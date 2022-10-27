Read full article on original website
Ford Makes a Big Announcement
Ford (F) continues its transformation. The automaker is determined to put on its side everything that can allow it to compete point by point with Tesla (TSLA) , identified by CEO Jim Farley as the main rival of the legacy automaker. It is therefore no surprise that the brand with...
MotorAuthority
Ford F-150 Lightning quicker than originally advertised
Ford CEO Jim Farley took to Twitter on Monday to announce that the quickest version of the F-150 Lightning will sprint to 60 mph from rest in less than four seconds. That acceleration is achieved by versions of the F-150 Lightning that come with the 131-kwh extended-range battery and produce 563 hp. The time is significantly lower than the mid-four-second range Ford announced during the electric truck's launch earlier this year.
MotorTrend Magazine
Ford, VW Shut Down Argo AI: Self-Driving Cars Expensive, Years Away
A reminder: there are no self-driving (Level 4) cars for sale in the U.S. And Ford has decided that getting robotaxis or other fully automated vehicles on the road, in numbers that make it profitable, will take longer than anticipated. So, the automaker is shifting its focus and its capital to something it deems more beneficial to customers and its bottom line: better advanced driver-assist technologies in the cars they can buy today.
Ford CEO puts the brakes on the company's plan for fully autonomous cars, saying there's a long way to go before it can develop them at scale
Ford is winding down the robotaxi startup Argo AI as a result of the shift, the company said in its third-quarter results.
It's ugly. It was catching fire. It's old tech. GM is selling the Chevy Bolt like hotcakes
General Motors makes a big deal out of the Ultium battery technology underpinning its new and upcoming electric vehicles like the Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Hummer EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup. But the GM EV that's a hit with customers right now is, ironically, the Bolt, a model that was first introduced back in 2016 and that doesn't use the new Ultium battery packs GM boasts about in its newer models.
Blackstone buying Emerson's climate tech unit at $14 billion valuation
Emerson Electric agreed to sell a 55% stake in its climate technology business, which mostly sells Copeland-branded HVAC compressors and related products, to Blackstone at a $14 billion enterprise value. Why it matters: This is about both climate and cost, with Blackstone betting that residential and commercial building owners will...
Pandemic turns heads toward co-op business model
The co-op has seen a surge in interest during the pandemic. Why it matters: Advocates see the alternative business model of worker ownership as a path out of income inequality, one that returns power to employees and builds community wealth. Those values are becoming a higher priority after COVID-19 pushed conversations about racial inequities and workplace conditions, Margo Dalal, executive director of cooperative business lender Detroit Community Wealth Fund (DCWF), tells Axios. By the numbers: The number of worker cooperatives in the U.S. increased 30% from 2019 to 2021, according to a State of the Sector report. The...
APS and Sunplus Kick Off Strategic Multi-Year Collaboration to Grow the Bovine Colostrum Market in China
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- APS, a PanTheryx digestive and immune health company, and Sunplus, a leading nutrition company in China, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership to develop new bovine colostrum products, conduct clinical research on bovine colostrum, and promote the latest bovine colostrum research achievements. Through the strategic partnership, APS will debut its new Colostrum Basic Protein and Immunoglobulin G formula in Sunplus’s Natrapure CBPS Milk Powder. Financial details were not disclosed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005058/en/ The Natrapure CBPS Milk Powder is formulated using a combination of colostrum basic protein (CBP) and immunoglobulin G (IgG). Both CBP and IgG are active nutrients found in bovine colostrum. The APS24 logo indicates that the Natrapure product uses only PanTheryx APS high-quality 24-hour colostrum. (Photo: Business Wire)
BigCommerce and Snap, Inc. Create Opportunities for Merchants to Reach New Audiences, Drive More Revenue
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced in partnership with Snap, Inc., the launch of Snapchat for BigCommerce. BigCommerce merchants of all sizes in the US can now directly integrate their store as a one-stop shop to sync product catalogs and create immersive Snapchat ad campaigns to broaden customer reach, open new revenue streams and ultimately scale their business to the next level. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005189/en/ Snapchat for BigCommerce (Graphic: Business Wire)
Palantir CEO Alex Karp: "Colorado is a very sane and pleasant place"
Palantir Technologies CEO Alex Karp is dishing about what's kept him in Colorado since relocating one of Silicon Valley's most talked-about tech companies to Denver in 2020.Why it matters: As one of the highest-paid executives in history, Karp's move to the Mile High City solidifies the area as an emerging technology hub and could spur other top tech leaders to follow suit. Driving the news: At a recent conference in Palo Alto, California, Karp praised the Colorado as a prime place to start a company and contrasted it with Silicon Valley, which he criticized for its "woke mob" and anti-patriotism,...
