Warner Robins, GA

13WMAZ

13WMAZ 'Give Thanks' campaign: What it is, how to participate

MACON, Ga. — As we approach the holiday season, we feel gratitude for what we have and recognize there are so many without, so we’re asking YOU to join us in our ‘Give Thanks’ campaign by helping the less fortunate in our community every Wednesday throughout November.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Band of farmers cuts ties with groups fighting over market management

MACON, Ga. — A band of farmers is seeking community support for a new producers-only farmers market in downtown Macon, citing a “tiresome and confusing fiasco” at the longstanding Wednesday Mulberry Market in Tattnall Square Park. The announcement by Middle Georgia Grower’s Co-Op, a collective of a...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Fried Green Tomato Festival kicks off in Juliette

JULIETTE, Ga. — Folks from all over headed to Juliette for the Fried Green Tomato Festival on Saturday. After a two year hiatus, the festival is finally back and celebrating the iconic 1991 film of the same name. The town of Juliette was put on the map, and the...
JULIETTE, GA
mercercluster.com

Six things to do in Macon this Halloween weekend that AREN’T partying

It's no secret that Halloween in college campus culture is alight with partying. While that may be a great way to spend the holiday for some, it's not for everyone! Fear not: Macon offers plenty of fun and spooky alternatives to celebrate. Before heading to the nearest Spirit Halloween and...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

1800's time capsule artifacts are on display at local Macon museum

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Last month two time capsules over 100 years old were discovered within the grounds of Macon. On Friday the Cannonball House Museum reopened featuring the artifacts within the time capsules. "From 1956 until this year it sat in that cornerstone of that monument", says Cheryl Aultman. Cheryl...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

List: Trick or Treat times for Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — Halloween is right around the corner, and several places are gearing up for trick-or-treaters!. Many places are following the standard observation of Halloween on October 31, which is Monday night. Here are some specific times we have so far:. Pulaski County. Date: October 31st. Times:. Cities...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Earthquake recorded in middle Georgia

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga — The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake occurred in middle Georgia on Sunday morning. The 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck at around 3:30 a.m near Milledgeville on Sunday. Coordinates posted by the survey show the earthquake’s epicenter was in Hancock County. It’s unclear...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

