Upcoming Unbaptism leads Christians to renounce ChristCheryl E PrestonTyler, TX
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Inspired by Michael Myers and Halloween: The Story of Jake EvansNikAledo, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The XFL is Returning to Arlington, Texas in 2023Larry LeaseArlington, TX
frogsowar.com
MMQB: Country Roads, Take Me to Fort Worth
TCU came out victorious in a game that was closer than it probably should have been with a final score of 41-31 in favor of the Frogs. West Virginia has had a tough season so far but Morgantown is never an easy place to play and any road conference win is a good one in my book.
frogsowar.com
BREAKING: Four-star safety Warren Roberson commits to TCU
TCU football received a spooky surprise Monday morning, with four-star safety Warren Roberson announcing his commitment to the Horned Frogs through a Halloween-themed video released on social media. Roberson becomes the 20th hard commit for the Class of 2023 and is now TCU’s second highest rated prospect of the incoming recruiting class.
frogsowar.com
Game Recap: TCU Soccer 5, Kansas 1
The #15 TCU Horned Frogs soccer team began its defense of the Big 12 Championship Trophy on Sunday night in the Quarterfinals of the conference tournament in Round Rock, TX. TCU is the 2-seed in the tournament and had an opening round matchup with a Kansas Jayhawk squad it defeated 1-0 in Lawrence back in September. The scoreline would not be so close this time as the Horned Frogs flexed its set-piece prowess, scoring 4 of the 5 goals outside the run of play.
frogsowar.com
TCU WR Taye Barber steps up in Morgantown
The TCU offense didn’t flinch when standout wide receiver Quentin Johnston hobbled off the field with an apparent ankle injury during Saturday’s Big 12 Conference matchup against West Virginia. On the next snap from scrimmage, quarterback Max Duggan dropped back and fired a 71-yard touchdown pass to fifth-year senior wide receiver Taye Barber, who finished with four catches for 99 yards as the Horned Frogs won the contest 41-31.
frogsowar.com
TCU 41, West Virginia 31: Country Road Win
Eight and Oh! Alright, here’s the situation: the TCU Horned Frogs defeated the West Virginia Mountaineers 41-31 on Saturday to remain unbeaten through eight games. It’s the first TCU win over WVU since 2017 and the first in Morgantown since Jaden Oberkrom’s walkoff winner in 2014. The Horned Frogs are 8-0 for the first time since 2015 and Sonny Dykes became the first head coach in Big 12 history to begin 8-0 in their first season in the conference.
frogsowar.com
Game Thread: #7 TCU Football at West Virginia Mountaineers
The TCU Horned Frogs head out on the second road trip of the Big 12 season to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown, WV on Saturday October 29 at 11:00 AM (Central). The game will be broadcast on ESPN and streaming on the ESPN App. The Mountaineers have...
