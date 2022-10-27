ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Topeka South Rotary holds 10th annual pumpkin run

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 10th annual Topeka South Rotary Pumpkin 5k run and walk took place Saturday, Oct. 29th, at Lake Shawnee. Community members came out to raise funds dedicated to helping eradicate polio. WIBW Sales Rep., Jim Ramos was one among many out in support. Participants were also...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

First responders fill the buckets of trick or treaters Downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -More than a dozen fire responder organizations including Topeka Police, Kansas Highway Patrol, and Topeka Fire Department came together to fill the buckets of trick or treaters. “In the times we are right now, we don’t know what dangers are out there in the community, so this...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

SNCO P+R debates what to do with the Gage Park mini train

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Parks and Rec. department is currently brainstorming the new home of the Gage Park mini train. During Monday’s meeting, Shawnee Co. Commissioners wanted to know what the next steps are for the retired mini train. S P+R director Tim Laurent said that the department wants to keep the gage park train, but now the question is what to do with it.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Salute Our Heroes: Kindergarten teacher awarded for innovative approach

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An elementary school teacher is being recognized for her impact on students in the Seaman school district. Haley Slusser is a kindergarten teacher at West Indianola Elementary School. “It is heartwarming to see everything she does with the kids and just to see her passion come...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Riley Co. Law Board names Vermont man new RCPD director

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A police chief in Vermont is coming to Kansas. The Riley Co. Law Board acted Monday afternoon to name Brian Peete the new director for the Riley Co. Police Dept. Peete is currently police chief in Montpelier, Vermont. Peete was chosen from 15 applicants overall. From...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka community says goodbye to historic Gage Park mini-train

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -After a historic 55 years, Topeka community members embark on their last ride on the mini-train. Dozens gathered this weekend to take apart in the last day of the Gage Park mini-train. The line stretched around the ticket office as many kids and families awaited their express ride. Shane McCoy, mini-train engineer, said this weekend is bittersweet for many.
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Flint Hills Discovery Center receives grant to help fund new exhibit

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Discovery Center has received a Tourism Attraction Sub-Grants for Kansas award for $200,000 to help build a new immersive virtual Flint Hills exhibit. This funding will be matched by the Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation to fund a new immersive virtual Flint Hills...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Gruesome, frightening tales from the Capitol Building

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Statehouse, also known as the “Peoples House,” is home to two of the creepiest stories in the state. Warning, the story is also a gruesome tale. The Statehouse was built in the early 1900s and harbors two frightening tales, one including a worker who was fastening plates on the building’s […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Highland Park High School hosts Fall Festival

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park High School held their 2nd annual Fall Festival on their campus. The festival included food trucks, music and a trunk-or-treat. There also were family-fun activities such as temporary tattoos, chalk drawing, a photobooth, four-square and pumpkin tic-tac-toe. “I really enjoy having the kids come...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Washburn Rural Volleyball wins 6A State Championship

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Rural volleyball team has been on a mission all season: to avenge their loss in the 2021 state finals. They did just that on Saturday in Salina. The Junior Blues took down Blue Valley in straight sets 25-21, 26-24 to claim the 6A State...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Emporia State’s Brungardt named Special Teams Athlete of the Week

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State punter Ross Brungardt has been named the MIAA Special Teams Athlete of the Week for his performance in the Hornets’ 42-13 win over Fort Hays State on Saturday. The Lawrence native punted six times, averaging 40.8 yards per punt. His efforts gave the...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Two sent to hospital after pair of fights in Manhattan’s Aggieville

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were sent to the hospital over the weekend after a pair of fights broke out in Aggieville. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, officers observed an unconscious man in the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville in front of Tubby’s Bar.
MANHATTAN, KS
Kansas Reflector

The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it.

Lawrence, a vivid blue dot in the sea of red that is Kansas, could soon be represented in the U.S. House of Representatives by a Republican who opposes abortion rights and voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. If the Democrat in the race wins, he would have to drive more than five hours from […] The post The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

New Director Appointed to RCPD

Shawnee Co. DA says recent case should alert parents to kids' cell phone apps. Shawnee Co. DA Mike Kagay recently filed charges against a man accused of luring a young girl via the web and a social media app, then meeting in person.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy