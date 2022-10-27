Victims of convicted Arkansas rapist file civil suit against him
CLARK CO, Ark. – The victims of convicted rapist Barry Walker have filed a civil suit against him, accusing Walker of hiding assets.
Walker, 58, was recently convicted of raping 31 children in Clark and Pike Counties, receiving 18 life sentences in Pike County and 21 in Clark County.Clark Co. Prosecuting Attorney calls Barry Walker child rape case ‘breathtaking’
Each of Walker’s charges date back to 1997, with some of his victims being as young as two years old.
Filed in Clark County, the lawsuit accuses Walker of trying to hide assets by transferring said assets to other parties for him to avoid being sued by the victims for money.New details on Glenwood man accused of raping 31 kids
According to the complaint that was filed in Clark County, each plaintiff is seeking upwards of $75,000 in damages.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.
Comments / 1