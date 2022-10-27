Read full article on original website
Midland resident offers help toward Andrews family
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Last week, we covered a story on a family that lost their home after a fire in Andrews. Now, a Midland resident, wants to help this family get back on their feet by donating home essentials. Midland resident, Jose Rivera, says he always loves to help whenever...
Odessa neighbors concerned about rooftop runners
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Odessa’s Lakeside Drive, neighbors say kids are getting up on the roofs and running from house to house. Many are worried that someone could get seriously hurt or worse. “My biggest concern is the safety of these kids. Kids are going to be kids and do these kind of things, […]
MPD searching for vandalism suspect
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of vandalizing a vehicle. According to a Facebook post, the suspect pictured below has been accused of pouring paint on a vehicle that was parked at Wash ‘Em Up Laundry, located at 2101 N Midland Drive. […]
Kermit woman killed in Odessa crash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Kermit woman killed earlier this week in an auto versus pedestrian crash has been identified as Pilar Moon. According to the Odessa Police Department, just after 1:00 a.m. on October 27, officers, along with Odessa Fire Rescue, responded to the scene of a pedestrian crash in the eastbound lanes of the […]
Affidavit: Mom leaves child, 4, home alone while in ER with contractions
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland mom was arrested on a warrant this week following an investigation that began in September when her four-year-old daughter was allegedly left home alone and found walking outside by neighbors. Jelicia Cody, 27, has been charged with Abandoning/Endangering a Child. According to an affidavit, around 12:59 a.m. on September 14, […]
Midland boys become Sheriff's Deputies for a day
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Department got their ranks bolstered for a day with two new deputies Maverick and Mason Stokes. The unusual thing about these people are... they're six and three years old respectively. At the Horseshoe today, the boys got the chance to become honorary...
Search for 19-year-old Caitlin Denison continues in Midland
MIDLAND, TX. (KPEJ/KMID) – The search for a missing 19-year-old is now entering its fifth year. Caitlin Denison was 19-years-old at the time of her disappearance and hasn’t been heard from since she arrived in Midland after boarding a plane from Nevada. “We didn’t have any idea that she was planning on leaving, nothing, and […]
Teens arrested after property found tagged with ‘explicit’ graffiti
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two teens were arrested Wednesday after investigators said they allegedly spray-painted explicit words on a truck and garage door. Jackson Warnick, 17, and Samuel Simmons, 17, have been charged with Criminal Mischief, a state jail felony. Court documents showed that on October 26, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the […]
29-Year-Old Chelsea Kell Sanchez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Crane County (Crane County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Crane County on Saturday. The crash happened on FM 1053 about 16 miles west of Crane at around 7 a.m.
Woman accused of injuring ex with hammer amid argument
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A woman was arrested earlier this week after investigators said she allegedly struck the father of her children multiple times with a hammer; the assault reportedly caused the victim to fall to the ground while he was holding their 11-month-old baby and a three-year-old toddler. Amida Mimosse, 25, has been charged with […]
Midland couple has been scaring kids every Halloween for 29 years, they're headlined by a 7-foot-tall clown
MIDLAND, Texas — "Halloween is just a holiday for the kids to get candy and enjoy themselves," homeowner Brian Ridgell said. On one day every October, children get to dress up and go door to door trick or treating. But what about the adults? What do they do for...
Man charged with murder after mom found dead in Monahans
MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Monahans Police Department said it has arrested a suspect after a woman was found dead behind a hotel Thursday evening. Randall James Smith has been charged with Murder. According to MPD, around 6:30 p.m. on October 27, officers responded to the 800 block of NW Interstate 20 Service Road after a […]
Now Open! Craziest Exit Off Loop 250 Gets New Off-Ramp In Midland!
Earlier this week, Midland opened up 2 new On-Ramps! Well, now there is a new OFF-RAMP that is open to making traffic better, we hope! The exit to Highway 191 towards H-E-B in Midland off Loop 250 has always been a headache. Will this help? Sure hope so!. • HEADING...
ECISD Student arrested after fight with bus driver
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to ECISD, an 8th-grade boy assigned to the Alternative Center was arrested Thursday after making a threat on his bus. The student got into an argument with the bus driver and said he would bring a gun tomorrow and shoot up the school. The student...
Man charged with mother’s murder in Monahans
MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - According to Monahans Police, a woman was found dead in Monahans Thursday night. On Thursday, Oct.27, 2022 at around 6:36 p.m. Monahans Police were called to the 800 block of NW I20 Service Road behind the Hampton Inn. The body of Karon Lynn Smith had been...
Hit-and-run in Hobbs kills 19-year-old
Hobbs police are searching for answers in a hit-and-run.
Monahans Police Officers arrest suspect involving in a Murder incident
MONAHANS, Texas — Monahans Police Officers arrested a suspect for the Murder of Karon Lynn Smith on October 27. The suspect was her son, Randall James Smith, and he was detained by MPD officers at the Bennigans Restaurant located at 603 NW 120 Service Road. Karon Lynn Smith was...
New Lucchese Store In Midland Invites Everyone To Their Grand Opening Party Tonight
The official grand opening party is today October 28th with a free performance by Texas Music artist Carson Jeffery, complimentary drinks from Lone River Ranch Water, and bites from MMC Half Acre. The party begins at 6 and everyone is welcome. The iconic Western wear brand quietly opened its doors...
Victim identified in Hobbs fatal hit-and-run, police say
HOBBS, N.M.— The Hobbs Police Department identified the victim killed in a hit-and-run on Friday according to a press release. The victim was identified as Delilah Ybarra, 19, of Hobbs. The press release said HPD is looking for a black Nissan Rouge with “heavy front end damage.”. It...
Caught on Camera - Left Without Paying
Crime fighters, do you recognize this man? The theft suspect was observed stealing over $600 in merchandise from the H-E-B located at 2501 W. University. He threw the stolen goods into the back of a red Ram 1500 truck before taking off. If you have any information, please contact Detective...
