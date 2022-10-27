ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Back to square one for the East Kellogg improvement project

By Wil Day
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PrOVW_0ipGmtB500

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has hit the brakes on the East Kellogg Improvement Project.

Next phase of Kellogg construction in early stages

Last week, the department selected a contractor for the project between K-96 to 159 th Street in Wichita and Andover. However, the department says after a review by leadership of the procurement process, they found that “aspects of the evaluation process leading to the East Kellogg selection needed additional scrutiny” before moving forward with the design and construction.

KDOT announces short list of teams for Kellogg project

KDOT says that “out of an abundance of caution,” there will be a new procurement process for the contract. Despite the setback, they still plan to move forward with the East Kellogg project once the new process is complete.

The department had not formally announced who they originally selected to complete the project before making the decision to start over.

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Ability Point begins setting up Christmas lights

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita nonprofit group spent Sunday getting into the holiday spirit. Volunteers worked on setting up Christmas lights at Ability Point. The group has been working since August, testing old lights and building new displays. The executive director said it is not possible without volunteers, who would have donated 5,000 hours […]
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Panda Boba

There’s a newer addition to Towne East Square and they specialize in something that has been blowing up all over town, boba. Panda Boba is now open in the lower level of the mall in the food court area. ===========. 7700 E Kellogg Dr., Wichita, KS 67207. Monday –...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Fire contained at Evergreen Pallet Recycling Facility

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Monday night update: If you stepped outside in park city or in north Wichita on Monday, you may have noticed the air quality is quite different. It’s the result of a fire that started Sunday night at Evergreen Recycle in Park City. Sedgwick County District...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

A Day In The Life: Woodwork Manufacturing & Supply

Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Fire at Spirit Aerosystems

WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — Fire fighters were called to a fire at Spirit Aerosystems early Friday morning.  The call came out at about 1:15 a.m. to the area of gate 31.  Spirit officials say no one is hurt, the cause is unknown.  Production of aircraft will not be impacted.  Spirit officials have not shared the extent of […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

‘Monster Mash’ event moves from Towne West Square to downtown Wichita outdoor space

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Halloween party and drag show, scheduled for this weekend at Towne West Square, will now take place at a park in downtown Wichita. Monster Mash is now set for 6 p.m. at Chainlink Gallery Place Friday, Oct. 28. It comes after a series of claims that the State of Kansas was sponsoring, or funding, the event and other drag shows in Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy