 square feet of office space and 261 luxury apartments, making it one of the biggest projects in the city’s history. The ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Architectural Digest

Diana Ross Buys Waterfront Miami Property for $15.5 Million

Diana Ross just became the latest megastar to put down roots in Miami. As reported by Dirt, the former lead singer of the uber-famous 1970s girl group The Supremes shelled out $15.5 million for waterfront property located on San Marco Island, one of the man-made islands located in Biscayne Bay between Miami Beach and the city of Miami.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Gunfire led to police investigation in Model City

MIAMI - Gunfire led to a police investigation overnight in Model City. Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, undercover officers in the area of NE 55th Terrace and NW 10th Avenue heard shots being fired. Officers were dispatched to the area which was cordoned off. Police confirmed that several people have been detained. CBS4's Jacqueline Quynh said she saw investigators searching a backpack and there were a number of guns laid out on top of a car.No injuries were reported.
MIAMI, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Old Sears building at Southland Mall is sold

Work is continuing on the new development of the project involving the former Southland Mall. Electra America and BH Group recently announced they have purchased the former Sears building on the Mall’s site. They are adding it to the joint. venture’s Mall assembly that will be extensively rebuilt for...
CUTLER BAY, FL
CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: Miami-Dade: A 'Red' County?

Jim interviews the chairman of the Miami-Dade Republican Party about the distinct possibility that Miami-Dade, after the Nov. 8 election, might officially be a 'red' county, something that 10 years ago would have been thought to be impossible. Jim and Commissioner Rene Garcia also discuss the importance of the Cuban American vote in Miami-Dade.Guest:   Commissioner Rene Garcia/CHAIR, MIAMI-DADE REPUBLICAN PARTY
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Bicyclist dead after fatal hit-and-run in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman losing her life after she was struck on the street. On Sunday, police shut down the road along Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast Second Avenue, as they investigate a reported hit-and-run crash. Authorities said the victim was riding a bike when she was hit by a...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Divers carve 'spook-tacular' jack-o'-lanterns underwater in Florida Keys

KEY LARGO - An offbeat Halloween tradition took place in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary this past weekend when scuba divers submerged 25 feet beneath the surface to carve jack-o'-lanterns during the annual Underwater Pumpkin Carving Contest.In waters off Key Largo Saturday afternoon, underwater artists of all ages used dive knives and other carving tools to transform their orange gourds into spook-tacular Halloween jack-o'-lanterns. The 18 participating divers were challenged to keep the hollow, naturally buoyant pumpkins from floating off while they carved their creations.The team of Emily Beukers of Washington, D.C., and Miranda Potrie of British Columbia, Canada,...
KEY LARGO, FL
iheart.com

Florida Is Home To 3 Of America's Best Fine Dining Restaurants

If you like to dress nice and enjoy a dainty dinner, then fine dining establishments are for you. These restaurants are known for their posh presentations, neat concepts, and of course, extravagant meals. Sometimes you might be staring at a work of art rather than a plate for food. For...
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

Sales launch at first residences at Fort Lauderdale’s Pier Sixty-Six

Sales are under way at The Residences at Pier Sixty-Six in Fort Lauderdale, Tavistock Development Company said Tuesday. The development includes a first-phase offering of 62 luxury condominiums from two to four bedrooms, starting at $3 million. ONE Sotheby’s International Realty will handle sales and marketing of the units. Construction...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Homestead mother overjoyed after learning missing son found safe in Canada

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade Police Department reports that 6-year-old, Jorge "Jojo" Morales, an autistic young boy from Homestead reportedly kidnapped by his non-custodial father, has been recovered in Canada. Jorge Gabriel Morales and Lilliam Pena Morales have been taken into custody by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The boy was found in good health and unharmed.Jojo's mother, Yanet Leal Concepcion, told CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "I don't think I have ever been this happy. I mean since the birth of my son I don't think I have ever had a day like this. It's only going to be topped when I hug him....
HOMESTEAD, FL
CBS Miami

Weston neighborhood entrance sprayed with hateful graffiti

MIAMI – A Weston neighborhood is hit by hate. Residents at Hunter's Pointe woke up to anti-Semitic messages spray-painted onto the entrance of the neighborhood, on the 2300 block of Quail Roost Drive. The Broward Sheriff's Office is now looking for the person responsible.It's the second time something like this has happened in this area in just a matter of weeks. "Antisemitic and racist intimidation will not be tolerated in our community. Those individuals who wish to threaten, cause harm, or evoke fear in our community will be arrested and charged to the letter of the law," said Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony in a statement. If you know anything, call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
WESTON, FL
CBS Miami

Suspicious bags prompt evacuation of North Miami Beach High School

NORTH MIAMI BEACH -- Officials have evacuated CG Bethel High School after suspicious bags were found on school grounds, authorities said.No injuries have been reported, but investigators from the North Miami Beach Police Department were at the scene and investigating the situation, according to a social media post.Officials were called to the scene, located at 16150 NE 17th Ave., around 9:45 a.m.Traffic has been diverted and motorists were asked to avoid the area.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
119K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy