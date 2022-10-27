Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Omaha World Herald. October 27, 2022. Editorial: Photo ID initiative adds unnecessary burden for some Nebraska voters. Voting is a right, and no unnecessary speedbumps should be placed in the path of Nebraskans who want to exercise that right. That’s why Initiative 432, a proposed constitutional amendment to require voters...
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: nine, twenty-one; White Balls: fourteen, twenty-four) (twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty-four; Lucky Ball: seven) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 87,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 10, Day: 17, Year: 83. (Month: ten; Day: seventeen; Year: eighty-three) People are also reading…. Pick 3.
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: three; Day: twenty; Year: ninety-four) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments / 0