Well it is that time of year again. We are one week from elections in New Jersey and 12 congressional seats are up, along with county and municipal races. While most are not hotly contested, some could have national significance; there is a distinct air of despair and heightened sensitivities from some of our elected officials. Compounding this delight, is the hard truth that eleven members of the U.S. House of Representatives (and a few Atlantic County commissioners) are running in new districts for the first time and are tasked with quickly developing relationships with new local officials and potential constituents. All of this accompanies the drama of nationalized elections that effect down ballot contests.

8 HOURS AGO