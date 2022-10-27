ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norway, ME

Q97.9

Want a Beer That’s Been Brewed Inside the Second Largest Pumpkin Ever in Maine?

Now this is what I call true pumpkin beer. Why yes, that is beer brewing is a very large pumpkin. Actually, it's a very special and award-winning pumpkin. This big pumpkin was grown by weatherman and pumpkin-growing aficionado Charlie Lopresti. He grew the gargantuan gourd this year and was top in the state. This pumpkin tipped the scale at 2080 lbs. It was also good enough to be the second largest ever on record.
MAINE STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

David's 388 South Portland Maine's Cozy Neighborhood Bistro

The menu combines classic and contemporary American fare that's moderately priced and sure to satisfy your hunger. The restaurant has a full bar and a chef's counter that overlooks the kitchen. So, whether you're celebrating a birthday or date night, the restaurant's upscale American fare will please you. The restaurant's...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Watch Over 100 Dancers Perform the Thriller Throwdown in Portland, Maine’s Monument Square

What began as a small flash mob ten years ago in Monument Square in Portland, has grown to include over 100 dancers that big crowds turn out for each year before Halloween. The "Thriller Throwdown" is a choreographed dance with over one hundred dancers from Maine who practiced for weeks leading up to the three-minute performance that happened for the tenth year in a row on October 28. It's a recreation of the dance routine featured in Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video from 1983.
PORTLAND, ME
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine

This popular downtown Bar Harbor gourmet store has a new outpost in Bar Harbor where you can find its ice cream and sorbets. The store offers a wide selection, and the prices are affordable. The ice creams are made from local ingredients. Try a few flavors and find out what you like best. The store will offer seasonal flavors like waffle cones and sugar cones in the fall. It will also have milkshakes, floats, and sundaes. The store also sells hot chocolate. In addition, the owners hope to incorporate music into the shop.
BAR HARBOR, ME
103.7 WCYY

Who Remembers the Spectacular Glamour Shots in the Maine Mall?

A lot of the 1990s is awesome. I mean, it's the decade that brought us 'Friends' and 'Seinfeld'. But there were some serious missteps too. I give to you Glamour Shots. Maybe you are scratching your head and thinking, but Lori, what exactly IS Glamour Shots? According to the Portland Public Library's digital commons,
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Is Pennywise in Portland, Maine?

It’s the day of Halloween, a day when everything is a little out of ordinary and everything just a little extra creepy. Decorations give you a jump scare and costumes make people-watching that much more spectacular, but Halloween is a time when you should be on edge with your guard up.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Crash closes road in Harpswell

HARPSWELL, Maine — A serious motor vehicle crash occurred in Harpswell on Monday morning. A news release from Cumberland County Regional Communications said Mountain Road is currently closed to traffic. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area, according to the release. This is a developing story and will...
HARPSWELL, ME
WPFO

Portland rents are among the highest in the United States

PORTLAND (BDN) -- Portland ranked among the top 20 U.S. cities with the most expensive rents at a time when one- and two-bedroom apartment rents are decreasing nationally for the first time in two years. With median one-bedroom apartment rents at $1,777, Portland ranked 18th, just behind Honolulu, Hawaii, in...
PORTLAND, ME
