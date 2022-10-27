Read full article on original website
New Jersey Globe
Top N.J. election official warns voters of misinformation texts (Updated)
A group called Voting Futures Trust is sending out text messages directing voters to the wrong polling location, New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way warned today. Similar complaints of misinformation have been lodged against the group by election officials in Oregon, Illinois, California and Kansas. Yoni Landau, a former...
New Jersey Globe
Courts will allow remote appearanences for voters turned away on Election Day
If a voter is turned away from their polling location and believes election officials are in error, Superior Court Judges will be available to hear their arguments remotely with the need for an appearance at the county courthouse. A spokesman for the Administrative Office of the Courts said on Monday...
NJ secretary of state: ‘Voting Futures’ text messages contain voter ‘misinformation’
The group says they sent images of drop boxes and early voting locations, which some voters may have confused with their Election Day polling locations.
New Jersey Globe
The O’Toole Chronicles: One Week to Go
Well it is that time of year again. We are one week from elections in New Jersey and 12 congressional seats are up, along with county and municipal races. While most are not hotly contested, some could have national significance; there is a distinct air of despair and heightened sensitivities from some of our elected officials. Compounding this delight, is the hard truth that eleven members of the U.S. House of Representatives (and a few Atlantic County commissioners) are running in new districts for the first time and are tasked with quickly developing relationships with new local officials and potential constituents. All of this accompanies the drama of nationalized elections that effect down ballot contests.
New Jersey Globe
Day 1 of early voting in N.J. sees 26,658 votes cast in-person
In the first day of early voting, 26,658 New Jerseyans cast their ballots on Saturday, according to an analysis by Ryan Dubicki, an Associated Press election researcher. That represents about four-tenths of one percent of all registered voters in New Jersey. That represents a 39% increase over the 19,192 votes...
New Jersey Globe
The polls are now open for early voting in New Jersey
Good morning, New Jersey. The third day of early for the 2022 general election has begun. The state’s nine-day early voting period began on Saturday. Polls are open today from 10 AM to 8 PM. Those hours will remain through Saturday, November 5. The final day for early voting is Sunday, November 6 from 10 AM to 6 PM.
New Jersey Globe
Alfaro Post leaving Murphy staff to join PSEG
Alyana Alfaro Post is leaving her position as press secretary to Gov. Phil Murphy to take leadership post at PSEG, one of New Jersey’s top providers of gas and electric utilities. A former reporter for Observer New Jersey, Alfaro Post joined the Murphy administration in January 2018 as deputy...
NJ candidate has the best political commercial ever (Opinion)
This is the time of year when we're inundated with scathing political commercials. Each candidate hires people to point out the mistakes of their opponent for 30 to 60 seconds as dramatically as possible, then tags their endorsement at the end because they are required to do so by law.
New Jersey Globe
Payne, big winner in June primary, says his voters are energized to do it again
Rep. Donald Payne Jr. (D-Newark) won big in his June primary election – bigger than initially seemed possible for the congressman, long one of New Jersey’s more lowkey politicians. His 84%-10% victory over challenger Imani Oakley marked the reawakening of a long-dormant political operation, and rekindled Payne’s relationships with New Jersey Democrats and his own voters.
New Jersey Globe
N.J. enters Day 2 of early voting, with polls open from 10 AM to 6 PM
Good morning, New Jersey. The second day of early for the 2022 general election has begun. The state’s nine-day early voting period began on Saturday. Polls are open today from 10 AM to 6 PM. Starting Monday, October 31 through Saturday, November 5, early voting will be open from...
Lifelong Democratic official in NJ switches to Republican
Former New Jersey Assemblyman Tom Foley, a lifelong Democrat, announced live on the air that he is switching to become a registered Republican. Foley is a former assemblyman, Atlantic County freeholder, Pleasantville councilman, Atlantic City Professional Firefighters battalion fire chief and Atlantic City director of emergency management. Foley was also...
wrnjradio.com
Bill package to address illegal firearm sales passes committee
NEW JERSEY – In an effort to crack down on illegal gun sales, the Senate Law and Public Safety committee last week passed a pair of bills sponsored by Senator Troy Singleton to expand culpability requirements for unlawful firearms trafficking violations. “Approximately 80 percent of crime guns traced in...
N.J. Senate president’s chief of staff resigns, will plead guilty to tax charges
The chief of staff to New Jersey state Senate President Nicholas Scutari has resigned as he plans to plead guilty to federal tax charges, Scutari confirmed Saturday. Tony Teixeira has long been a top figure in Union County politics, serving as head of the local Democratic Party in Elizabeth and previously working as chief of staff to former state Sen. Ray Lesniak, D-Union.
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Attorney General Announces Plan To Prevent Election Issues And Voter’s Rights
New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin announced several measures the Department of Law and Public Safety will be taking during the 2022 General Election to help ensure a fair, free, and smooth-running election, to protect the right to vote, and to assist voters, election officials, and law enforcement in resolving any emergent voting-related legal matters.
Bill introduced to ban Phil Murphy from forcing COVID-19 vaccines for school children
Trenton Republicans are banding together against Governor Phil Murphy in an attempt to preemptively stop the governor from mandating COVID-19 shots to children as young as six months old in New Jersey. Lawmakers are anticipating a Murphy mandate after the CDC issued a guideline suggesting shots for infants and school-aged children. “Parents across the state share my concerns about the Administration’s intentions,” said Corrado (R-40). “This bill makes it clear that we don’t want Trenton bureaucrats bullying New Jersey families with more medical demands.” Corrado’s bill (S-3267) specifically states: “In no case shall the Commissioner of Health or any other The post Bill introduced to ban Phil Murphy from forcing COVID-19 vaccines for school children appeared first on Shore News Network.
Enrollment doubled! The 10 fastest-growing school systems in NJ
TRENTON – Compared with 20 years ago, enrollment in New Jersey's public schools is up slightly – though, of course, the experience varies significantly by region and town. Between the 2001-02 and 2021-22 school years, five districts more than doubled their enrollment. Another 11 were up by more than a third. And in all, 110 districts saw growth of more than 10% in that time.
NJ politician blames skin color of his own campaign team for loss (Opinion)
In the Garden State, a year after the GOP nominee for governor failed to inspire voters and lost arguably the most winnable race in the country, Jack Ciattarelli is still tilting at windmills. In a weird act of desperation, the former nominee actually blamed his latest loss on having a...
‘Criminal matter’ at NJ Chiller Expo under investigation
PARSIPPANY-TROy HILLS — A "criminal matter" stemming from an incident at the Chiller Theatre Expo at the Hilton Parsippany on Sunday afternoon is under investigation by Morris County law enforcement. Organizers said on their Facebook page that Parsippany-Troy Hills police and the Morris County Sheriff's Office are investigating the...
NJ could end up on different time from NY and PA — here’s how
"Hey I'm leaving Elizabeth at 10:45 so I'll be at the meeting in Manhattan at about 10:30." No, you didn't find a glitch in the matrix. You didn't find a space/time wormhole. You simply heard one of the things that will inevitably be said if a piece of New Jersey legislation becomes law.
NJ high school teacher gets 2 months jail for stalking student over 2 years
A 61-year-old math teacher has been sentenced to 60 days in jail for stalking a student, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll announced on Monday. Tajinder Tung, of Stewartsville, was sentenced in Morris County Superior Court on Friday as a condition of a three-year probationary term after a jury found him guilty last month.
