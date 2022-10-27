ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Gov. Abbott to make stop in El Paso Tuesday week before Election Day

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott will make a stop in El Paso Tuesday, a week before Election Day. Abbott will deliver remarks at the grand opening ceremony for Spectrum’s new Gran Vista Call Center on Tuesday. The Governor will be joined at the ceremony...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Combined Search and Rescue called out to northeast park

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Combined Search and Rescue was called out to Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park on the northeast El Paso. The call came in at 12:30 p.m. Chuck Heinrich is located at 11055 Officer Andrew Barcena Drive, El Paso, Texas. No further details are available. Please continue...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Chaparral High School to resume normal routine following social media threat

CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Chaparral High School will resume normal school day procedures Tuesday after a threat against students was posted on social media on Saturday. The Gadsden Independent School District announced Monday afternoon that law enforcement made contact with the "individual(s) related to the social media threat this...
CHAPARRAL, NM
KFOX 14

Dachshunds stampede for good cause

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church held its 38th annual Country Fair Saturday morning. Locals from El Paso, Las Cruces, and neighboring counties could attend with an entry fee of a canned good that will go to a local food bank. Among the many events...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man found dead in northeast El Paso by Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Police Department said a woman reported her husband was missing around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Investigators said the woman told officers her husband did not come back from hiking near Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park. Police said a search began for the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces man sentenced to 31 years for kidnapping, carjacking

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man was sentenced to 31 years in prison for kidnapping and carjacking. A judge sentenced 37-year-old Fernando Angel Puga, aka Cholo, last week to 372 months in prison. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, on June 9, 2017,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

GISD responds to social media threat against Chaparral High School

CHAPARRAL, N.M. — A threat against Chaparral High School students was posted on social media on Saturday. A student at Chaparral High School saw the threat online and reported it to the school's administration. Gadsden Independent School District said that after the school's administration notified GISD security who then...
CHAPARRAL, NM
KFOX 14

1 person seriously injured after crash on I-10 west at Yarbrough

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash in east El Paso. The crash happened on I-10 west and Yarbrough Drive around 3 p.m. As of 5 p.m., all lanes on I-10 west reopened. No other information was provided.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Portion of Rojas blocked near Lomaland Drive for police investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit are responding to a “reported suicide”. As the investigation is taking place traffic is currently being blocked at Rojas Drive near Lomaland Drive. EPPD responded to the call at 7:35 a.m. at 11160...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

1 person seriously injured in early morning Halloween crash

El Paso, TX (KFOX/CBS4) — El Paso Police are investigating a crash in west El Paso. The crash happened on 1700 block of Hawthorne, right by the Highland Apartments near UTEP. Police say the crash happened just after 2 a.m. Monday. One person was taken to the hospital with...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Border Patrol shoots pepperballs at migrants after agent assaulted with flag pole

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso sector Border Patrol agents shot pepperballs toward migrants after an agent was assaulted near the US-Mexico border Monday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). CBP said Venezuelan nationals were protesting along the Rio Grande River International Boundary near downtown El...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces firefighters to hand out free glow sticks for Halloween

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces firefighters will be helping children celebrate Halloween safely by handing out free glow sticks. Families who will be trick-or-treating can go to the following Las Cruces fire stations to get a glow stick:. Station 1 – 201 E. Picacho Ave. Station...
LAS CRUCES, NM

