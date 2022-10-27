ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

‘Identify Indiana’ hopes to give names to state’s 600+ unidentified people

By Max Lewis
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wZG21_0ipGmFJN00

INDIANAPOLIS — There is believed to be more than 600 unidentified people sitting in evidence boxes at coroner’s offices and police department’s across Indiana.

A team of investigators and coroners are now trying to get that number to zero through a new initiative called Identify Indiana. It’s a partnership between the Indiana Coroner’s Association, the Human Identification Center at the University of Indianapolis and the Indiana State Police laboratory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eRFGF_0ipGmFJN00

“The end goal is to get these people home,” said Newton County Coroner Scott McCord. “Let’s solve these. I mean we can do it, the technology is there and we have a good group of people that are willing to do it.”

McCord started the initiative with Dr. Krista Latham who is the director of U Indy’s Human Identification Center. Their goal is to build DNA profiles for every unidentified person across the state.

“These are not individuals who imagined themselves in boxes or in places where their family members didn’t know where they were they were located,” Dr. Latham said.

Those DNA profiles can then be entered into national databases and genealogical investigators can use them to track down family members and in turn identify the human remains.

It’s called genealogical DNA.

“This is new. It wasn’t there when I started with Indiana State Police 16 years ago,” said forensic scientist Robert Dilley. “It wasn’t even on the horizon as something that could be done.”

DNA identifies Monroe County body from 2004

But those genealogical investigations take time.

So the Identify Indiana team is hoping to get DNA samples directly from family members of missing people. With those samples they can compare them directly with the DNA profiles and see if there’s a match.

“That is the easiest way to go about identifying these bodies,” Dilley explained. “It gets more complicated when we don’t know who the body could be.”

Dilley says the laboratory is working to be able to do genealogical DNA in-house but right now it has to be outsourced. He says they’re hoping to receive about $30 thousand from the budget to get that technology up and running.

For his part, McCord will be tasked with getting all of Indiana’s coroners to forward the Identify Indiana team their unidentified cases. He believes it could be a game changer.

“I’m not sure if all of them can, but I’m willing to bet money that we can get the vast majority of them identified,” McCord said.

Latham says she hopes the initiative will help provide closure for families across Indiana and possibly the country.

“The ability to identify them give them a name and then return them to their families is really the motivating factor for all of us,” Dr. Latham says.

Anyone who has a family member missing and would like to provide a DNA sample can do so by contacting the team at identifyindiana@gmail.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
fox32chicago.com

Man arrested in connection to 1996 rape of juvenile in Indiana

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. - A man has been arrested in connection to the 1996 rape of a female juvenile in Indiana. DNA was collected at the crime scene in 1996, however, it was unknown at the time who the DNA belonged to, authorities said. In September 2019, a CODIS (Combined...
INDIANA STATE
106.7 WTLC

Trick-or-Treat Times in Central Indiana

  INDIANAPOLIS— The air is cooler, the leaves are changing, and eerie decorations are making their way out. That’s right Halloween time is here. With Halloween, of course comes trick-or-treating. Check out the list below to find out what time trick-or-treating takes place in your area this year. Unless noted, all times are on Halloween, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
californiaexaminer.net

Indiana Man Arrested In 2017 Delphi Girl Murders

Two little kids were found murdered in Delphi, Arizona in 2017, and an Indiana guy is supposedly in prison for their deaths. On the afternoon of February 14, 2017, the bodies of Liberty “Libby” German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, were discovered near the trailhead where German’s sister had left them the day before.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana continues to add paper backups to voting machines

INDIANAPOLIS – Election Day is just over a week away, and officials take several steps to ensure the vote is secure. “It’s very rare in the United States for there to be any problems with ballots or equipment security,” said Shruti Rana, chair of the Monroe County Election Board. Rana is quite familiar with the procedures […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Fight leads to woman critically shot on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – A woman was critically injured after she was shot when after a fight broke out late Tuesday on Indy’s northwest side. Officers were called to the 8100 block of Laguna Drive just after 10 p.m. on the report of a person shot. When they arrived, they located a woman with an apparent gunshot […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
a-z-animals.com

The Absolute Best Camping Near Indianapolis

Over 6.6 million people call Indiana, commonly known as the Hoosier State, home. A fantastic site for those wishing to enjoy nature, the state preserves 4.7 million acres of forestland and 4.6 million acres of timberland. For the most part, Indiana’s fantastic campgrounds are located less than 100 miles from Indianapolis. You’re in luck if you’re anywhere close to Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man stabbed at party near IU campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bloomington Police are searching for a man that stabbed a 19-year-old man near Indiana University’s campus early Saturday morning. Indiana University Police first reported the stabbing on social media just before 1:00 a.m. near 425 North Dunn Street. Bloomington police said at 12:35 a.m., officers to the home where a man was […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Sheriff: Howard County Jail inmate dead

KOKOMO, Ind — A death investigation is underway after an inmate was found unresponsive in the Howard County Jail. Howard County corrections officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive in his jail cell at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities said corrections and medical staff aided the inmate until paramedics...
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
FOX59

1 dead in I-465 crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a crash on Interstate 465 in Indianapolis claimed one man’s life on Monday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, troopers were called out to I-465 northbound near mile marker 20, just north of the I-65 interchange on Indy’s northwest side, on reports of a serious two-vehicle crash. State police reported […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man wanted for murder in Georgia arrested at Indiana gas station

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — A Massachusetts man wanted for murder was arrested following a joint operation with Indiana State Police and the US Marshall Fugitive Task Force. Troopers in ISP’s Pendleton District were tipped off Wednesday about Jason Palmer, 45, being parked at a Sinclair gas station on State Road 1 just south of the […]
CAMBRIDGE CITY, IN
FOX59

FOX59

45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy