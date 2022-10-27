Read full article on original website
foxsports640.com
Shooting in Tampa leaves 1 woman dead
(TAMPA, Florida)– A woman was shot to death in a car in North Tampa Saturday morning, according to police. The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to a call in…
10 Tampa Bay
Deputies: Masked man breaks into home, shoots woman to death in New Port Richey
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are searching for a man they said broke into a home and shot a woman overnight in New Port Richey. The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday in the Menifee Court area, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said the man...
US-41 reopens after vehicle kills pedestrian in Sarasota
Southbound lanes of the Tamiami Trail (US-41) are closed in Sarasota after a vehicle struck a pedestrian.
Three Florida Fentanyl Dealers Sentenced To Federal Prison
Three Fentanyl dealers in Florida have been sentenced to federal prison after operating a drug ring out of an Express Inn Motel. Marvin “MJ” Mitchell, 36, St. Petersburg, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, Christopher Hughes, 44, Clearwater, to 8 years in
Man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death heads to trial in Tampa
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Jury selection began Monday in the murder trial of Matthew Terry, the man accused of killing a Hillsborough County teacher in May. The Office of the State Attorney 13th Judicial Court on Aug. 8 announced that recently appointed Hillsborough State Attorney Susan Lopez filed notice that her office will seek the death penalty for Terry "because of his despicable murder" of 43-year-old Kay Baker.
WATCH: Hernando County K9 has his final radio sign off
A Hernando County K9 will now be spending the rest of his days in retirement after his final sign-off.
Loitering Florida Man Tells The Cops He Is “Allowed To Carry Meth” Just Ask The FBI
A 50-year-old Florida man was arrested after deputies questioned him for loitering and things became “methed” up. Robert Lawson, 50, was questioned by Pinellas County Deputies on Wednesday after he was spotted loitering near a wooded area in Clearwater. Deputies say that during a “consensual
Where you can get rid of old medications in Tampa Bay this weekend
Law enforcement across the country are offering places to safely dispose of medication for the Drug Enforcement Agency's Take Back Day on Saturday.
floridapolitics.com
SCOFLA revokes 5 law licenses, disciplines 7 other attorneys
One Utah attorney reportedly used embezzled funds to remodel his Tampa home. The Florida Supreme Court has issued orders to discipline 12 attorneys for misconduct, including five whose law licenses will be revoked. The Florida Bar announced the orders Monday as part of the latest round of disciplinary action from...
Mysuncoast.com
Shooting outside Bradenton bar and restaurant
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A shooting in Bradenton is under investigation by the Bradenton Police Department. The shooting occurred at 11:30 p.m. on the night of October 29 at the La Barkania Bar and Restaurant. The victim, a 41-year-old man, was shot after leaving the restaurant according to reports from...
Woman Killed In “Crossfire” Shooting On W. Busch Blvd. Overnight
TAMPA, Fla. – A woman has died after police say she was caught in the crossfire during a disturbance on W. Busch Blvd Overnight. Investigators say at approximately 12:14 a.m. Tampa Police were called to the 1000 block of W Busch Blvd regarding a
'Your vote is your voice': Charlie Crist votes early in St. Pete; reminds people to cast ballot
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With only eight days remaining until the 2022 general election, Democrat Charlie Crist, who's looking to unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, made a trip to St. Petersburg to cast his ballot early. Kicking off his campaign's "Choose Freedom Bus Tour," Crist spoke alongside community...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Confusion over Hillsborough transportation referendum likely grounds for appeal, expert says
TAMPA, Fla. — First, Hillsborough County’s transportation referendum was on the ballot. Then, it wasn’t going to count after a judge said the language was too confusing. After that, an appeals court said it could remain on the ballot and votes could be tabulated while they decide whether to overturn the circuit court’s ruling. And then, that decision could be appealed.
FEMA Hiring Local Residents To Work On Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian
FEMA is conducting local hiring for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian. These positions are full-time, 120-day appointments that may be extended depending on operational needs. Interested candidates
VIDEO: Fire at Lakeland movie theater prompts evacuation
Cell phone video shows the moments after a Lakeland movie theater was evacuated due to a fire.
Employee at Florida car dealership accused of giving herself $28K in unauthorized bonuses
A Dimmitt Chevrolet employee was arrested on Wednesday after she allegedly gave herself over $28,000 in unauthorized bonuses.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Port Richey woman wanted for felony retail theft arrested
PORT RICHEY, FLa.- A Port Richey woman that was featured last week for being wanted in connection to a felony retail theft was arrested Thursday morning. According to a Police affidavit, 44-year-old Carolyn Hair was reportedly observed selecting multiple clothing items and placing them in a shopping cart. Store employees also watched her remove clothing with sale tags and placing the items on her.
FEMA hiring positions to help with Hurricane Ian recovery
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is looking to hire people for more than 300 available jobs to help those in southwest Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian's impacts. People with experience in customer service, emergency management, engineering, environmental protection and logistics are encouraged...
More assistance delivered to Florida counties in need after Hurricane Ian
BRANDON, Fla — Communities in Hardee and Sarasota counties can now apply for FEMA Direct Temporary Housing Assistance. This comes after approval was announced on Friday. The counties join Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Lee counties which were previously approved. "FEMA determined that rental assistance is insufficient to meet the...
