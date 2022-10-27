BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), announced today at CBRNE Convergence the launch of its new MUVE™ R430 drone sensor payload used to remotely detect and identify radiation sources and radiological hazards across a wide range of use scenarios. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005154/en/ Teledyne FLIR Defense announced the launch of its new MUVE™ R430 drone sensor payload used to remotely detect and identify radiation sources and radiological hazards across a wide range of use scenarios. The MUVE™ R430 is an advanced radiation detector purpose-designed for unmanned aerial systems (UAS) to detect, locate, measure, map, and identify radioactive sources from above. Using the same field-proven technology as Teledyne FLIR’s acclaimed identiFINDER® series of radionuclide identification devices employed worldwide, the R430 enables users to quickly pinpoint and accurately identify sources of radioactivity from a distance. Ready to deploy in minutes, MUVE R430 is a versatile platform for diverse situations, including wide-area hazmat surveys, emergency response, and environmental monitoring. (Photo: Business Wire)

24 MINUTES AGO