VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- The KuCoin Wallet, designed to be a secure and easy to use crypto wallet that supports multi-chain aggregation powered by the KuCoin ecosystem, has officially launched a Chrome Extension with comprehensively improved security technology and architecture, ensuring the security of user assets across multiple dimensions and safeguarding the Web3 experience. As the crypto industry continues to develop and user demand becomes more and more diverse, easy-to-adopt wallet extensions have become a necessity for all kinds of users. Despite this, past security incidents show that assets are stolen from wallet extensions almost every year, affecting a large number of users and resulting in losses of up to USD 2 Billion in 2022. Safety and easy to use become the main demands for users. Driven by the users demands and the industry reality, KuCoin Wallet Chrome Extension is set up to be a safe, reliable and the first wallet with comprehensive Multi-Device Integration. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005681/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)

25 MINUTES AGO