Knox County, OH

Knox Pages

Bellaire shuts off the power on Northmor

Bellaire showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Northmor 54-27 at Bellaire High on October 29 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Bellaire a 14-7 lead over Northmor.
Knox Pages

Walking with an invisible friend on the Heart of Ohio trail

We can’t let Halloween pass without a spooky story sent in by a reader who encountered something a little strange while out walking on the Heart of Ohio Trail. The trail, which runs from Mount Vernon to the southwestern corner of Knox County, follows the bed of what was once the Cleveland, Akron & Columbus railroad. Like many old railways, it has been converted to a paved multi-use trail, beloved by walkers and bicyclists and now forms part of the Ohio to Erie Trail, stretching across the state.
Knox Pages

Larry W. Marshall

Larry W. Marshall, age 73, of Howard, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at his residence. He was born on December 15, 1948, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, to the late George and Evelyn (Derrenberger) Marshall. Larry was a dairy farmer for his whole life. These last few years...
WHIZ

ZPD Investigation in Putnam Tavern Fatal

Zanesville Police are investigating an incident that took place Friday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel would only say that at this time there was a fatality in the park lot of the Putnam Tavern located at 721 Putnam Avenue. He said a driver of a vehicle was located and are in custody.
whbc.com

Massillon Man Killed in Sandusky-Area Crash

SANDUSKY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 63-year-old Massillon man was killed south of Sandusky Monday when his small car was struck by a Mack truck. The state patrol says Craig Griffith did not stop for a stop sign on a side road, and was struck while pulling out onto Route 99.
whbc.com

AccuWeather Winter Prediction: Less Snow, Not as Cold

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They measured 52 inches of snow at the Akron Canton Airport weather station last Winter. That’s just above the average. Look for less this Winter predicts AccuWeather, pointing to another La Nina setting up, also bringing above-normal temperatures but more rainfall.
cityscenecolumbus.com

Couple renovate Grove City house into a multi-generational home

As lifelong Grove City residents, Sarah and Zak O’Day were already part of the city’s history when they moved into a house that had plenty of its own history. The couple recently made the decision to renovate Sarah’s grandparents’ house within the city limits. “It was...
sciotopost.com

Columbus – Great Southern Mall, Ollies Not Affected by Fire

COLUMBUS – A Viral video showed smoke rising from a Columbus South High Ollies last night but, that wasn’t the complete facts. The video showed a large plum of black smoke over the Great Southern Shopping center located on South High just north of 270, but it wasn’t the strip mall that was on fire.
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Police: Gahanna man fractures six-month-old child’s skull

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Gahanna man is in jail Saturday after allegedly hitting and choking a six-month-old child this week, Columbus police said. Court documents show that Ceedric Hollingsworth, 24, is in custody at Franklin County Jail and facing two charges of felonious assault, two charges of aggravated menacing, and one charge of domestic […]
Knox Pages

Reno O. Barber

Reno O. Barber, 89, of Centerburg passed on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Knox Community Hospital in Mount Vernon. In following with Reno’s wish, there will not be any public services. The family will have a private service at a later date. To plant a tree in memory of...
WDTN

Ohio city named one of the hottest, most affordable U.S. housing markets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is receiving national recognition as one of the nation’s hottest housing markets as prices for central Ohio homes decreased for the third straight month, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors.  Columbus Realtor’s Central Ohio Housing Report for September found the average sales price for a home was $331,287, dropping […]
