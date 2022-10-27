Kim Kardashian’s Halloween costume this year turned heads at Tracee Ellis Ross’ 50th birthday party this weekend – but for the wrong reason.The reality star was dressed from head to toe as Mystique from X-Men, complete with a blue latex full body costume, blue face paint, red wig and yellow contact lenses.However, she did not realise that the Black-ish star’s birthday bash was not a costume party but instead was a more elegant affair.Kardashian, 42, took the blunder in her stride and posted a selfie of her and Ross, who wore a red sequinned outfit with diamond jewellery and...

39 MINUTES AGO