Ooma Adds Advanced Call Flow Capabilities to Ooma Office, Empowering Businesses of All Sizes To Improve Their Customer and Employee Experience
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that it has added advanced call flow capabilities to the Ooma Office business communications service, empowering businesses of all sizes to improve their customer and employee experience. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005491/en/ Ooma today announced new call flow features for its Ooma Office business phone service, including Call Queue Agent Log In/Log Out, which increases the accuracy of the manager’s dashboard in tracking agent availability and productivity. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Exclusive: Greater Boston's most influential companies
A dozen Greater Boston companies made a new list of the world's most influential companies.Driving the news: Moderna, Enel and Bain Capital were among the Boston-area companies that made the first Signal AI 500 Index, joining some of the world's most popular brands like Apple, LG and Toyota.Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Samsung, which are based elsewhere but have offices in Boston or Cambridge, topped the list.Signal AI, a London-based startup, has in-house technology that ranks corporate reputations using financial data, news coverage in 150 languages and other information found online. The startup's rankings also break down a company's score...
LimnoTech Selects Senet’s Radio Access Network (RAN) Platform to Deploy LoRaWAN® Network Across Great Lakes Region
PORTSMOUTH, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Senet, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT) and LimnoTech, an environmental science and engineering firm, today announced a partnership to deploy a public LoRaWAN® network across the Great Lakes region of the United States, providing connectivity across area wetlands, parks, coastlines, rural and urban areas, and open waters. The effort is part of a broader rollout of the Cleveland Water Alliance (CWA) Smart Lake Erie Watershed initiative, a state and federally funded program to increase the region’s ability to monitor and manage area waterways and provide opportunities for area businesses, cities, and universities to accelerate water technology development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005624/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Anyline Launches Industry-First Tire Tread Scanner for Smartphones at SEMA 2022
VIENNA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Anyline, a global leader in mobile data capture and artificial intelligence, today launched an industry-first Tire Tread Scanner that works on any camera-enabled smartphone or mobile device. The software solution, which accurately and reliably measures tire tread depth, is expected to revolutionize the automotive industry. The product will be unveiled at a press conference held at the SEMA Show 2022 in Las Vegas on Nov. 2. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005081/en/ Anyline, a global leader in mobile data capture and artificial intelligence, launched an industry-first Tire Tread Scanner that works on any camera-enabled smartphone or mobile device. The software solution, which accurately and reliably measures tire tread depth, is expected to revolutionize the automotive industry. The product will be unveiled at a press conference held at the SEMA Show 2022 in Las Vegas on Nov. 2. (Photo: Business Wire)
Teledyne FLIR Defense Launches MUVE R430 Drone Payload for Remote Radiation Detection
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), announced today at CBRNE Convergence the launch of its new MUVE™ R430 drone sensor payload used to remotely detect and identify radiation sources and radiological hazards across a wide range of use scenarios. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005154/en/ Teledyne FLIR Defense announced the launch of its new MUVE™ R430 drone sensor payload used to remotely detect and identify radiation sources and radiological hazards across a wide range of use scenarios. The MUVE™ R430 is an advanced radiation detector purpose-designed for unmanned aerial systems (UAS) to detect, locate, measure, map, and identify radioactive sources from above. Using the same field-proven technology as Teledyne FLIR’s acclaimed identiFINDER® series of radionuclide identification devices employed worldwide, the R430 enables users to quickly pinpoint and accurately identify sources of radioactivity from a distance. Ready to deploy in minutes, MUVE R430 is a versatile platform for diverse situations, including wide-area hazmat surveys, emergency response, and environmental monitoring. (Photo: Business Wire)
Tech's painful year 2000 flashback
2022 is looking unhappily like 2000 for the tech industry. The big picture: In both this year and 2000, tech stocks took a tumble in the spring after peaking in the stratosphere. Then six months later, with a recession looming, big companies started cutting payrolls and startups began measuring burn-rate runways.
Twitter co-founder Dorsey holding onto stake in company
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey retained a 2.4% stake in the microblogging site after Elon Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition, according to a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By the numbers: The filing indicates that Dorsey rolled over some 18 million shares when Twitter became private. The...
