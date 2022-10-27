ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville County, SC

South Carolina woman who lost both arms after dog attack arrested on drug charges

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Et7N1_0ipGlikX00

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina woman whose arms were amputated after she was attacked by three dogs earlier this year is accused of drug trafficking, authorities said.

Kyleen Waltman, 39, of Honea Path, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine over 10 grams and less than 28 grams., The State newspaper of Columbia reported. Waltman was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for a routine traffic stop in Abbeville County on Tuesday, according to the newspaper.

According to Abbeville County Capt. Matthew Graham, Waltman was sitting in the front passenger seat. Because the driver of the vehicle was not arrested, Graham declined to name her, The State reported.

Graham said during a search of the vehicle, a purse belonging to Waltman was found on the floorboard, It contained 8.3 grams of meth, WYFF-TV reported. Waltman also admitted she had two bags of the narcotic in her pocket, according to The State.

Those bags held approximately 5.9 grams of meth, while the other had 1.3 grams, Graham said.

Another passenger in the vehicle, Jeffrey Wayne Bond, was arrested after allegedly telling deputies that he had meth in his pocket, WYFF reported.

Bond was charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, 2nd offense, according to WSPA-TV.

In March, Waltman had both of her arms amputated after she was attacked by three dogs.

Waltman’s sister, Shenna Green, told WYFF that a man found the mother of three and new grandmother in a ditch. She was still being attacked, so the man fired a gun into the air to scatter the dogs.

Green confirmed to the television station that the animals lived in the area, and there was a “Beware of Dogs” sign on the property where Waltman was attacked.

According to a GoFundMe page, Waltman suffered critical injuries. In addition to the amputations, she had skin grafts and had her colon removed.

Amy Wynne, Waltman’s sister, said that Waltman had surgery on Sept. 22 and that her insurance was not going to cover that cost.

The GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $310,000.

Waltman appeared before a bond judge on Wednesday and was released on her own recognizance, WYFF reported.

If convicted of the charge, Waltman will face a minimum of three years in prison and a maximum of 10 and will have to pay a $25,000 fee, WSPA reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
WBTW News13

1 dead in shooting at South Carolina apartment complex

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — One person has died this weekend in a shooting at an apartment complex in Mauldin. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they responded to Lions Gate Apartments on the 200 block of Old Mill Road in reference to the shooting. Upon arrival, investigators located a man with at least one […]
MAULDIN, SC
WSPA 7News

2 arrested following chase in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested following a chase in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies initiated a traffic stop on a car for reckless driving on Highway 243. There were two people in the vehicle according to deputies. While in pursuit, deputies were able to arrest the passenger […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from overnight shooting in Mauldin

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Saturday morning in Mauldin. Officers said they responded to Lions Gate Apartments along Old Mill Road after someone reported gun shots. When Officers arrived, they found a man who’d been shot at least once lying in the breezeway of the apartment building.
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating reported shooting in Jonesville

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are responding to a reported shooting in Jonesville. Union County dispatch said deputies responded to Church Street at around 1:50 p.m. According to Union County dispatch, details about the situation are limited as deputies try to...
JONESVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Authorities arrest South Carolina woman ‘viciously’ attacked by dogs in March; charges unclear

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate woman who was “viciously” attacked by dogs earlier this year has been arrested. According to the Abbeville County Detention Center, Kyleen Waltman, 38, was booked on pending charges. She is expected to have a bond hearing on Wednesday. Woman loses both arms following “vicious dog attack” in Abbeville Co. 7NEWS […]
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead, 1 injured after ATV overturns in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died and another was injured during an ATV crash on Friday night. Officials said crews responded to the scene at around 11:00 p.m. last night. According to the Coroner’s Office, it appears that the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Motorcyclist dies after crashing head-on into car in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash in Greenville County that killed a motorcyclist on Saturday morning. Troopers said the crash happened at around 2:20 a.m. along Highway 124. According to troopers, the motorcyclist was traveling along Highway 124 when they...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Coroner investigates inmate death in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after an inmate died Friday afternoon at a hospital in Spartanburg. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office responded to Spartanburg Regional Medical in reference to the death. The coroner pronounced 48-year-old John Edward Miller, of Spartanburg, dead around 2:25 p.m. Miller was being held at the Spartanburg County […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
accesswdun.com

Raids in Hart, Franklin counties lead to numerous gang arrests

Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland said six simultaneous search warrants executed Thursday in Hart and Franklin counties led to 11 arrests, including two for conspiracy to commit murder. Cleveland said the search warrants were the culmination of an ongoing drug, gang, and violent activity investigation. “Right now, we can't say...
HART COUNTY, GA
country1037fm.com

An Inmate in South Carolina Used Toilet Paper To Escape From Jail

Authorities in Cherokee County, South Carolina are looking for an escaped inmate who used toilet paper to get away. His name is Joshua Shoemaker and he recently escaped from lockup in the South Carolina jail using the flimsiest of substances. He reportedly stuffed the toilet paper into a door jam....
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police searching for missing teen last seen in Simpsonville

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mauldin Police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen in Simpsonville. Police said 15-year-old Hunter Edge was last seen on October 19. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call police at 864-289-8900 or call 1-800-THE-LOST.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
100K+
Followers
136K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy