Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

WLOS debuts new, state-of-the-art studio

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Out with the old, and in with the new. After three months of hard work, News 13's state-of-the-art studio debuted on air on Oct. 31, 2022. Construction began at the end of July. Crews had to relocate the live show to a temporary "studio B" as the old set was gutted and the new one installed.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Ecusta Trail hits benchmark in completing 30% design phase

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Planning for the Ecusta Trail in Henderson County hit a big milestone in the month of October. The project is now at the 30% design phase, which is an important benchmark for federal and state funding sources. This includes determinations of the trail width,...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Road in Fairview closed off for hours after crash results in broken power pole

FAIRVIEW, N.C. (WLOS) — A roadway in Fairview was closed off for several hours on Sunday following a dangerous crash. The Fairview Volunteer Fire Department wrote on social media around 12:46 p.m. on Sunday that the area of 200 Old Fort Road was completely shut down after a crash broke a power pole. Officials say power lines and a transformer were suspended over the roadway.
FAIRVIEW, NC
WLOS.com

Overturned tractor trailer causes Monday morning backup on I-26

ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A crash involving a tractor trailer tied up traffic for more than an hour Monday morning. An 18-wheeler could be seen in the median of I-26 at Mile Marker 38.8, between exits 37 and 40. It happened just before 9 a.m., the North Carolina Department...
ARDEN, NC
WLOS.com

Wet leaves on roadways pose risk for drivers; tips to stay safe

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday morning for many in Western North Carolina brought the first rain with a significant amount of leaves on the ground. Wet leaf covered roads are hazardous to drive since the slick leaves prevent tires from making direct contact with the road. According to the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Bryson City, NC

If you're looking for a charming small town to explore in North Carolina, look no further than Bryson City in Swain County. This mountain town is located in the Great Smoky Mountains and is home to some of the best tourist destinations in the state. It was originally founded in...
BRYSON CITY, NC
WLOS.com

Slain longtime educator who 'made a difference' remembered during celebration of life

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — The Sylva community came together to honor the life of a mountain educator Saturday, Oct. 29. On Friday, Oct. 21, News 13 first reported about the murder of 68-year-old Lambert Wilson outside his Cherokee motel. According to Swain County Schools, Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the El Camino Motel he owned.
SYLVA, NC
WLOS.com

1 person shot at Cullowhee apartment complex

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Jackson County authorities are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night at an apartment complex in Cullowhee. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a call came in about 11:40 p.m., reporting a person had been shot. The victim, who was identified, was treated at...
CULLOWHEE, NC
WLOS.com

Pet Pals: Kendra

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Kendra! She's a six-month old kitty up for adoption with FurEver Friends Animal Rescue of Asheville. She's a very affectionate lap cat who loves to cuddle. To celebrate FurEver Friends' 20th anniversary, there will be an event Saturday, Oct. 29, from 4-9 p.m. at...
ASHEVILLE, NC

