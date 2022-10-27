ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Bay News 9

Dezerland Action Park to offer drive-thru holiday lights show

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dezerland Action Park Orlando is adding a drive-thru light show for the holidays. Dezerland Action Park Orlando to offer a drive-thru light show this holiday season. Christmas Nights in Lights will be a mile long and feature 1.5 million lights. The experience will cost $45 per...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Parent: After-school pickup line location poses risk to Sanford students

SANFORD, Fla. — Mary Walker says she’s concerned for school children, like her fourth-grade daughter, when class lets out at Pinecrest Elementary School in Sanford. “My concern is there is going to be a head-on collision,” Walker said. “A child could possibly get hit while crossing.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

NextStep Orlando hosts 13th Annual Walk and Roll-athon event

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Walkers and rollers joined the annual Walk and Roll-athon event aimed at raising money for paralysis patients on Saturday at Reiter Park in Longwood. The event, hosted by NextStep Orlando, hopes to turn around the stigma associated with a paralysis diagnosis. [TRENDING: FEMA hiring workers to...
LONGWOOD, FL
click orlando

Central Florida Zoo offers free admission. Here’s when

SANFORD, Fla – Looking for some post-Halloween family fun? The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is offering free admission to residents on Nov. 5. [TRENDING: Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says | Become a News 6 Insider]
SANFORD, FL
playgroundmagazine.com

Go Play! November 2022 Family Events in Orlando

November 2022 in Orlando has a little of everything … Some fall festivals, rescheduled Oktoberfest events (thanks to Ian) as well as a plethora of holiday festivities that kick off the most magical time of year. Here’s a list of the best local events for your family. Go...
ORLANDO, FL
brevardtimes.com

What Time Does Trick Or Treating Start In Florida?

KISSIMMEE, Florida – Over the years, the time to start trick or treating for Halloween was moved earlier and earlier. If you grew up from the 1960s through the 1980s, you might remember that trick or treating did not start until it gets dark on Halloween. But child safety...
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

New Home Depot will be built in Wildwood

A new Home Depot is slated for construction in Wildwood. The home improvement store will be located at the corner of County Road 466A and Powell Road. The store will be built on 19.64 acres. Two out parcels will front the store on Powell Road allowing spaces for two additional retail establishments. There will be entries to Home Depot off Powell Road as well as County Road 466A. The out parcels will be a little more than two acres each.
WILDWOOD, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Man steals bags of chips from gas station convenience store

7:52 p.m. — 1600 block of North U.S. 1, Ormond Beach. Larceny. Police responded to a local restaurant after a couple ordered $142 worth of food and drinks and left without paying. According to a police report, the restaurant manager said that the man walked out the front door...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

No tricks, no rain, no Florida tropical cyclones. A Halloween treat!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re slowly inching our way to the next tropical depression far south in the Caribbean on Sunday. This disturbance still has a chance to develop into Tropical Storm Lisa as it moves toward Central America. But just barely. It’s a small and weak system. That part of the Caribbean has the warmest water temps, still in the mid-80s. That becomes the most favorable spot for any additional development in November. That would be very good for the Suncoast.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Date Night Guide

Where to Find Orlando’s Best Holiday Lights

Time to plan early. The Christmas and Holiday Events season in Orlando, is coming up quickly. This means breaking out the eggnog, Christmas movies and festive tunes. It's also a great time of year to be outside enjoying the area's... The post Where to Find Orlando’s Best Holiday Lights appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man finds his own stolen car while driving through Volusia County

HOLLY HILL, Fla. – A Volusia County man who was determined to find his stolen car managed to locate the vehicle just two days after a thief drove off in it. “When I pulled up behind that car and saw my tag, I almost jumped through the roof,” Larry Burgess said. “I said ‘Oh my god, that’s my car! That’s the stolen car!’”
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Florida residents brace for end of gas tax holiday

Prices at the pump are set to go back up Tuesday as the month-long gas tax holiday comes to an end. For the month of October, Florida's 25.3-cent gas tax was suspended. Some drivers in Palm Beach County told WPTV the gas tax holiday has eased the pinch on their wallets, especially with inflation hitting nearly everything else in their lives.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

75-pound boa constrictor caught in Florida neighborhood

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Friday was National First Responders Day, a day to honor law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics and all public safety officials. And thank goodness for first responders, especially in situations like this. A massive, 10-foot-long boa constrictor was found and captured Friday in a St....
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL

