Want a Beer That’s Been Brewed Inside the Second Largest Pumpkin Ever in Maine?
Now this is what I call true pumpkin beer. Why yes, that is beer brewing is a very large pumpkin. Actually, it's a very special and award-winning pumpkin. This big pumpkin was grown by weatherman and pumpkin-growing aficionado Charlie Lopresti. He grew the gargantuan gourd this year and was top in the state. This pumpkin tipped the scale at 2080 lbs. It was also good enough to be the second largest ever on record.
See What the Inside of Portland’s B&M Baked Bean Plant Looked Like
For over 150 years, Mainers worked and produced world-champion baked beans at the B&M Baked Bean Plant in Portland, and the thought of driving by the plant on 295 and not seeing (or smelling) B&M beans left us feeling nostalgic. Here are some amazing facts about the B&M Plant:. The...
David's 388 South Portland Maine's Cozy Neighborhood Bistro
The menu combines classic and contemporary American fare that's moderately priced and sure to satisfy your hunger. The restaurant has a full bar and a chef's counter that overlooks the kitchen. So, whether you're celebrating a birthday or date night, the restaurant's upscale American fare will please you. The restaurant's...
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
Here Is This Year’s Password For The Giant Candy Bars From Peter Geiger in Lewiston!
The event will be happening at the Geiger building at 70 Mount Hope Avenue in Lewiston. The candy giveaway will be taking place Halloween afternoon from 4:30-8:30 PM. But if you don't use the aforementioned password, you'll only receive ONE giant candy bar instead of three. Oh, and some even have four in them!
Watch Over 100 Dancers Perform the Thriller Throwdown in Portland, Maine’s Monument Square
What began as a small flash mob ten years ago in Monument Square in Portland, has grown to include over 100 dancers that big crowds turn out for each year before Halloween. The "Thriller Throwdown" is a choreographed dance with over one hundred dancers from Maine who practiced for weeks leading up to the three-minute performance that happened for the tenth year in a row on October 28. It's a recreation of the dance routine featured in Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video from 1983.
Cost of heating oil approaches $5.50 a gallon as Mainers face challenges signing up for assistance
With the cost of a gallon of home heating oil now approaching $5.50 a gallon, some Mainers are getting nervous. 8 Investigates received an email from a Lewiston woman talking about her frustration in signing up for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). That program allows for income-qualified Mainers to receive a $500 credit toward their oil bill.
5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine
This popular downtown Bar Harbor gourmet store has a new outpost in Bar Harbor where you can find its ice cream and sorbets. The store offers a wide selection, and the prices are affordable. The ice creams are made from local ingredients. Try a few flavors and find out what you like best. The store will offer seasonal flavors like waffle cones and sugar cones in the fall. It will also have milkshakes, floats, and sundaes. The store also sells hot chocolate. In addition, the owners hope to incorporate music into the shop.
A Simply Stunning Topping-Off Ceremony Was Held for Maine’s Tallest Building
Me? I'm not a big fan. I have tried to overcome my fear without a lot of success. However, it doesn't stop me from being absolutely fascinated with videos that will make any acrophobic's legs weaken. However, there was no way I was passing up an opportunity to truly test...
Who Remembers the Spectacular Glamour Shots in the Maine Mall?
A lot of the 1990s is awesome. I mean, it's the decade that brought us 'Friends' and 'Seinfeld'. But there were some serious missteps too. I give to you Glamour Shots. Maybe you are scratching your head and thinking, but Lori, what exactly IS Glamour Shots? According to the Portland Public Library's digital commons,
The Best Spots in Portland, Maine’s Old Port to Eat While You Work
There are two things you can say about Mainers without even batting an eyelash or thinking twice -- we're insanely hard workers and we know damn good food. And if you work in a place like Monument Square or another part of the Old Port in Portland, Maine, those facts stare you right in the face on the regular.
Is Pennywise in Portland, Maine?
It’s the day of Halloween, a day when everything is a little out of ordinary and everything just a little extra creepy. Decorations give you a jump scare and costumes make people-watching that much more spectacular, but Halloween is a time when you should be on edge with your guard up.
Bridgton Twin Drive-in Wraps up the Season This Weekend With Two Christmas Classics
We've barely gotten past Halloween but many Mainers are already thinking Christmas coming. Hallmark Channel has already begun showing their Christmas movies, all thirty-one of them. Christmas fanatics can't wait for radio stations to go all Christmas music to get into the spirit. Not to be left out, the Bridgton...
Crash closes road in Harpswell
HARPSWELL, Maine — A serious motor vehicle crash occurred in Harpswell on Monday morning. A news release from Cumberland County Regional Communications said Mountain Road is currently closed to traffic. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area, according to the release. This is a developing story and will...
Portland rents are among the highest in the United States
PORTLAND (BDN) -- Portland ranked among the top 20 U.S. cities with the most expensive rents at a time when one- and two-bedroom apartment rents are decreasing nationally for the first time in two years. With median one-bedroom apartment rents at $1,777, Portland ranked 18th, just behind Honolulu, Hawaii, in...
80,000 signatures in favor of replacing CMP, Versant submitted to Secretary of State
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Boxes filled with more than 80,000 signatures were submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office Monday morning. “That is 80,000 Maine people who are tired of being abused by our state’s two for profit monopoly utilities, CMP and Versant,” said Andrew Blunt, executive Director of Our Power.
Investigation finds Maine restaurant owners improperly calculated overtime, misused tips
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine — The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $51,217 in restored tips and back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages from the operator of three Cumberland County restaurants that denied workers their overtime wages or kept portions of their earned tips illegally. Investigators with...
Truck crosses into opposite lane, hits three cars in Casco; Multiple people injured
CASCO, Maine — Multiple people were injured after a truck struck three other cars in the Watkins Flats area of Casco on Oct. 31. Officials said 69-year-old Craig Aderman was heading east on Roosevelt Trail when he crossed the center line in his Ford F150, hitting three other vehicles.
Games, Grub, and Ghosts: Is Portland’s Arcade Bar, Arcadia, Haunted?
If you are into pinball, video games (yes, even the classics from the '80s), and going out for drinks, then it is likely that you've been to Arcadia in Portland. Like most of my days, I spent a good chunk of time just scrolling through social media when I saw a picture of a ghost in Arcadia.
Some New Hampshire Walgreens locations seeing reduced hours, temporary closures
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Recent staffing issues have forced multiple Walgreens stores in the North Country to temporarily close. Some of the pharmacies affected are Colebrook, Lancaster and Berlin. A senior director with the company said affected stores are redirecting customers to other nearby Walgreens to get their prescriptions. "In...
