WLOS.com

WLOS debuts new, state-of-the-art studio

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Out with the old, and in with the new. After three months of hard work, News 13's state-of-the-art studio debuted on air on Oct. 31, 2022. Construction began at the end of July. Crews had to relocate the live show to a temporary "studio B" as the old set was gutted and the new one installed.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Head to Hillman Beer in Asheville for a sweet treat and a mammogram

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — CareMore Health is hosting a mobile mammogram event to enable more women to get this important, potentially life-saving screening. The event is being held in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Halloween. In addition to the screenings, CareMore Health will have fun treats and giveaways.
ASHEVILLE, NC
towncarolina.com

Scandinavian Meets Appalachian

Wrong Way River Lodge and Cabins brings charming lodging with premium features to West Asheville. West Asheville is home to many restaurants and bars I like to frequent—The Admiral and Jargon immediately come to mind, as well as Dobra Tea and Sunny Point Cafe. But unless you book an Airbnb, staying in West Asheville tends to be generic and modest, at best. However, the addition of Wrong Way River Lodge and Cabins feels like a new page for the district.
ASHEVILLE, NC
mynews13.com

Fast Growing utilization at Asheville Regional Airport

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Business is booming at Asheville Regional Airport, and it is adding new developments to keep up with all the growth and demand. AVL is on track with new growth plans for a terminal expansion that will begin in 2023 that provides benefits for travelers. These growth plans will also focus on customer parking, according to a news release from the airport.
ASHEVILLE, NC
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Lake Lure, North Carolina, USA By Debbie Rubin

An especially brilliantly bright and beautiful morning on the lake. I was mesmerized by all of the colors. As I searched for a composition, I noted that the boathouse took on the colors of the reflections upon the water. I used my tripod and tried to catch the glow on the water while the breeze slowed to a minimum. The photosynthesis was at work and changed the colors to this mixture of yellows, oranges and reds. Soon, all of the greens will be gone.
LAKE LURE, NC
WLOS.com

Overturned tractor trailer causes Monday morning backup on I-26

ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A crash involving a tractor trailer tied up traffic for more than an hour Monday morning. An 18-wheeler could be seen in the median of I-26 at Mile Marker 38.8, between exits 37 and 40. It happened just before 9 a.m., the North Carolina Department...
ARDEN, NC
WLOS.com

Pet Pals: Kendra

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Kendra! She's a six-month old kitty up for adoption with FurEver Friends Animal Rescue of Asheville. She's a very affectionate lap cat who loves to cuddle. To celebrate FurEver Friends' 20th anniversary, there will be an event Saturday, Oct. 29, from 4-9 p.m. at...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Work begins Monday in Haywood County to replace two bridges on Interstate 40. The interstate between exit 20 and mile marker 18 will be down to one lane through the winter. The two-year project will focus on the bridges’ aging infrastructure. Asheville GreenWorks held a Halloween...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Wet leaves on roadways pose risk for drivers; tips to stay safe

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday morning for many in Western North Carolina brought the first rain with a significant amount of leaves on the ground. Wet leaf covered roads are hazardous to drive since the slick leaves prevent tires from making direct contact with the road. According to the...
ASHEVILLE, NC

