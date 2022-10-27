Eight and Oh! Alright, here’s the situation: the TCU Horned Frogs defeated the West Virginia Mountaineers 41-31 on Saturday to remain unbeaten through eight games. It’s the first TCU win over WVU since 2017 and the first in Morgantown since Jaden Oberkrom’s walkoff winner in 2014. The Horned Frogs are 8-0 for the first time since 2015 and Sonny Dykes became the first head coach in Big 12 history to begin 8-0 in their first season in the conference.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO