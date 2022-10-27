Read full article on original website
BBC
Social housing shortage: Family fear being split up
"All my kids have ever known is here," says Sarah from Anglesey. Sarah and her husband Geraint fear having to split their family of eight up or move as far as Scotland as they struggle to find affordable housing. She said all the council can offer is a hostel, B&B,...
BBC
Wales: People more satisfied with life, ONS survey shows
People are happier and more satisfied with life in Wales compared to the previous year, according to an annual wellbeing survey. Ratings for life satisfaction and happiness went up in Wales in the year ending March 2022, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) survey said. The ONS survey also found...
Number of people sleeping rough in London up 24% in a year
The number of people sleeping rough in London has jumped 24% in the past year, according to an official count, meaning more than 3,600 people slept on the capital’s streets between June and September. More than half were found sleeping rough for the first time by outreach teams –...
BBC
North Ferriby: Humber View Hotel told it must not host asylum seekers
An East Yorkshire village hotel has been told it cannot house asylum seekers after a council secured an interim High Court injunction. On Sunday, East Riding of Yorkshire Council confirmed it had gone to the High Court to stop Humber View Hotel in North Ferriby being used to house those seeking asylum.
‘Very bad taste’: Scottish TikTok viewers angry after US woman buys flat for daughter attending Glasgow university
A woman from the US has divided TikTok users after she revealed she bought her university-age daughter a flat in Glasgow because the market was “affordable”.Janelle Copeland, from California, shared a video detailing her experience of trying to find a place for her daughter to live while studying at university in Scotland.Copeland said she and her husband, Eddie, spent three months trying to find a property their daughter could rent with friends, but the search was unsuccessful.They also found some options outside of Glasgow but didn’t feel comfortable with any of these as they would require their daughter to...
Albanian boat migrants are fast-tracked home in days as officials confirm 11 were flown back in pilot scheme
Albanian small boat migrants have been fast-tracked out of Britain just days after crossing the Channel. The Home Office confirmed 11 Albanians were sent home on a charter plane last week as part of a pilot scheme. When the migrants arrived from northern France earlier this month they were taken...
Disabled woman forced to drag herself to plane toilet told she should ‘wear a nappy’
A wheelchair user who went viral after she had to drag herself to the toilet on a plane has claimed the airline told her she should have worn a nappy.Jennie Berry, who is paralysed from the waist down, went viral last month after she posted a video of her experience with AlbaStar airlines.She had asked to use the toilet on an AlbaStar flight from Newcastle to Palma, Spain, but said she was told there was no aisle chair on board. The resulting TikTok video showed Jennie dragging herself along the aisle floor to the bathroom. Her partner then helped her...
BBC
Ukrainian refugees told to leave hotel next month
One of almost 60 Ukrainian refugees who have been told they have a month to leave a Perthshire hotel says she hopes to be able to stay in the area. Nataliia Parkhomenko has been living in the Killin Hotel since July and expected to be there until February. The refugees...
Woman, 23, who survived 2016 Brussels airport terror attack ‘euthanised’ in Belgium
A woman who survived the 2016 Islamic State terror attack in Brussels airport has chosen to die by being euthanised because of the severe PTSD and depression she suffered after the attack.Shanti Di Corte, 23, had been at Zaventem airport in Belgium for a school trip to Italy with her classmates on 22 March, 2016, when the bomb went off.Together with two other detonations, the Islamic State attack claimed 32 lives that day. Shanti managed to escape without any physical injuries.But the then-17-year-old experienced periods of dark depression and constant panic attacks after that day at the Belgian airport...
BBC
'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic
Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
BBC
India bridge collapse: Death toll rises to 141, many still missing
At least 141 people died when a pedestrian suspension bridge collapsed in India's western state of Gujarat. A local official said most of those who had died were women, children or elderly. The bridge in Morbi had been reopened just a week ago after repairs. There was overcrowding on the...
mailplus.co.uk
How the assisted suicide of a 23-year-old woman with everything to live for has created a national scandal in the... EUTHANASIA CAPITAL OF THE WORLD
WITH her customary efficiency, retired nurse Marie de Laet booked the doctor’s appointment for early Friday morning. Ready on the dot, her blonde bob specially styled by a hairdresser for the occasion, she told the medic: ‘You’re ten minutes late,’ as he rushed in the door. A quarter of an hour later, she was dead exactly as she had wished.
Woman Feels Hopeless; She Chooses A Quiet Death- Children Can Choose To Be Euthanized or To Have A 'Mercy Killing' Too
A woman who narrowly escaped the 2016 ISIS attack by suicide bombers at Brussels airport recently chose to be euthanized. Shanti De Corte was only 17 when the ISIS attack occurred. Since then, the now 23-year-old reportedly suffered from severe depression and PTSD. She stated that after surviving the explosion, she was "left with constant panic attacks and bouts of dark depression from which she never managed to emerge." [i]
Hundreds of skeletons found beneath old Pembrokeshire department store
Archaeologists find remnants of medieval priory under former Ocky White store in Haverfordwest
Aussie dad is among the 10 people killed in horror Ireland service station explosion that left three kids dead
An Australian father is among 10 people, including three children, killed in a massive explosion at an Irish service station. James O'Flaherty, 48, from Sydney, was confirmed as one of those who perished in the blast in County Donegal in Ireland's northwest on Friday. Four men, three women, two teenagers...
ohmymag.co.uk
Rescue's heartbreak as an abandoned puppy was found ‘curled up next to her deceased brother’
This starving female puppy was on the edge of death when she was spotted alone in the woods by a kindhearted member of the public. Sadly, next to her lay her dead brother. The rescued dog is now recovering in one of the SSPCA’s centres. Heartbreaking discovery. The SSPCA...
ohmymag.co.uk
This abandoned dog was found tied to a fence with a heartbreaking note
An abandoned dog named Woody was found tied up outside a house in the West Midlands, England. The woman who came across the pooch was devastated by the cruelty after she saw him wear a shock collar and have no food or water. There was also a note that made it clear this dog was unwanted.
BBC
Manston migrant centre: What are the problems?
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been criticised over the conditions at a migrant processing centre at Manston in Kent. There are thousands of migrants at the camp, which the local Conservative MP Roger Gale says is now "overwhelmed". What is Manston migrant centre?. Manston, a former military base in Kent,...
BBC
South Korea: How the Halloween tragedy unfolded
After more than 150 people died in a deadly crush in Seoul on Saturday night, the BBC looks at how the tragedy unfolded. By early evening on Saturday, thousands of mainly young people had converged in Itaewon in the centre of the South Korean capital, a lively party spot whose warren-like streets and alleys are filled with bars and restaurants.
BBC
Morbi bridge collapse: India police arrest nine after disaster
Police in the Indian state of Gujarat have arrested nine people in connection with the collapse of a pedestrian bridge that killed at least 141 people. Four of those detained are employees of a firm contracted to maintain the bridge in the town of Morbi. Hundreds were on the structure...
