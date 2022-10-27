Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
WLOS debuts new, state-of-the-art studio
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Out with the old, and in with the new. After three months of hard work, News 13's state-of-the-art studio debuted on air on Oct. 31, 2022. Construction began at the end of July. Crews had to relocate the live show to a temporary "studio B" as the old set was gutted and the new one installed.
WLOS.com
Tales, ghostly sightings of the "Pink Lady" continue capturing the imagination of many
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The mountains of Western North Carolina are home to many ghost stories, most notably, one of a young woman from the roaring 20’s who met her untimely death at the Omni Grove Park Inn. For nearly a hundred years, her story remains popular among staff and guest.
WLOS.com
Head to Hillman Beer in Asheville for a sweet treat and a mammogram
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — CareMore Health is hosting a mobile mammogram event to enable more women to get this important, potentially life-saving screening. The event is being held in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Halloween. In addition to the screenings, CareMore Health will have fun treats and giveaways.
towncarolina.com
Scandinavian Meets Appalachian
Wrong Way River Lodge and Cabins brings charming lodging with premium features to West Asheville. West Asheville is home to many restaurants and bars I like to frequent—The Admiral and Jargon immediately come to mind, as well as Dobra Tea and Sunny Point Cafe. But unless you book an Airbnb, staying in West Asheville tends to be generic and modest, at best. However, the addition of Wrong Way River Lodge and Cabins feels like a new page for the district.
WLOS.com
Pups show off their costumes during Aloft Asheville's 6th Howl-O-Ween Dog Party
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As western North Carolina residents get their costumes ready for Halloween on Monday, Asheville's pups were already celebrating at the annual "Howl-O-Ween Dog Party." Families and their dogs gathered at Aloft Asheville Downtown to enjoy raffles, vendors and the main attraction -- the doggie costume...
WLOS.com
New signs unveiled on mountain highway to help keep both elk and drivers safe
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Drive up and down Soco Mountain in Haywood County and you'll notice new signs. There are six new signs warning drivers there may be elk on or near Highway 19. The goal is to protect both the elk and drivers by preventing collisions. $3,300...
mynews13.com
Fast Growing utilization at Asheville Regional Airport
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Business is booming at Asheville Regional Airport, and it is adding new developments to keep up with all the growth and demand. AVL is on track with new growth plans for a terminal expansion that will begin in 2023 that provides benefits for travelers. These growth plans will also focus on customer parking, according to a news release from the airport.
WLOS.com
Asheville GreenWorks makes 400 native trees available for 'adoption' at Halloween event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville GreenWorks made 400 native trees available for adoption to Buncombe County residents on Sunday, Oct. 30. In 2019, the organization set the goal of restoring the tree canopy to 50% by 2040. So far, GreenWorks has planted about 900 trees on public and private...
WLOS.com
Beer, gingerbread and everything in between. Mark these November events on your calendar
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — November can feel like it's simply an extension of the Christmas/holiday season, and many events scheduled this month reflect that. But there are still some things for those not quite ready to hear "All I Want for Christmas Is You" on a loop for the next two months.
WLOS.com
Comic fans, gamers enjoy items offered by more than 100 vendors at WNC Comic Con
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Fans of comics and gaming took the chance to celebrate their hobbies this weekend. The Western North Carolina Comic Con was held Saturday, Oct. 29 at the WNC Agricultural Center. The convention hosts more than 100 vendors where attendees are able to purchase rare comics...
Driver dies when SUV crashes into Asheville home
A driver died Saturday when his SUV crashed into the back of a south Asheville house.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Lake Lure, North Carolina, USA By Debbie Rubin
An especially brilliantly bright and beautiful morning on the lake. I was mesmerized by all of the colors. As I searched for a composition, I noted that the boathouse took on the colors of the reflections upon the water. I used my tripod and tried to catch the glow on the water while the breeze slowed to a minimum. The photosynthesis was at work and changed the colors to this mixture of yellows, oranges and reds. Soon, all of the greens will be gone.
WLOS.com
Overturned tractor trailer causes Monday morning backup on I-26
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A crash involving a tractor trailer tied up traffic for more than an hour Monday morning. An 18-wheeler could be seen in the median of I-26 at Mile Marker 38.8, between exits 37 and 40. It happened just before 9 a.m., the North Carolina Department...
WLOS.com
Pet Pals: Kendra
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Kendra! She's a six-month old kitty up for adoption with FurEver Friends Animal Rescue of Asheville. She's a very affectionate lap cat who loves to cuddle. To celebrate FurEver Friends' 20th anniversary, there will be an event Saturday, Oct. 29, from 4-9 p.m. at...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Work begins Monday in Haywood County to replace two bridges on Interstate 40. The interstate between exit 20 and mile marker 18 will be down to one lane through the winter. The two-year project will focus on the bridges’ aging infrastructure. Asheville GreenWorks held a Halloween...
WLOS.com
Wet leaves on roadways pose risk for drivers; tips to stay safe
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday morning for many in Western North Carolina brought the first rain with a significant amount of leaves on the ground. Wet leaf covered roads are hazardous to drive since the slick leaves prevent tires from making direct contact with the road. According to the...
WLOS.com
Asheville has highest cost of living of North Carolina cities, report says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new cost of living report again puts Asheville as the highest in North Carolina. The report is the result of a survey by C2ER (Council of Community Economic Research), a Virginia-based research firm. It confirms the increases in the cost of living in Asheville...
5 Under $5K: The Best Cheap Cars We Found For Sale (Asheville, NC Edition)
CraigslistThe pickings might be slim, but the variety of offerings among Asheville, NC's cheap Craigslist car pages are decent.
WLOS.com
Quirky or ghostly? Tales from a historic building filled with paranormal activity and more
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Skyland Hotel in Hendersonville is a place many once described as prominent. The hotel opened on Main Street back in 1929. It was originally built to enrich the atmosphere of Downtown Hendersonville. It accommodated vacationers and artists because of its rich culture and inspiring...
I-40 to see months of traffic jams again near Asheville as crews replace old bridges with ones that also help wildlife
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Heads up if you are traveling to or from Asheville during winter or spring anytime in the next year and a half: Traffic on Interstate 40 is about to be a mess again on busy weekends and holidays in the Pigeon River Gorge. The North Carolina...
