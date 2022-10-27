ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Saints ride Kamara's 3 TDs, defense to 24-0 win over Raiders

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Alvin Kamara scored his first three touchdowns of the season, and the New Orleans Saints shut out the Las Vegas Raiders 24-0 on Sunday. Kamara converted short receptions into touchdowns of 36 and 16 yards. He also rushed for a 3-yard score. Andy Dalton justified...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Seahawks Announce DK Metcalf's Status For Game vs. Giants

The Seattle Seahawks have officially announced the injury status of star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. Metcalf is currently questionable to play against the New York Giants with a knee injury. Fellow star receiver Tyler Lockett is also questionable for the game as he's been dealing with a rib and a hamstring injury.
SEATTLE, WA
Athlon Sports

Broncos Announce Russell Wilson's Week 8 Status

After watching the Denver Broncos' Week Seven loss to the New York Jets from the sideline, quarterback Russell Wilson is going to be back on the field Sunday. Broncos' head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced that Wilson will start when his team faces the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Wilson missed ...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Referee Clete Blakeman struggled making delay of game announcement

Clete Blakeman has been an NFL official for nearly 15 years, but the veteran did not have the easiest time making one particular announcement on Sunday. Blakeman got a bit tongue-tied while announcing a delay of game penalty during the Pittsburgh Steelers-Philadelphia Eagles game. That is probably because it was a rare delay of game on the defense. As Blakeman described it, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was guilty of “making a move that’s not necessary and unlike football.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Pickett orders Steelers to 'study more' after loss to Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles coach Nick Sirianni knows Steelers fans often take over an opposing stadium and offer a slice of Pittsburgh with thousands of waves of their Terrible Towels. Sirianni scanned the Linc and spotted few of the ubiquitous rally towels. He gave credit to Eagles fans who...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Heinicke leads late rally as Washington beats Colts 17-16

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Taylor Heinicke scored on a 1-yard plunge with 22 seconds left Sunday, capping an 89-yard drive in the final 2 1/2 minutes and sending the Washington Commanders to a 17-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Indy native Terry McLaurin set up the decisive score by wrestling...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Micah Parsons returns fumble recovery for first career touchdown

Micah Parsons continued his Defensive Player of the Year campaign with another memorable moment in the Dallas Cowboys' win over the Chicago Bears. Parsons recovered a third-quarter fumble after Leighton Vander Esch stripped the ball from Bears running back David Montgomery, then, after realizing that quarterback Justin Fields jumped over him — and never touched him — ran the ball all the way back to the end zone.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

2022 World Series odds: Super 6 picks, best bets for Phillies-Astros Game 2

Class, the time has come for your final exam: the World Series. Nothing gets better than this. Hopefully, you've studied hard this season, learned new tools, and made a few extra bucks in the process. Remember to keep your eyes on your own papers for this last stretch because we’re going to go over Game 2, overall series thoughts and some Super 6 fun.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Saints, Browns headline Cowherd's Week 8 'Blazin' 5'

With Week 8 of the NFL season resuming Sunday, Colin Cowherd revealed his "Blazin' 5" predictions on Friday's edition of "The Herd." Here are Cowherd's top picks, accompanied by odds and win totals as presented by FOX Bet. Arizona Cardinals (+3.5) at Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. ET, FOX. Cowherd's pick,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy