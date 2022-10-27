Read full article on original website
click orlando
‘Slow but steady:’ Central Florida counties anticipate more early voters in week before general election
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Ahead of the general election, Orange County supervisor of elections Bill Cowles is making sure he and his workers are all set, but he is also keeping in mind early voting numbers and the turnout. “When we look back at 2018 for the first seven...
FEMA looking to hire hundreds to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian
FEMA is looking to hire for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian.
click orlando
Florida’s Fourth Estate: Everything you want to know about your state
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 anchors Matt Austin and Ginger Gadsden debuted Florida’s Fourth Estate on Oct. 10, 2018. They said when they realized how good their chemistry was on the news set, they started thinking of a fun way to get stories to people outside of the traditional newscast.
click orlando
The Weekly: Orange County elections supervisor talks Nov. 8 midterms
ORLANDO, Fla. – Millions of Floridians have already cast their ballot ahead of the midterm election. From debunking election-related myths to implementing Florida’s new laws focused on making the voting process more transparent, elections officials have been working hard to make sure things go smoothly on Nov. 8.
wflx.com
Florida residents brace for end of gas tax holiday
Prices at the pump are set to go back up Tuesday as the month-long gas tax holiday comes to an end. For the month of October, Florida's 25.3-cent gas tax was suspended. Some drivers in Palm Beach County told WPTV the gas tax holiday has eased the pinch on their wallets, especially with inflation hitting nearly everything else in their lives.
Hurricane Center: Tropical Depression Likely To Form Within Days South Of Florida
BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center says there is a growing chance that a tropical wave south of Florida turns into a Tropical Depression.
click orlando
Very warm fall day on tap in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a few scattered showers across Central Florida on Tuesday. Expect a high temperature of 88 degrees in Orlando, with a 20% chance of rain. The average high temperature in Orlando on this date is 81. The record high is 92, set in 1919.
NBC Miami
Outrage Over Life for Parkland Shooter Has Movement Underway to Change Florida Law
Soon the families who lost loved ones at Parkland will have their final say in court on what this tragedy has done to them as moves are already underway to alter the way Florida decides if convicted killers should be executed. The outrage over the life sentence that will be...
Florida's Most Dangerous Cities
Florida has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Miami, Florida, downtown skyline at night.Image by Jorge Molina from Pixabay. This article discusses the most dangerous cities in Florida, why these cities are hazardous, and how to improve them. Our research utilizes, among other resources, the annual FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Statistics. The UCR divides the data into Violent Crime and Property Crime categories, subdividing it into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft.
Eye on the Tropics: Tracking two disturbances, one could become tropical depression
ORLANDO, Fla. — There are two disturbances in the tropics right now. But meteorologist George Waldenberger said one of them that is near Bermuda has very little chance of organizing thoroughly. The other disturbance is a low-pressure area over the Caribbean. While it’s disorganized now, he said it’s forecast...
floridapolitics.com
Disgust, horror greet ‘vile’ displays showing up in North and South Florida
Antisemitic messages stir condemnation from both sides of the aisle. From North Florida to South Florida, antisemitic messages are suddenly showing up. Sunday’s dawn revealed a homeowners’ association property had been defaced in Weston, after other, anti-Jewish sentiments were displayed around Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, most prominently at a full-capacity football game between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville.
wbrc.com
75-pound boa constrictor caught in Florida neighborhood
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Friday was National First Responders Day, a day to honor law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics and all public safety officials. And thank goodness for first responders, especially in situations like this. A massive, 10-foot-long boa constrictor was found and captured Friday in a St....
click orlando
🏡Simmering down: These Florida cities among hot housing markets starting to cool
If you’ve wanted to buy a home but have been priced out of the housing market, the pendulum between a seller’s and a buyer’s market may be swinging in your favor. The real estate market has had a tumultuous few years since 2020. At the onset of the pandemic, sales plunged sharply, as COVID-19-related uncertainty scared people away. But in June 2020, people jumped back into the market, looking for yards and larger homes in the suburbs, which were better suited for riding out the pandemic. Existing inventory plummeted, and constructing new homes was limited as supply chain issues and labor shortages meant that builders couldn’t keep up with demand. Prices have soared nationwide since autumn 2020— breaking historic records along the way—but now previously hot markets are finally showing signs of a slowdown.
The Happiest Cities in Florida
Florida is a happy place. The weather is so nice that the state has become synonymous with sunshine. Lately, everyone and their step-cousin want to move down south. And nobody is surprised. Floridians and newcomers have plenty of things to do to keep themselves active. The lifestyle, culture, and weather definitely play a big part in your everyday happiness.
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: What are some good Halloween safety tips?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, “What are some good Halloween safety tips?”. 1. DO NOT WALK...
University of Florida
The State of Charlotte Harbor Estuary Following Hurricane Ian
It has been a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state of Florida and as some of the adrenaline starts to wear-off people have begun asking, “What impacts is the storm going to have on water quality going forward? Are we doomed for another red tide event like the one following Hurricane Irma in 2017?” The information presented here reflects the most recent information available on scientific sampling occurring in storm-impacted regions. It is subject to change. For the most recent information, explore the links at the end of article.
fox35orlando.com
Florida deputies find 14-foot Burmese python lurking in bushes near homes
NAPLES, Fla. - Some Florida deputies helping with Hurricane Ian cleanup efforts found quite a surprise in a neighborhood this week: a 14-foot long Burmese python!. The Collier County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the deputies holding the slithering beast after it was caught. They said on Wednesday night, deputies from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were assisting them with a call to an East Naples neighborhood after a resident reported seeing the snake in the bushes between two homes.
Heartache remains in Florida 1 month after Hurricane Ian's unimaginable destruction
It’s been one month since Hurricane Ian unleashed fury on the Southwest Florida coast as survivors return to ruins, starting a long recovery process.
Hurricane Ian’s lucrative cleanup deals generate new storm
It has been a month since Hurricane Ian wiped out parts of southwest Florida. Now multimillion-dollar cleanup contracts are generating new tempests in the Category 4 storm's wake.
iheart.com
Smoking Hot Florida Commissioner Lied To See Boyfriend At Detention Center
A North Bay Village commissioner pretended to be a paralegal to see her boyfriend in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Miami during the COVID-19 pandemic when social visits were suspended. Julianna Clare Strout, 36, pleaded guilty to three petty misdemeanors for attempting to enter and entering a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses.
