WIBW
Topeka South Rotary holds 10th annual pumpkin run
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 10th annual Topeka South Rotary Pumpkin 5k run and walk took place Saturday, Oct. 29th, at Lake Shawnee. Community members came out to raise funds dedicated to helping eradicate polio. WIBW Sales Rep., Jim Ramos was one among many out in support. Participants were also...
WIBW
First responders fill the buckets of trick or treaters Downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -More than a dozen fire responder organizations including Topeka Police, Kansas Highway Patrol, and Topeka Fire Department came together to fill the buckets of trick or treaters. “In the times we are right now, we don’t know what dangers are out there in the community, so this...
WIBW
SNCO P+R debates what to do with the Gage Park mini train
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Parks and Rec. department is currently brainstorming the new home of the Gage Park mini train. During Monday’s meeting, Shawnee Co. Commissioners wanted to know what the next steps are for the retired mini train. S P+R director Tim Laurent said that the department wants to keep the gage park train, but now the question is what to do with it.
WIBW
Special Olympics Kansas hosts 5k at Hummer Sports Park to promote social inclusion
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Special Olympics Kansas hosted a 5k run and walk for inclusion in Topeka on Saturday. The “Choose to Include” 5k event took place Saturday morning at Hummer Sports Park. Special Olympics Kansas partnered with Topeka Public Schools to help raise awareness towards the importance...
WIBW
Salute Our Heroes: Kindergarten teacher awarded for innovative approach
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An elementary school teacher is being recognized for her impact on students in the Seaman school district. Haley Slusser is a kindergarten teacher at West Indianola Elementary School. “It is heartwarming to see everything she does with the kids and just to see her passion come...
WIBW
Riley Co. Law Board names Vermont man new RCPD director
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A police chief in Vermont is coming to Kansas. The Riley Co. Law Board acted Monday afternoon to name Brian Peete the new director for the Riley Co. Police Dept. Peete is currently police chief in Montpelier, Vermont. Peete was chosen from 15 applicants overall. From...
WIBW
Topeka community says goodbye to historic Gage Park mini-train
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -After a historic 55 years, Topeka community members embark on their last ride on the mini-train. Dozens gathered this weekend to take apart in the last day of the Gage Park mini-train. The line stretched around the ticket office as many kids and families awaited their express ride. Shane McCoy, mini-train engineer, said this weekend is bittersweet for many.
WIBW
Band raises funds to recoup equipment lost in I-70 crash causing power outage
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local band is raising funds to buy new equipment after an accident in Topeka left part of the city without power and the band out thousands of dollars worth of equipment. Jared Powers, a Junction City resident and member of the band Jay Hill Road,...
KAKE TV
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
WIBW
Flint Hills Discovery Center receives grant to help fund new exhibit
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Discovery Center has received a Tourism Attraction Sub-Grants for Kansas award for $200,000 to help build a new immersive virtual Flint Hills exhibit. This funding will be matched by the Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation to fund a new immersive virtual Flint Hills...
WIBW
Crash sends children to hospital after none found to be properly restrained
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A crash near Kansas City sent four children to the hospital after none of them were found to be properly restrained in the vehicle they had been in. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, emergency...
Gruesome, frightening tales from the Capitol Building
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Statehouse, also known as the “Peoples House,” is home to two of the creepiest stories in the state. Warning, the story is also a gruesome tale. The Statehouse was built in the early 1900s and harbors two frightening tales, one including a worker who was fastening plates on the building’s […]
WIBW
Highland Park High School hosts Fall Festival
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park High School held their 2nd annual Fall Festival on their campus. The festival included food trucks, music and a trunk-or-treat. There also were family-fun activities such as temporary tattoos, chalk drawing, a photobooth, four-square and pumpkin tic-tac-toe. “I really enjoy having the kids come...
WIBW
Washburn Rural Volleyball wins 6A State Championship
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Rural volleyball team has been on a mission all season: to avenge their loss in the 2021 state finals. They did just that on Saturday in Salina. The Junior Blues took down Blue Valley in straight sets 25-21, 26-24 to claim the 6A State...
WIBW
Emporia State’s Brungardt named Special Teams Athlete of the Week
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State punter Ross Brungardt has been named the MIAA Special Teams Athlete of the Week for his performance in the Hornets’ 42-13 win over Fort Hays State on Saturday. The Lawrence native punted six times, averaging 40.8 yards per punt. His efforts gave the...
WIBW
Two sent to hospital after pair of fights in Manhattan’s Aggieville
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were sent to the hospital over the weekend after a pair of fights broke out in Aggieville. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, officers observed an unconscious man in the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville in front of Tubby’s Bar.
The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it.
Lawrence, a vivid blue dot in the sea of red that is Kansas, could soon be represented in the U.S. House of Representatives by a Republican who opposes abortion rights and voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. If the Democrat in the race wins, he would have to drive more than five hours from […] The post The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Woman taken to hospital following car-deer collision Sunday evening on I-70 in Wyandotte County
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was transported to an area hospital following a car-deer collision Sunday evening on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County, authorities said. The collision was reported at 6:15 p.m. Sunday on eastbound Interstate 70, just west of N. 65th Street. According to the Kansas Highway...
WIBW
New coaching staff paves the way for local athletes to play for KU Baseball
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - When Dan Fitzgerald took over the Kansas baseball program in June, he built up his roster from the transfer portal. That’s paved the way for a lot of local talent to enter the program. “Growing up I always wanted to be a Kansas Jayhawk,” said...
WIBW
New Director Appointed to RCPD
Shawnee Co. DA says recent case should alert parents to kids' cell phone apps. Shawnee Co. DA Mike Kagay recently filed charges against a man accused of luring a young girl via the web and a social media app, then meeting in person.
