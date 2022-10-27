ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Syracuse.com

Bills sloppy on Sunday night, still cruise to 27-17 win over Packers (Report card)

ORCHARD PARK, NY -- The Buffalo Bills remain undefeated under Sean McDermott following the bye and the Green Bay Packers remain winless all-time in Orchard Park. On Sunday Night Football. the Bills got off to a fast start and entered halftime with a 17 point lead. Green Bay attempted to keep things close leaning on the run game on offense, but the team could not significantly cut into the Bills’ lead to make things interesting.
GREEN BAY, WI
Pro Football Rumors

Chiefs, Rams expected to pursue edge rushing help

The most notable pass rusher that has the best chance of being moved within the next several days appears to be Denver’s Bradley Chubb. Indeed, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com classifies the 2-5 Broncos as the most likely team to make a trade, and he further reports that one club has offered Denver a package headlined by a first-round pick in exchange for Chubb. Even though two of Chubb’s first four professional seasons were marred by injury, his fifth season has proven that, when healthy, he is one of the game’s better edge defenders. Through seven games in 2022, he has posted 5.5. sacks and two forced fumbles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RadarOnline

'He Seems Lost': Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Bills' Sean McDermott previews Packers on NFL Network

Bills head coach Sean McDermott joined NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” to preview his team’s upcoming Week 8 matchup with the Packers (3-4). While the Bills (5-1) are the favorite, McDermott never allows himself or his team to overlook an opponent. At least, that’s the focus and it is again with the Packers coming to town.
Syracuse.com

NFL trade deadline: Bills reached out to Saints about RB Alvin Kamara (report)

The Buffalo Bills continue to be linked to running backs as the NFL trade deadline approaches. Buffalo was first linked to Christian McCaffrey who was ultimately traded to the San Francisco 49ers for multiple draft picks. Now, the Bills are being linked to another elite back in the NFC. According to Jay Glazer of Fox sports, the Bills called the New Orleans Saints about Alvin Kamara. Glazer noted that the Bills’ initial offer was rejected. That doesn’t mean however that the bills won’t make another offer before Tuesday, November 1 at 4 PM.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Ex-Bills, Syracuse football coach in the hot seat? (SU, CNY in the NFL)

Is former Buffalo Bills and Syracuse football coach Nathaniel Hackett in the hot seat?. Hackett, the Denver Broncos head coach who was previously an offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bills and Syracuse University, is the most likely NFL coach to get fired this season, according to the Sporting News. The Broncos beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 21-17, in London on Sunday but are still just 3-4 on the season and in third place in the AFC West behind the 5-2 Kansas City Chiefs and 4-3 Los Angeles Chargers.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CINCINNATI, OH
Syracuse, NY
