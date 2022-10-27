Read full article on original website
Knox Pages
Danville lone Knox County team to survive opening round of playoffs
DANVILLE — And then there was one. Danville was the lone Knox County team to survive the opening round of the playoffs over the weekend.
Knox Pages
Bellaire shuts off the power on Northmor
Bellaire showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Northmor 54-27 at Bellaire High on October 29 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Bellaire a 14-7 lead over Northmor.
Knox Pages
Walking with an invisible friend on the Heart of Ohio trail
We can’t let Halloween pass without a spooky story sent in by a reader who encountered something a little strange while out walking on the Heart of Ohio Trail. The trail, which runs from Mount Vernon to the southwestern corner of Knox County, follows the bed of what was once the Cleveland, Akron & Columbus railroad. Like many old railways, it has been converted to a paved multi-use trail, beloved by walkers and bicyclists and now forms part of the Ohio to Erie Trail, stretching across the state.
Knox Pages
Danville Elementary School unveils Principal's List & Honor Roll
DANVILLE -- The following students earned academic honors from the Danville Elementary School.
Knox Pages
Knox County Sheriff's Report Oct. 28-31
MOUNT VERNON -- Knox County Sheriff's deputies filed the following reports from their respective shifts.
Ohio State football handed brutal Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury news ahead of matchup vs. Penn State
Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s injury woes have been a dark stain on what has otherwise been a good season for the Ohio State football team. After suffering an injury in Week 1, the star wide receiver has missed significant time. It seemed like he was on track to return after being cleared to play last week against Iowa.
Knox Pages
Larry W. Marshall
Larry W. Marshall, age 73, of Howard, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at his residence. He was born on December 15, 1948, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, to the late George and Evelyn (Derrenberger) Marshall. Larry was a dairy farmer for his whole life. These last few years...
Fans Furious With James Franklin Over 4th Down Play Call
Penn State was moving the chains with ease on its opening drive of the second half against Ohio State. However, the offense was unable to build its lead. On fourth down from Ohio State's 19-yard line, Penn State decided to hand the ball to Nick Singleton with two lead blockers out in front of him.
WHIZ
ZPD Investigation in Putnam Tavern Fatal
Zanesville Police are investigating an incident that took place Friday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel would only say that at this time there was a fatality in the park lot of the Putnam Tavern located at 721 Putnam Avenue. He said a driver of a vehicle was located and are in custody.
Urban Meyer Reacts To Ohio State's Big Win Over Penn State
It wasn't easy, but Ohio State wore out Penn State in the fourth quarter to improve its record to 8-0. Ohio State was trailing 21-16 in the fourth quarter. However, Penn State's lead didn't last very long. The Buckeyes managed to score 28 points in the final 15 minutes of...
Students charged after Ohio football brawl
At least six students now face rioting charges after a high school football game ended with a large fight and police deploying pepper spray.
whbc.com
Massillon Man Killed in Sandusky-Area Crash
SANDUSKY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 63-year-old Massillon man was killed south of Sandusky Monday when his small car was struck by a Mack truck. The state patrol says Craig Griffith did not stop for a stop sign on a side road, and was struck while pulling out onto Route 99.
whbc.com
AccuWeather Winter Prediction: Less Snow, Not as Cold
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They measured 52 inches of snow at the Akron Canton Airport weather station last Winter. That’s just above the average. Look for less this Winter predicts AccuWeather, pointing to another La Nina setting up, also bringing above-normal temperatures but more rainfall.
cityscenecolumbus.com
Couple renovate Grove City house into a multi-generational home
As lifelong Grove City residents, Sarah and Zak O’Day were already part of the city’s history when they moved into a house that had plenty of its own history. The couple recently made the decision to renovate Sarah’s grandparents’ house within the city limits. “It was...
Man injured after four people shot at near northeast Columbus gas station
LATEST: On Monday morning, Columbus police announced that 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky died Sunday afternoon after the shooting. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting overnight Sunday at a gas station in northeast Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police say that at 3:50 a.m., four men between the ages […]
sciotopost.com
Columbus – Great Southern Mall, Ollies Not Affected by Fire
COLUMBUS – A Viral video showed smoke rising from a Columbus South High Ollies last night but, that wasn’t the complete facts. The video showed a large plum of black smoke over the Great Southern Shopping center located on South High just north of 270, but it wasn’t the strip mall that was on fire.
Columbus Police: Gahanna man fractures six-month-old child’s skull
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Gahanna man is in jail Saturday after allegedly hitting and choking a six-month-old child this week, Columbus police said. Court documents show that Ceedric Hollingsworth, 24, is in custody at Franklin County Jail and facing two charges of felonious assault, two charges of aggravated menacing, and one charge of domestic […]
Knox Pages
Reno O. Barber
Reno O. Barber, 89, of Centerburg passed on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Knox Community Hospital in Mount Vernon. In following with Reno’s wish, there will not be any public services. The family will have a private service at a later date. To plant a tree in memory of...
Ohio city named one of the hottest, most affordable U.S. housing markets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is receiving national recognition as one of the nation’s hottest housing markets as prices for central Ohio homes decreased for the third straight month, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors. Columbus Realtor’s Central Ohio Housing Report for September found the average sales price for a home was $331,287, dropping […]
What are your favorite local/independent grocery and food stores in Akron?
My favorite on my block closed sadly. I would love to branch out and see what else Akron has. There are some small ones that are much more worthy of shopping than the large chains. Any recommendations?
