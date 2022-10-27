Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
International athletes compete in local power lifting event
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Static Monsters Worldwide Power Lifting Competition is happening this weekend. The Iron Forge Gym hosted the event at Newton Falls Middle School so power lifters in the region could compete. It’s a super-sized strongman competition. Iron Forge co-founder Dan Skinner said the gym wanted...
WYTV.com
East Palestine Elementary – Mrs. Bolton – Kindergarten
Watch local students and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy. Thank you to Mrs. Bolton, a kindergarten teacher at East Palestine Elementary, for having her class recite the Pledge of Allegiance!. Are you a...
WYTV.com
Local college students launch new business
NEW WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at Westminster College have launched a new business on campus. They are selling products produced by the school’s bee apiary. The store is something students have been working on for a long time. It was possible thanks to an idea that started all the way back in 2019, when the bee apiary was built.
WYTV.com
Fair trains first responders on special needs
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday is the fourth annual Special Needs and Disabilities Fair at Cornerstone Christian Church in Hubbard. This year’s event anticipated around 200 attendees. The event had trunk or treat, resource tables and raffles. Proceeds from the event are for the Autism Awareness Training and...
WYTV.com
Artist creates pumpkin patch with a twist in Newton Falls
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Petrified Pumpkin Patch display in Newton Falls has taken a creative twist from a standard pumpkin. These pumpkins are all made from paper and glue. Anna Garrett is a papier-mache artist and has been making these pumpkins for three years. Saturday, the papier-mache...
WYTV.com
Library branch reopens, other hour changes at PLYMC
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County announced hours would be changing at some of its branches, including a reopening of one branch. In a PLYMC Facebook post, the library system announced that on Tuesday, November 8, the Tri-Lakes branch will reopen Tuesday,...
WYTV.com
21-year-old Girard man killed in Columbus shooting
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A 21-year-old Girard man was killed in a Columbus shooting early Sunday morning. According to Columbus police, Kevin Sobnosky died Sunday afternoon after the shooting. Columbus police say Sobnosky was from Girard. Police say that at 3:50 a.m. Sunday, four men between the ages of...
WYTV.com
Veterans Voices: WWII veteran shares story of lesser-known Navy branch
CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Only a handful of World War II veterans are living today, one of whom happens to live in Canfield. He enlisted in a branch of the Navy that many people don’t know about. Daryl Duffett turned 100 years old this past June. Many know...
WYTV.com
Find the perfect gift at Dineen’s Jewelry & Gifts
(WKBN) – If you are looking for the perfect gift, not just for the holidays, but for any day of the year, consider Dineen’s Jewelry & Gifts in Girard. Dineen’s offers beautiful jewelry and giftware for both men and women to fit any budget. The shop also focuses on Made In USA whenever possible and companies that socially give back to charitable organizations. And you can enjoy free gift wrapping with any purchase.
WYTV.com
Mercer Co. food pantry, Chevy dealer hosting food drive
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN)- Now through December 16th – the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County and Diehl Automotive are having a food drive. You can bring a bag filled with non-perishable, non-glass items to the Diehl Chevrolet of Hermitage on East State Street. The goal is to fill the...
WYTV.com
Communities across the Valley begin Halloween celebrations
(WKBN) — Across the Valley, people are getting into the Halloween spirit. Trick-or-treat organizers said they are seeing a turnout that’s back to pre-pandemic levels. In Youngstown, hundreds of children flocked to Wick Park dressed in a variety of costumes. “From what I’m told this is about three...
WYTV.com
Aebischer’s offers sales and something new for brides
(WKBN) Aebischer’s Jewelry has been serving the fine jewelry needs of Valley residents in Poland for four generations. For Black Friday and Small Business Saturday this year, everything in the store is 25% off up to $2,500. Anything over $2,500, you’ll still get $625 off your purchase. Pieces in the store start at $30 on up to wherever you’d like to go.
WYTV.com
Columbiana County town getting $451K for sewer improvement
NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Village of New Waterford is getting a low-interest state loan to help with the cost of a sewer upgrade. The Ohio Water Development Authority for Wastewater and Drinking Improvements is loaning the village $451,575 for five years at a rate of 3.66%. The...
WYTV.com
Crash on I-680 backs up traffic
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic was backed up Monday morning after an accident on I-680. The accident happened near the 193 exit on I-680. According to Youngstown Police, no one was injured in the crash. Noelle Haynes contributed to this report.
WYTV.com
Glass shattered, doors smashed, large police presence at Southern Park Mall JCPenney
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — There’s a large police presence at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman overnight. Alarms were still going off when our reporter arrived on scene. At least six Boardman police cruisers were surrounding JCPenney. Two doors look smashed and glass is shattered on the sidewalk and parking lot.
WYTV.com
Want property? Mow it to own it in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council’s finance committee was presented Monday with a new program to beautify some of the city-owned vacant lots. It centers around homeowners living adjacent to the lots and provides a way for them to eventually own them. Under the city’s new “Mow to Own Adjacent Lot Disposition Program,” if the city owns the land, the homeowner could work towards buying it.
WYTV.com
Kinsman building visited by spirits, some say
KINSMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – At an antique shop in Trumbull County, you can find all sorts of items, and some say supernatural encounters. “I’ve been scratched. We’ve seen an apparition of a woman sitting in a chair, rocking,” said spirit investigator John Gray. “You’ll feel someone...
WYTV.com
Big project worries business owners in Mahoning County
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A big sewer project has started along Western Reserve Road in Springfield Township. The first part just covers a quarter mile. There are still two miles to go. It’s sure to impact some businesses and some are not happy. Vince Furrie owns Sparkle...
WYTV.com
Mild with isolated shower for Trick-or-Treating
Rain likely this morning, mild in the lower 50’s. Spotty shower or sprinkles this afternoon for Trick-or-Treating, mild in the mid 60’s. Lower 60’s by 8 p.m. as kids are finishing up. Isolated shower or sprinkle later tonight, low in the lower 50’s. Record high for...
WYTV.com
Youngstown’s City Centre One has new tenant
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s City Centre One has a new tenant. The Mahoning County Land Bank has relocated to 100 E. Federal St. inside the complex. The move became necessary when preparations began for the renovation of 20 Federal Place, the Land Bank’s previous home. “One...
Comments / 0