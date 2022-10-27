Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bills sloppy on Sunday night, still cruise to 27-17 win over Packers (Report card)
ORCHARD PARK, NY -- The Buffalo Bills remain undefeated under Sean McDermott following the bye and the Green Bay Packers remain winless all-time in Orchard Park. On Sunday Night Football. the Bills got off to a fast start and entered halftime with a 17 point lead. Green Bay attempted to keep things close leaning on the run game on offense, but the team could not significantly cut into the Bills’ lead to make things interesting.
Bills’ Von Miller had one question for Packers’ Aaron Rodgers in team’s 27-17 SNF win
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Von Miller was wondering what a lot of Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers fans were likely wondering throughout Sunday Night Football. When are the Packers going to start throwing the ball?. In Sunday night’s primetime matchup, the Bills got out to a 24-7 lead...
Bills’ Stefon Diggs gets into verbal altercation with Packers’ Jaire Alexander pregame
ORCHARD PARK, NY -- Stefon Diggs and Jaire Alexander are going to be lined up across from one another plenty on Sunday Night Football, but they starting jawing at one another well before the start of tonight’s matchup. As the teams came out of the tunnel, Diggs and Alexander...
Chiefs, Rams expected to pursue edge rushing help
The most notable pass rusher that has the best chance of being moved within the next several days appears to be Denver’s Bradley Chubb. Indeed, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com classifies the 2-5 Broncos as the most likely team to make a trade, and he further reports that one club has offered Denver a package headlined by a first-round pick in exchange for Chubb. Even though two of Chubb’s first four professional seasons were marred by injury, his fifth season has proven that, when healthy, he is one of the game’s better edge defenders. Through seven games in 2022, he has posted 5.5. sacks and two forced fumbles.
Potential targets for Bills as NFL trade deadline nears: What they could bring to the team
ORCHARD PARK — At some point prior to 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, general manager Brandon Beane might make a trade aimed at finalizing how the Buffalo Bills roster will look as they make their push toward Super Bowl 57. Then again, maybe nothing will happen at the NFL trade...
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Thad’s Three Things: Bills vs. Packers
When the other team is falling apart, the best plan might be to stand back and just watch out for debris
Kareem Hunt Trade: Browns Give Permission; Buffalo Bills Bidding?
The Browns will listen to trade offers on Kareem Hunt. ... and they are leaking that info to the media. Where do the Bills stand?
Packers' Quay Walker ejected for shoving Bills practice squad player on sideline
The Green Bay Packers need their entire defense to stop the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. They'll be down a linebacker for the rest of the game. Green Bay rookie Quay Walker was ejected late in the second quarter after pushing Buffalo Bills' practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline after a play.
WATCH: Bills' Sean McDermott previews Packers on NFL Network
Bills head coach Sean McDermott joined NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” to preview his team’s upcoming Week 8 matchup with the Packers (3-4). While the Bills (5-1) are the favorite, McDermott never allows himself or his team to overlook an opponent. At least, that’s the focus and it is again with the Packers coming to town.
What game did Jaire Alexander watch? Packers DB takes shot at Bills’ Stefon Diggs
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Stefon Diggs and Jaire Alexander, two elite players at their positions, renewed an obvious rivalry on Sunday night when they ran into each other running onto the field during pregame warmups. The Buffalo Bills wide receiver and the Green Bay Packers cornerback came face-to-face and...
Odell Beckham Jr. has two word response for Bills’ first half performance vs. Packers
Odell Beckham Jr. continues to make his interest in the Buffalo Bills well known. The wide receiver, watching tonight’s Sunday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers, responded to the team’s first half performance. Buffalo leads at the half 24-7. Beckham Jr. has been linked to the...
NFL trade deadline: Bills reached out to Saints about RB Alvin Kamara (report)
The Buffalo Bills continue to be linked to running backs as the NFL trade deadline approaches. Buffalo was first linked to Christian McCaffrey who was ultimately traded to the San Francisco 49ers for multiple draft picks. Now, the Bills are being linked to another elite back in the NFC. According to Jay Glazer of Fox sports, the Bills called the New Orleans Saints about Alvin Kamara. Glazer noted that the Bills’ initial offer was rejected. That doesn’t mean however that the bills won’t make another offer before Tuesday, November 1 at 4 PM.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
Ex-Bills, Syracuse football coach in the hot seat? (SU, CNY in the NFL)
Is former Buffalo Bills and Syracuse football coach Nathaniel Hackett in the hot seat?. Hackett, the Denver Broncos head coach who was previously an offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bills and Syracuse University, is the most likely NFL coach to get fired this season, according to the Sporting News. The Broncos beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 21-17, in London on Sunday but are still just 3-4 on the season and in third place in the AFC West behind the 5-2 Kansas City Chiefs and 4-3 Los Angeles Chargers.
Buffalo Bills vs. Green Bay Packers Sunday Night Football inactives
The Buffalo Bills are healthy coming off of the bye which means difficult decisions need to be made with the team’s game day roster. Those decisions were announced a few hours before the team’s Sunday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Buffalo announced the following players...
Buffalo Bills vs. Green Bay Packers: Live updates from NFL Week 8
Two teams headed in opposite directions clash tonight in Orchard Park, N.Y., as the surging Buffalo Bills face the slumping Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. and the game will be televised by NBC. Buffalo is coming off a bye week and is riding...
DraftKings promo code, bonus and our best bet for Monday Night Football
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. If you want to bet on Monday Night Football between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, click here to register for a new account at DraftKings Sportsbook. All new members can win $200 in free bets off a successful $5 money line wager and you don’t even need a DraftKings promo code to claim this offer.
Packers exploring trade market for wide receiver help
The Green Bay Packers are exploring the trade market for help at wide receiver. According to Bill Huber of SI.com, there’s an “expectation” that the Packers will be buyers and eventually make a deal for a wide receiver before Tuesday’s deadline. The Packers need a spark...
BBC
NFL week eight review: MVP shouts for Josh Allen as Buffalo Bills beat Packers, Eagles go 7-0
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills showed why they are Super Bowl favourites with a dominant 27-17 victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles were also impressive as they battered the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-13 to secure just their second 7-0 start. There was also...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0