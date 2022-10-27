Victims of convicted Arkansas rapist file civil suit against him

CLARK CO, Ark. – The victims of convicted rapist Barry Walker have filed a civil suit against him, accusing Walker of hiding assets.

Walker, 58, was recently convicted of raping 31 children in Clark and Pike Counties, receiving 18 life sentences in Pike County and 21 in Clark County.

Each of Walker’s charges date back to 1997, with some of his victims being as young as two years old.

Filed in Clark County, the lawsuit accuses Walker of trying to hide assets by transferring said assets to other parties for him to avoid being sued by the victims for money.

According to the complaint that was filed in Clark County, each plaintiff is seeking upwards of $75,000 in damages.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.