It has been a rough start for the Syracuse Crunch, but Alex Barre-Boulet has been a bright spot in the early going. The expectation was for the forward group to be a step down from last season after losing a wealth of experience in the likes of Remi Elie, Charles Hudon and Otto Somppi, but it is hard not to be a little disappointed with the 1-3-3 record the team has gotten off to this season.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO