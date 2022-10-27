ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Fire report reveals details about evacuation of ‘structurally unsound’ Horry County oceanfront condo

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uQpsY_0ipGmMUS00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County fire report reveals new details about the evacuation of a “structurally unsound” oceanfront condo early this month.

The fire report was obtained Thursday by News13 through a Freedom of Information Act request filed Oct. 13 after county officials wouldn’t provide any details about the situation.

“I was informed that a representative from Horry County Code Enforcement was at the station stating that [they] need assistance evacuating the Renaissance Towers at 5905 S. Kings Highway due to a possible structural collapse,” the fire report reads.

Fire crews met with the Horry County Police Department and Code Enforcement, who said the building is “structurally unsound and needed to be evacuated,” according to the report. Crews went up to the 22nd floor to begin evacuations.

The report states there was no apparent “immediate threats or issues visible” when crews first approached.

The report says 267 occupants were evacuated along with their belongings over a five-hour period on Oct. 7. The building was then searched a second time.

News13 received viewer and resident complaints at the time of the evacuation, but no one we contacted provided information. We reached out to Horry County Fire Rescue the day of the evacuation and were directed to county spokesperson Thomas Bell.

News13 reached out to Bell that Friday night via email and again by phone the following Monday morning.

In a phone call, Bell said the county was aware of a situation involving the property but couldn’t provide any other information. He directed News13 to the property for more information. After a couple days of trying to contact the property management, including disconnected phone calls and no calls back, News13 called Horry County Code Enforcement Oct. 12, which directed us back to the county spokesperson.

We again reached out to the building management company and asked to speak to someone who sent a letter about the property. We were told that person wasn’t available and that there was “no comment.” The person hung up the phone.

Some condo owners filed a federal lawsuit earlier in the month, claiming the property managers ignored structural damage for years, resulting in residents being evacuated.

The suit compares the situation to a condo collapse in Florida — which left 98 people dead.

Read more details from the lawsuit here

The lawsuit claims the board of the Renaissance Tower “and its management company knew for years about steadily worsening damage to structural steel components supporting the building yet failed to undertake further inspections or any repairs and allowed the damage to worsen.”

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Florence County deputies investigating series of shootings

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A series of shooting incidents early Sunday morning are being investigated, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The shootings originated at a club on First Neck Road in the Johnsonville area, the sheriff’s office said. Additional shots were fired at or into vehicles on Second Neck Road and Half […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 injured in Pawleys Island shooting

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — A man was hurt Saturday night in a shooting on Bertha Lane in Pawleys Island, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. The man was taken to the hospital, but information about his condition was not immediately available. The shooting remains under investigation.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WBTW News13

Free parking to return to 3 Grand Strand beaches

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Parking along three coastal Grand Strand cities’ streets will be free starting Tuesday and continuing through the end of February. Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach will begin free parking on Tuesday. Privately operated lots may continue to charge for parking. Additional information on parking can be found […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Sheriff: 14-year-old student in Georgetown County charged with making school threats

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Waccamaw Middle School student was charged with making school threats on Monday, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. The 14-year-old was released to a parent after a juvenile summons was completed by authorities, GSCO said. “Georgetown County School District will determine disciplinary action under its policy,” according to […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 hurt, 4 detained after shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were detained Monday morning in Florence after a shooting that injured one person, according to Police Capt. Mike Brandt. It happened at about 11:20 a.m. at the 1000 block of Kershaw Street. Brandt said officers applied a tourniquet to the victim before they were taken to the hospital but […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

New dog park coming soon to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new off-leash dog park is coming soon to Myrtle Beach, according to a Monday announcement from the City of Myrtle Beach. The New Town Dog Park, Myrtle Beach’s third off-leash dog park, will be located at 200 Collins Street near Withers Swash Park, the city said. A fence for […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Florence County Saturday night. The crash happened around 7:10 p.m. on SC 403 near Creek Road around six miles south of Timmonsville, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. Ridgeway said the...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs man killed in Georgetown Co. log truck crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died Thursday after a crash near the Nesmith area. Edwin Morris, 57, of Nesmith, died of natural causes, according to Coroner Chase Ridgeway. Morris suffered a “medical event” on SC 41 just...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Traffic impacted after car overturns on Highway 701 near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic is impacted Friday afternoon after a car overturned on Highway 701 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The single-vehicle crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. in the area of North Highway 701 and Adrian Highway, HCFR said. No one is being taken to a hospital with injuries. […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

87K+
Followers
8K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy