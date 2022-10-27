Clete Blakeman has been an NFL official for nearly 15 years, but the veteran did not have the easiest time making one particular announcement on Sunday. Blakeman got a bit tongue-tied while announcing a delay of game penalty during the Pittsburgh Steelers-Philadelphia Eagles game. That is probably because it was a rare delay of game on the defense. As Blakeman described it, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was guilty of “making a move that’s not necessary and unlike football.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO