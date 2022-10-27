Read full article on original website
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Macon Traffic Cameras are Catching School Zone Speeders in BunchesKurt DillonMacon, GA
americanmilitarynews.com
Army veteran and former Bibb school teacher finds her niche with a gourmet food truck
When the ABC Catering LLC food truck pulls up, a line tends to quickly form. That’s because this mobile business serves up plates like salmon, shrimp and grits topped with a special sauce, Tuscan chicken lasagna with a homemade Alfredo sauce and garlic buttered steak bites with sauteed shrimp.
13WMAZ 'Give Thanks' campaign: What it is, how to participate
MACON, Ga. — As we approach the holiday season, we feel gratitude for what we have and recognize there are so many without, so we’re asking YOU to join us in our ‘Give Thanks’ campaign by helping the less fortunate in our community every Wednesday throughout November.
'Grand slam for Green': Macon couple gets married at Luther Williams Field
MACON, Ga. — A Macon couple marked a very important event at a historic location in Macon - Luther Williams Field last week. On October 22, Nick and Amanda Green tied the knot at the stadium, holding the first wedding ever at Luther Williams in its entire 93-year history.
'Weird how fear and fun go hand in hand": The science behind being scared
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Halloween is a fun holiday-- but of course there is a spooky side-- full of frights. But have you ever wondered what exactly happens when we get scared?. Dixie Curtis works hard to get that reaction from folks. She plays 'Helga Youngblood the Head Mistress' at Highway 11 Halls of Horror in Jones County.
'Our freedom is not free': Peach County school remembering fallen troops
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — In the halls of Byron Elementary School, you'll find a memorial honoring Georgians who died during the War on Terror era from September 2001 to August 2021. Students, teachers, and parents are making their way through the halls of Byron Elementary to see more than...
Band of farmers cuts ties with groups fighting over market management
MACON, Ga. — A band of farmers is seeking community support for a new producers-only farmers market in downtown Macon, citing a “tiresome and confusing fiasco” at the longstanding Wednesday Mulberry Market in Tattnall Square Park. The announcement by Middle Georgia Grower’s Co-Op, a collective of a...
'We expect you to operate as such': Macon-Bibb to consider alcohol licenses for 2 'vice marts'
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County continues to push back against convenience stores they call "vice marts." Mayor Lester Miller says they're sometimes dangerous, and can attract crime. Tuesday, commissioners will decide whether to discipline another one of the stores, when they consider Reliance Food Mart's alcohol license. Each week...
Fried Green Tomato Festival kicks off in Juliette
JULIETTE, Ga. — Folks from all over headed to Juliette for the Fried Green Tomato Festival on Saturday. After a two year hiatus, the festival is finally back and celebrating the iconic 1991 film of the same name. The town of Juliette was put on the map, and the...
Houston leaders address traffic concerns as county's growth continues
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — More families are moving to Houston County, and with them come more cars and more traffic. Since 2001, Houston County has completed about 60 road projects, but Chairman Tommy Stalnaker says they have more work ahead. Midday traffic in Houston County can require some patience.
mercercluster.com
Six things to do in Macon this Halloween weekend that AREN’T partying
It's no secret that Halloween in college campus culture is alight with partying. While that may be a great way to spend the holiday for some, it's not for everyone! Fear not: Macon offers plenty of fun and spooky alternatives to celebrate. Before heading to the nearest Spirit Halloween and...
wgxa.tv
1800's time capsule artifacts are on display at local Macon museum
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Last month two time capsules over 100 years old were discovered within the grounds of Macon. On Friday the Cannonball House Museum reopened featuring the artifacts within the time capsules. "From 1956 until this year it sat in that cornerstone of that monument", says Cheryl Aultman. Cheryl...
List: Trick or Treat times for Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Halloween is right around the corner, and several places are gearing up for trick-or-treaters!. Many places are following the standard observation of Halloween on October 31, which is Monday night. Here are some specific times we have so far:. Pulaski County. Date: October 31st. Times:. Cities...
Macon's 'Thriller' dance parade to roam the streets this Saturday
MACON, Ga. — This Halloween weekend offers lots of spooks and scares around Central Georgia, including a thrilling performance Saturday night. That's when you can check out the Halloween Street Party and Zombie Parade at Tattnall Square Park. The festivities kick off at 7 p.m. You can bring a...
Georgia National Fairgrounds moving forward with on-site hotel plans
PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fairgrounds is headed into the final phases of bringing its hotel dream to fruition. They've been talking for months about bringing a new hotel to Central Georgia and now they are months away from breaking ground. Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer Maggie...
People in Baldwin and Hancock counties feel 2.2,2.3 earthquakes over weekend
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Baldwin and Hancock Counties reported a pair of small earthquakes over the weekend. The United States Geological Survey says there was a 2.2 quake Saturday night followed by a 2.3 magnitude earthquake at 3:33 a.m. about 9 miles North of Milledgeville on Sunday at about the same spot.
Warner Robins military veteran invites others to join him in therapeutic art show
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Shaun Ripley says he began the process of enlisting in the Army at the age of 17. "In January of 1990, we deployed to Saudi Arabia for Desert Storm and Desert Shield," he recalled. "In August of 2008 to 2009, I deployed to Iraq." He...
Earthquake recorded in middle Georgia
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga — The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake occurred in middle Georgia on Sunday morning. The 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck at around 3:30 a.m near Milledgeville on Sunday. Coordinates posted by the survey show the earthquake’s epicenter was in Hancock County. It’s unclear...
Coca-Cola to nearly triple Macon plant; Old Tybee school building to be repurposed
MACON, Ga. — Fifty new jobs are expected in an $80 million expansion as Coca-Cola Bottling United plans to add 260,000 square feet of wholesale warehouse space to its facility in south Bibb County. The Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission agreed to rezone more than nine acres currently...
'It could help our unit out greatly': Warner Robins Police Department K-9 units hopeful for grant
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department K-9 unit needs top votes to be considered for a grant that would give them more opportunities for their handlers and partners against Crime. Aftermath is doing a voting contest for participating agencies across the United States to earn up...
'It just bring tears to your eyes': Dublin Civitan Club builds ramps for those disabled
DUBLIN, Ga. — The Dublin Civitan Club has worked to help the community for more than 65 years. One way they do that is by hosting the Dublin fair. But of course all the money they raise helps children with special needs and people with disabilities. The Dublin Civitan...
