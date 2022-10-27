ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Jersey Globe

Top N.J. election official warns voters of misinformation texts (Updated)

A group called Voting Futures Trust is sending out text messages directing voters to the wrong polling location, New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way warned today. Similar complaints of misinformation have been lodged against the group by election officials in Oregon, Illinois, California and Kansas. Yoni Landau, a former...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New Jersey Globe

Courts will allow remote appearanences for voters turned away on Election Day

If a voter is turned away from their polling location and believes election officials are in error, Superior Court Judges will be available to hear their arguments remotely with the need for an appearance at the county courthouse. A spokesman for the Administrative Office of the Courts said on Monday...
New Jersey Globe

The O’Toole Chronicles: One Week to Go

Well it is that time of year again. We are one week from elections in New Jersey and 12 congressional seats are up, along with county and municipal races. While most are not hotly contested, some could have national significance; there is a distinct air of despair and heightened sensitivities from some of our elected officials. Compounding this delight, is the hard truth that eleven members of the U.S. House of Representatives (and a few Atlantic County commissioners) are running in new districts for the first time and are tasked with quickly developing relationships with new local officials and potential constituents. All of this accompanies the drama of nationalized elections that effect down ballot contests.
New Jersey Globe

Day 1 of early voting in N.J. sees 26,658 votes cast in-person

In the first day of early voting, 26,658 New Jerseyans cast their ballots on Saturday, according to an analysis by Ryan Dubicki, an Associated Press election researcher. That represents about four-tenths of one percent of all registered voters in New Jersey. That represents a 39% increase over the 19,192 votes...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

The polls are now open for early voting in New Jersey

Good morning, New Jersey. The third day of early for the 2022 general election has begun. The state’s nine-day early voting period began on Saturday. Polls are open today from 10 AM to 8 PM. Those hours will remain through Saturday, November 5. The final day for early voting is Sunday, November 6 from 10 AM to 6 PM.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Alfaro Post leaving Murphy staff to join PSEG

Alyana Alfaro Post is leaving her position as press secretary to Gov. Phil Murphy to take leadership post at PSEG, one of New Jersey’s top providers of gas and electric utilities. A former reporter for Observer New Jersey, Alfaro Post joined the Murphy administration in January 2018 as deputy...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Payne, big winner in June primary, says his voters are energized to do it again

Rep. Donald Payne Jr. (D-Newark) won big in his June primary election – bigger than initially seemed possible for the congressman, long one of New Jersey’s more lowkey politicians. His 84%-10% victory over challenger Imani Oakley marked the reawakening of a long-dormant political operation, and rekindled Payne’s relationships with New Jersey Democrats and his own voters.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Lifelong Democratic official in NJ switches to Republican

Former New Jersey Assemblyman Tom Foley, a lifelong Democrat, announced live on the air that he is switching to become a registered Republican. Foley is a former assemblyman, Atlantic County freeholder, Pleasantville councilman, Atlantic City Professional Firefighters battalion fire chief and Atlantic City director of emergency management. Foley was also...
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

Bill package to address illegal firearm sales passes committee

NEW JERSEY – In an effort to crack down on illegal gun sales, the Senate Law and Public Safety committee last week passed a pair of bills sponsored by Senator Troy Singleton to expand culpability requirements for unlawful firearms trafficking violations. “Approximately 80 percent of crime guns traced in...
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Jersey Attorney General Announces Plan To Prevent Election Issues And Voter’s Rights

New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin announced several measures the Department of Law and Public Safety will be taking during the 2022 General Election to help ensure a fair, free, and smooth-running election, to protect the right to vote, and to assist voters, election officials, and law enforcement in resolving any emergent voting-related legal matters.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Bill introduced to ban Phil Murphy from forcing COVID-19 vaccines for school children

Trenton Republicans are banding together against Governor Phil Murphy in an attempt to preemptively stop the governor from mandating COVID-19 shots to children as young as six months old in New Jersey. Lawmakers are anticipating a Murphy mandate after the CDC issued a guideline suggesting shots for infants and school-aged children. “Parents across the state share my concerns about the Administration’s intentions,” said Corrado (R-40). “This bill makes it clear that we don’t want Trenton bureaucrats bullying New Jersey families with more medical demands.” Corrado’s bill (S-3267) specifically states: “In no case shall the Commissioner of Health or any other The post Bill introduced to ban Phil Murphy from forcing COVID-19 vaccines for school children appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Enrollment doubled! The 10 fastest-growing school systems in NJ

TRENTON – Compared with 20 years ago, enrollment in New Jersey's public schools is up slightly – though, of course, the experience varies significantly by region and town. Between the 2001-02 and 2021-22 school years, five districts more than doubled their enrollment. Another 11 were up by more than a third. And in all, 110 districts saw growth of more than 10% in that time.
NEW JERSEY STATE

