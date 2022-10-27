ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Crunch October Recap: Don’t write Barre-Boulet off just yet

It has been a rough start for the Syracuse Crunch, but Alex Barre-Boulet has been a bright spot in the early going. The expectation was for the forward group to be a step down from last season after losing a wealth of experience in the likes of Remi Elie, Charles Hudon and Otto Somppi, but it is hard not to be a little disappointed with the 1-3-3 record the team has gotten off to this season.
SYRACUSE, NY
