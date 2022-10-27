Read full article on original website
Health officials issue rabies alert for part of Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Orange County announced on Monday that it issued a rabies alert for the 32808 ZIP code in Orange County. The alert is for 60 days and is in response to a cat that tested positive on Oct. 28, according to a press release issued by the health agency.
Flu and Strep Throat cases on the rise in Northwest Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Health experts in Northwest Florida say flu season started early this year, with cases rising and patients’ symptoms becoming more severe. Because of these trends, experts at Community Health Northwest Florida recommend getting your flu shot as early as possible. “It can take up to two to three weeks to […]
Most of Central Florida dries out heading into Halloween
ORLANDO, Fla. – As expected, there were a few downpours Saturday, but most of Central Florida was dry. Rain chances go down even further Sunday with only small rain chances possible along the coast. Highs Sunday climb into the mid-to-upper 80s. [TRENDING: ‘I thought it was a two-by-four:’ Worker...
Trick or treat? Highs soar into upper 80s on Halloween
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing minimal rain chances in Central Florida on Halloween. A few coastal showers will roll in Monday morning, with a 20% coverage of rain. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s for the next three days. Expect a high temperature of 87 in...
RSV vaccine trials underway in Central Florida amid nationwide surge among children
ORLANDO, Fla. — So far, Florida has not seen a surge in respiratory syncytial virus among young children. The virus RSV is landing kids under five in the hospital around the country. And now, local vaccine trials are underway to develop an RSV vaccine for the first time. “I'm...
What Time Does Trick Or Treating Start In Florida?
KISSIMMEE, Florida – Over the years, the time to start trick or treating for Halloween was moved earlier and earlier. If you grew up from the 1960s through the 1980s, you might remember that trick or treating did not start until it gets dark on Halloween. But child safety...
Florida residents brace for end of gas tax holiday
Prices at the pump are set to go back up Tuesday as the month-long gas tax holiday comes to an end. For the month of October, Florida's 25.3-cent gas tax was suspended. Some drivers in Palm Beach County told WPTV the gas tax holiday has eased the pinch on their wallets, especially with inflation hitting nearly everything else in their lives.
Pediatric hospitals see spike in respiratory illnesses among young children
ORLANDO, Fla. — More and more kids in the U.S. are being hospitalized with respiratory illnesses. Health officials say it is happening coast to coast. Pediatric hospital beds in nine states and Washington, D.C. are above 80% capacity, with another five states above 90%. Children are in there for...
The Happiest Cities in Florida
Florida is a happy place. The weather is so nice that the state has become synonymous with sunshine. Lately, everyone and their step-cousin want to move down south. And nobody is surprised. Floridians and newcomers have plenty of things to do to keep themselves active. The lifestyle, culture, and weather definitely play a big part in your everyday happiness.
Florida takes next step to ban gender-affirming treatments for kids
The rulemaking is the latest step taken by the DeSantis administration to tighten regulatory controls over gender-affirming care.
Tropics Watch: A tropical depression is likely to form in the Caribbean
ORLANDO, Fla. – There are two disturbances in the Atlantic as the hurricane season nears its final month. A disturbance in the Caribbean has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next couple of days. The disturbance remains broad and continues to produced disorganized showers and thunderstorms as it moves west-northwestward. Hurricane Hunters are expected to investigate the disturbance later Sunday.
38% of Florida transplants surveyed regret moving after Hurricane Ian: study
Hurricane Ian and its devastating effects were felt a little over a month ago, barreling in to Florida as a Category 4 storm.
75-pound boa constrictor caught in Florida neighborhood
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Friday was National First Responders Day, a day to honor law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics and all public safety officials. And thank goodness for first responders, especially in situations like this. A massive, 10-foot-long boa constrictor was found and captured Friday in a St....
‘Slow but steady:’ Central Florida counties anticipate more early voters in week before general election
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Ahead of the general election, Orange County supervisor of elections Bill Cowles is making sure he and his workers are all set, but he is also keeping in mind early voting numbers and the turnout. “When we look back at 2018 for the first seven...
Florida's Most Dangerous Cities
Florida has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Miami, Florida, downtown skyline at night.Image by Jorge Molina from Pixabay. This article discusses the most dangerous cities in Florida, why these cities are hazardous, and how to improve them. Our research utilizes, among other resources, the annual FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Statistics. The UCR divides the data into Violent Crime and Property Crime categories, subdividing it into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft.
Ask Trooper Steve: What are some good Halloween safety tips?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, “What are some good Halloween safety tips?”. 1. DO NOT WALK...
Disgust, horror greet ‘vile’ displays showing up in North and South Florida
Antisemitic messages stir condemnation from both sides of the aisle. From North Florida to South Florida, antisemitic messages are suddenly showing up. Sunday’s dawn revealed a homeowners’ association property had been defaced in Weston, after other, anti-Jewish sentiments were displayed around Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, most prominently at a full-capacity football game between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville.
NextStep Orlando hosts 13th Annual Walk and Roll-athon event
LONGWOOD, Fla. – Walkers and rollers joined the annual Walk and Roll-athon event aimed at raising money for paralysis patients on Saturday at Reiter Park in Longwood. The event, hosted by NextStep Orlando, hopes to turn around the stigma associated with a paralysis diagnosis. [TRENDING: FEMA hiring workers to...
Property insurance company cancels Florida couple’s policy night before Hurricane Ian hit
A Tampa Bay man got a crash course on Florida's property insurance crisis when Hurricane Ian hit last month.
